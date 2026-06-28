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JJ88's avatar
JJ88
15h

I commend your truth seeking. The mission creep by the Liberals towards socialism is continuing.

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Martina Kruger's avatar
Martina Kruger
14h

Carney apparently plagiarized a lot during his education….., his lack of actual economics knowledge is showing. He has enough knowledge to be dangerous. Would you let a surgeon operate on you that skipped parts of his education?

I hope he gets booed out of Calgary.

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