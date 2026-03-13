Holy Smokes!!

I’m going to need you to pay attention to this one...

A threat actor - going by the handle “igotafeeling” on the DarkWeb Informer forum - is claiming to have breached Loblaw. Canada’s largest food and pharmacy retailer. The company behind President’s Choice, No Frills, Shoppers Drug Mart, Real Canadian Superstore and your PC Optimum loyalty points.

The data they’re claiming to have:

75.1 million Salesforce customer PII records - names, emails, phones, addresses, loyalty wallet IDs and health card numbers;

724.9 million Shoppers Drug Mart rows including passwords, tokens, loyalty IDs, payment info, credit card numbers and expiry dates;

129.9 million pharmacy fill request records with prescription numbers and patient IDs;

120.4 million e-commerce fraud-feed records with payment card BINs, last-four digits and expiry dates;

20.2 million Delivery Ops Portal records covering orders, deliveries and postal codes;

3,014 GitLab projects with Loblaw’s full source code;

19.3 million Oracle identity records including MFA device details and credentials;

55.3 million marketing and email records across 673 tables;

Read that again slowly.

Your prescriptions. Your credit card details. Your health card number. Your home address. Your passwords. Your loyalty account data.

All of it potentially sitting in the hands of someone who just posted it on a dark web forum and gave Loblaw until March 19th to respond.

As in... six days from now.

NOW...here’s the part that should absolutely light you up.

The threat actor’s own words - “Loblaw’s genius idea is to just ghost us and lie to everyone. They really couldn’t care less about their customers or investors.”

They are openly inviting media organizations to verify the data’s authenticity. So let’s look at what Loblaw actually said in response.

On March 12th, Loblaw issued an official press release. Here’s the headline they chose: “Loblaw Notifies Customers of a Low-Level Data Breach.”

Low-level.

Their statement says suspicious activity was found on a “contained, non-critical part of its IT network.” They say only “basic customer information such as names, phone numbers and email addresses” may have been accessed. And - here’s the kicker - they specifically stated: “no evidence that customer financial and credit card data was compromised.”

No evidence. Of credit card compromise.

The threat actor is claiming 724.9 million Shoppers Drug Mart rows with full credit card numbers and expiry dates and 129 million pharmacy records with your prescriptions.

We have seen this playbook before. Every major breach in history started exactly here. T-Mobile. Equifax. Capital One. The script is always the same: “limited impact,” “no evidence of widespread misuse,” “we take security seriously.” And then six months later the data shows up for sale.

To be clear - this breach is unconfirmed. The threat actor’s claims have not been independently verified. It is possible Loblaw’s version is the accurate one.

But when a company calls a potential nine-figure record breach “low-level” and the threat actor is publicly offering journalists a chance to verify the data...someone is not telling the truth. And history tells us which side of that equation gets proven wrong.

March 19th is six days away.

If you have a PC Optimum account, a Shoppers loyalty card or have ever filled a prescription at Shoppers Drug Mart - you should be probably be a lot concerned, right now.

I know that I am…

I’ve been a shopper there for decades. Points collector for years. And yeah…the beer store too.

I’ve even signed up for the Bread Lawsuit…not sure how much information from this would have leaked, seems to be an outside of the system thing…but who knows?

Just thought I ought to keep you looped in.

Will let you know if I find anything else on this!

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