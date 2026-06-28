Mark Carney is coming to the Stampede with a message.

Brexit.

And he either hasn’t looked at a true comparison...or he doesn’t believe that you will. So we ran the numbers.

Haver Uplay

Transcripts:

Mark Carney has been making an argument about Alberta separation.

He has been making it in press conferences for weeks now. He is bringing it to Stampede next week.

Brexit.

What he is not doing... is trying to make a case for Alberta to remain.

Good Day Canada... Haver Uplay here.

You’ve heard the news... you’ve read the headlines... and now it’s time to see the Big Picture.

On this special Sunday edition of the Big Picture... we are holding the Brexit argument up to the light.

But first… let’s start off with what Mark Carney is not doing.

He is not coming to the World’s Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth as a source of pride.

He is not bringing a message of National Unity.

He is not coming to thank Alberta for being the largest net contributor to equalization in Canada.

He is not coming to Calgary to clear a pathway for our provincial resources.

His briefcase will not hold a Major Project for the province.

He is bringing Brexit. As a cautionary tale. And his Résumé.

Mark Carney has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Harvard University.

He has a master’s degree and a doctorate in economics from Oxford.

He governed the Bank of Canada. He governed the Bank of England. He spent six years as a senior economic advisor to the Trudeau government. He has been Prime Minister of Canada for just over a year.

And his case... his actual argument... the one he is making to five million Albertans... about why they should stay inside a federation that takes twenty-three billion dollars a year from them and blocks their resources in return...

Is Brexit.

That is the argument. From the Harvard and Oxford economist.

Look at the UK. They voted to leave. It was hard. It was messy. See that? That’s scary. That could be you.

So let’s look at it. Let’s actually look at it.

The United Kingdom is not in a recession.

Canada is. Canada is the only G seven nation in a recession.

UK unemployment is four point nine percent. Canada sits at six point six.

The United Kingdom ranks twenty-second in the world for quality of life. Canada ranks twenty-fourth.

UK purchasing power index... one hundred and twenty-six point six. Canada... one hundred and twenty-three point five.

Now the food banks. Because this one needs to land.

The UK sees roughly two hundred and fifty thousand food bank visits per month across a population of seventy million people. That is point three six percent of their population every month.

Canada sees two point two million food bank visits per month. Forty million people. That is five point five percent of the population every month.

Canada’s food bank rate is fifteen times higher than the UK... per capita.

Personal insolvency. The UK sits at roughly twenty-five per ten thousand adults. Canada sits at roughly forty-six per ten thousand. Nearly double.

That is the country he pointed at.

Not in recession. Lower unemployment. Higher quality of life. Higher purchasing power. Fifteen times fewer people at food banks per capita. Half the insolvency rate.

He pointed at that country... and said... see that? That is what failure looks like.

The man with a Harvard economics degree. And two Oxford economics degrees.

Pointed at a country that is outperforming Canada on the economy...

And called it the cautionary tale.

March twenty-twenty.

Mark Carney walked out of the Bank of England. Andrew Bailey walked in.

Here is what happened to the UK next.

They navigated COVID. They brought inflation down. They exited their technical recession in early twenty-twenty-four. They are not in a recession today. They are growing.

The same month Carney left London... Canada welcomed him into its economic advisory circle.

Here is what has happened to Canada following.

Carbon taxes escalated. Investment accelerated for the door. One trillion dollars in net capital flight. A food bank system running at fifteen times the UK rate per capita. Seventeen Canadians going insolvent every hour. And by mid twenty twenty six... Canada entered a recession.

He left the UK and they recovered.

He arrived in Canada.

We have not.

Let’s be precise about what he has actually managed.

Six years of influence on Canadian economic policy. Here is what that produced.

One trillion dollars in net investment left Canada between twenty-fifteen and twenty-twenty-four. The largest capital flight in Canadian history. For every dollar that came in... two walked out the door.

Carney was in the room the entire time.

And here is what was used to replace it.

Not factories. Not pipelines. Not innovation attracting capital from outside the country.

Population.

Eighty-five percent of Canada’s average annual GDP growth over that period came from one source. Population. More people consuming goods and services in a country that was not built to receive them at that pace. Bodies standing in for an economy.

When the strategy is population and not productivity... the number moves with the headcount. The moment the headcount slows... there is nothing left to hold the number up.

This is where Canada is right now.

Carney’s government announced it had slowed immigration growth for two consecutive quarters. Canada entered a recession. No Cusma deal. More tariffs from the United States. And nothing coming in to replace what left.

That is not a coincidence. That is cause and effect.

Canada is the fourth wealthiest country on earth by natural resources. Thirty-three point two trillion dollars. Second per capita on the planet.

And we are in a recession.

NOW... let that land.

The fourth wealthiest country on earth by natural resources. In a recession. We are sitting alongside Venezuela and Haiti in that category right now. We are the only G7 nation in a recession.

That is not bad luck. That is six years of managed economic policy producing a managed economic result.

One example. Because it says everything.

Carney made carbon capture a condition for Alberta’s pipeline approvals. You want the federal green light on pipelines... you commit to carbon capture. That was the deal he structured.

Then he signed the industrial carbon pricing agreement that lowered the carbon price.

When you lower the carbon price... you lower the value of carbon credits.

When you lower the value of carbon credits... carbon capture projects stop making financial sense.

Varme Energy in Edmonton. Four hundred million dollars. Shovel ready. Calling a mayday to Ottawa. Because the deal this economist cut... killed the economics of the very thing he made a pipeline condition.

He demanded it. Then he made it non-viable. Within Months.

That is an Oxford doctorate in economics at work.

While all of this is happening... here is what Alberta is contributing to the country being asked to hold on to it.

Alberta is eleven percent of Canada’s population. Alberta produces roughly sixteen percent of Canada’s GDP.

Alberta makes up almost 30% of Canada’s Exports.

Alberta sends eighty-five billion dollars to Ottawa every year in federal taxes and transfers. Ottawa sends sixty-two billion back. Twenty-three billion dollars a year leaves Alberta and does not come back.

Alberta is the largest net contributor to equalization payments.

This works out to four thousand nine hundred dollars per Albertan. Every year.

A family of four... twenty thousand dollars a year... gone. To a federal government that blocks your pipelines, parks your legislation, and sends its Prime Minister to Europe to court eight percent of Canada’s trade while the seventy-seven percent - the United States - our single largest trading partner - still has no Cusma resolution.

He talked to President Trump. Still no deal. No priority. No urgency.

He went to Ireland. He went to France. He is chasing eight cents on the trade dollar while seventy-seven cents sits on the table unresolved.

Since two thousand and seven... Alberta has contributed two hundred and forty-four point six billion dollars more into the federal system than it has received back. Two hundred and forty-four billion dollars. In eighteen years.

To be told... by an Oxford economist... that the UK is the cautionary tale.

The UK that is not in recession. The UK where fewer people line up at food banks. The UK that said no... and kept its oil.

He pointed at the United Kingdom and said... that is the cautionary tale.

Let’s look at a different one.

Nobody is saying Canada is Venezuela. Venezuela’s collapse was catastrophic - hyperinflation, GDP down more than seventy-five percent, food shortages, and an authoritarian government that enabled every policy extreme. Canada has democratic institutions. Rule of law. A functioning private sector.

But Venezuela was also, once, one of the wealthiest countries in the hemisphere. Oil-rich. Natural resources in abundance. And it traveled a pathway. That pathway had early steps.

Here are a few of them.

Persistent deficits funded on resource revenue. Venezuela used oil wealth to prop up popular spending programs. When oil prices fell, the spending didn’t stop. Canada’s combined federal and provincial debt to GDP is now projected at roughly seventy-five percent. Federal interest payments hit fifty-three point three billion dollars in twenty-twenty-four to twenty-twenty-five - up thirteen percent in a single year. The federal deficit sits at seventy-eight point three billion dollars. Federal liabilities per Canadian now stand at fifty-two thousand four hundred and eighty-seven dollars per person. The highest in Canadian history.

