On my journey to City Council, I’ve continued to go out and meet with people, their families and the businesses that support our communities. The landscape for our communities by way of business has definitely changed over the years. Places that we’d come to know, vanishing before our very eyes.

A culture created by online shopping, discounts, the affordability crisis, crime has made being a small business in the city a lot tougher.

This has an impact on our communities in that we lose that personal touch, great products and a sense of community.

Into the next election, we’ll hear from a lot of existing and candidates talk about their support for business in our growing city, but what does this mean?

To me, rather than just having this as a platitude, I’m taking steps to feature and showcase some of the amazing people who have invested themselves into making our lives better by their participation.

With this, for Ward 4, I’ve created a Business Registry. Finding all of the small businesses in our area, searching for their online footprint and linking their websites: Ward 4 - Shop Local

Working to meet with as many of them as I can…and creating features for those special places that have an amazing story, a great environment and where we’d miss them if they too vanished.

One such business, although no longer in my ward, the Canadian Veterans Services Society.

If you’ve followed me or been a subscriber over the last few years, you’re probably aware of my previous campaigns to support the Veterans Food Bank. Our family has a special connection with them and even long before my son had served with the Canadian Armed Forces, we’d worked on our own independent campaigns.

This is the reason that I’d chosen them to be the first business in Calgary to support and feature.

Times are lean, but we cannot forget about those who were willing to sacrifice their all, to protect our way of life.

Please be sure to visit their website and if you have any of the items they can now extend (not just food anymore), please stop by and donate. You can find them here: CVSS

In addition, please keep checking to see the businesses featured on my Campaign Website: Sheldon4Ward4.ca

You’ll get to meet some of the amazing people and their businesses in Calgary.

And, if you know of any shops in Ward 4 that you’d think could use some support, let me know in the comments or send me an email, I want to make sure that I don’t miss meeting them!

Leave a comment