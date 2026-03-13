Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
1d

These globalist corporations (and technocratic governments) prove to us over and over again that they can not be trusted.

Don't let them create the Digital Control Grid

https://theylied.ca/DigitalControlGrid/

.

Thanks for the heads up Yakk!

Reply
Share
OpenVAET's avatar
OpenVAET
1d

Hum, at first I thought "who the hell still puts [breaking] among the people I follow" and went to unsubscribe ; but then I saw it was you - so that it was really breaking 🤔

Holy smoke 🤔

Major security & privacy breach aside, that sounds like good data to show that the jabs stinks harder than hell - let me know if you learn more 🤔

Reply
Share
2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture