Around about the same time as Conservative Leaning - former Dragon’s Den Contributor - Brett Wilson, was posting his disdain for Albertans not getting the CONVID Jabs, on August 8th of 2021:

Calling the Unvaccinated, “Social Media Trolls”…

There was a Third Party Advertiser, called ‘Fluoride Yes’, gathering donations and throwing this cash around to promote adding Fluoride back to the drinking water of Calgarians…

For Health and Wellbeing of Calgary’s vulnerable…to encourage a Yes Vote in the 2021 Fluoridation Plebiscite.

Coming up with $27k from donators, greater than $250.01, while only amassing just over 300 followers on their Facebook group.

And of course…some of the largest contributors in this were dentists and dental clinics…those who worked with the Cumming School of Medicine - University of Calgary, instrumental in telling us why we should have Fluoride in our water, supporting the Cochrane Oral Health…

Whose study on Supplementation of Fluoride came to the conclusion that there was No Actual Benefit to Fluoride Supplementation…

And in this group of large donors…you’ll find one investor hitting the $5k amount, only 2 of which can be found for this maximum sized donation…one being a dentist, Bruce Yaholnitsky…but the other being Prairie Merchant Corp:

Note this as of August 10th, 2021…following Wilson’s scathing post on those who actually paid attention to the dangers brought on by the jabs and the small risk factor of CONVID to healthy people…

And wonder why I’d put this and Brett Wilson, who’d starred on stage with Tucker Carlson and others painted as Alt-Right Conservatives, in January of 2024 for shows in Edmonton and Calgary…namely Jordan Peterson and of course, Premier Danielle Smith.

You see…it’s like this.

A quick google search on Prairie Merchant Corporation revealed that this is Brett Wilson’s private investment bank:

Now…I’m not going to say that Brett is a bad guy…he seemed to be the sanest of the lot on DD and it was always good to see an Albertan on the show, investing in the little guys with great ideas…

But seriously speaking, this was all flushed for me when Brett went bananas on the Unvaccinated, throughout the CONVID Scamdemic…

And learning of this latest nugget of information…even more so.

He’s not an elected official, I get that - he owes us nothing…

While this will not tarnish his reputation with those that still want to be a part of the Bret Wilson Fanclub…

I hope that some of us will be having a closer look at those given Carte Blanche support by way of influencing our decision making by popularity over actual information.

Shameful Bret.

Truly.