Investment leaving. Venezuela saw capital flee when the regulatory environment turned hostile to business. Canada has already watched one trillion dollars in net investment walk out the door. Two dollars out for every dollar in. For nearly a decade.

Food. Venezuela’s food collapse was extreme - far beyond anything Canada faces. But Canada has just posted the highest food inflation in the G seven... for two consecutive months. The fourth wealthiest country on earth by natural resources... leading the G seven in food inflation. Direction matters.

Trade pressure. Venezuela’s collapse accelerated when US sanctions cut off oil revenue. Most economists are clear that internal mismanagement came first - the sanctions made it worse. Canada’s largest trade relationship sits unresolved under Carney. New tariffs. A Prime Minister who spent months damaging the relationship that represents seventy-seven cents of every Canadian trade dollar... and has produced no resolution in a year of trying.

We are not Venezuela.

But the pathway Venezuela traveled had early markers.

And when an Oxford economist stands in Alberta and points at the United Kingdom as the country you should be afraid of... it might be worth asking why he is not talking about Venezuela.

Moving on.

He is coming to the Calgary Stampede to make his case. And part of that case... is going to be the passport argument.

Your passport disappears. Your citizenship is gone. You wake up stateless.

This is where it gets even more embarrassing for him.

In nineteen ninety-three... Czechoslovakia peacefully split into two countries. The Czech Republic. And Slovakia. The Velvet Divorce. Two sovereign nations carved from one. Assets divided. Debts divided. In under a year. Peacefully.

No one woke up stateless. No one’s passport was confiscated at the border. Citizens chose their citizenship during a transition period... and both nations were recognized internationally within months.

In nineteen oh five... Norway separated from Sweden. No war. No collapse. Norwegian citizens did not lose their status... their savings... or their standing in the world.

Today Norway has the largest sovereign wealth fund on earth. Built on oil.

You do not have to wonder why Mark Carney is talking about Brexit instead of Norway. This is because it is a much shorter conversation and it doesn’t build his case.

And then there is the Clarity Act. Passed by the Canadian federal government in two thousand. Ottawa’s own legislation. It mandates that a clear majority on a clear question triggers legally obligated negotiations... in good faith.

No one loses a Canadian passport overnight. The Clarity Act doesn’t work that way. Separation doesn’t work that way. History doesn’t work that way. Citizenship, pensions, passports... these are negotiated through a transition process that the law requires to happen.

The same process that allowed Czech citizens and Norwegian citizens to emerge on the other side with their lives intact.

Mark Carney is the Prime Minister of Canada. He is going to stand a a podium at the Calgary Stampede to tell the people of Alberta that their passports are at risk... under a legal framework his own government is responsible for. A framework that says the exact opposite.

That is not a policy argument.

That is a threat and should be treated like one.

Now.

Here’s the big picture.

There are times when an argument doesn’t need to be defeated. It needs to be held up. Slowly. In full light.

Mark Carney is an economist. He studied at Harvard. He completed his master’s and his doctorate at Oxford. He governed two central banks. He spent six years advising the government that produced a trillion-dollar capital exodus, an economy in recession, and a carbon capture sector he personally broke. He has spent one year as Prime Minister getting no movement on Cusma while flying to Europe to court the eight percent.

And his case... his actual case... to five million Albertans sending twenty-three billion dollars a year into a system that returns blocked pipelines and parked legislation…

Is not about national unity.

It is to point at the United Kingdom. The one not in recession. The one with lower unemployment. The one where fifteen times fewer people per capita are lining up at food banks. The one with half our insolvency rate. The one that walked away from a union, took the hard road, and came out performing better than we are on the economy he spent his entire career studying.

He pointed at that country. Called it scary. Called it a cautionary tale. Told Alberta to be afraid of looking like it.

And now he is coming to the Calgary Stampede to deliver that message in person.

We ran the numbers. Every one of them. The scorecard. The departure date. The pathway. The passport argument that his own legislation contradicts.

If this is the message an Oxford economist is travelling to the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth to deliver...

He should just stay home.

And now... you see the Big Picture.

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Have an amazing Sunday.