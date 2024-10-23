Note - this is an unconfirmed image of the “Code Red Petition” - provided by Jeff Ballingall.

If you thought that the majority of the Liberal Party…being predominantly nameless backbenchers…were pathetic before, wait until you see their weak sauce attempt at a coup…and their rationalization.

I’ve stated before that none of these people give a single shit about the lives of Canadians nor the impacts of their disastrous policies and reckless spending. This is the Entire Liberal Party…not just the 30-40+? that want to lay boot to the deserving ass of their Leader and Canadian Prime Minister - Justin Trudeau.

And what’s amazing about this letter is that it’s headed as “Existential Crisis within the Liberal Party of Canada: Urgent Need for Leadership, Policy Reform and Party Modernization Consultations, but because I didn’t wake up drunk nor hit the bottle before reading this letter, my Liberalese to English, may not fully comprehend the gravity of the issues they’re putting forward, by what it means to them, but certainly doesn’t prioritize correcting what they’ve done to Canada…it’s only really about saving their own asses.

I get that they seemingly register that the existence of the Liberal Party of Canada is on the line, based off of losing two stronghold ridings - St Paul’s and LaSalle Emard. Appreciating their loss of these monumental ridings has woken them to the fact that if life long Liberals are fleeing and that their stacking the deck by mass immigration to buy votes from coast to coast to coast, isn’t working…they know full well that they’re up shits creek, with no paddles in sight.

The intent of the letter is to Call a Confidence Vote - by way of secret ballot, and hopefully get a new leader elected by June 1st, 2025 - before the Federal Election, scheduled for October 20th while securing stability for the interim.

But due to the majority of party support that JT still has…the weight and value of this petition are akin to whispering war cries in the battlefield.

The Majority of Canadians have come to hate the Liberal Party, because of the issues we’ve all seen…affordability crisis, taxation, carbon sham, housing crisis, employment crisis, healthcare crisis…including young Canadians who typically tend towards a liberal platform.

If You Are Not a Liberal at 25, You Have No Heart. If You Are Not a Conservative at 35 You Have No Brain.

~Edmund Burke

Instead of addressing these issues and only mentioning them in afterthought…as they seemingly have no ideas on what they actually are…their ideas are to rebuild the party, modernize its: outreach and communications; recruitment and campaign and organizational training, with attempts at leveraging some support from affiliated provincial parties and improving fundraising.

Meaning…they’re broke, because immigrants that they support with higher than Canadian Wage Earnings, aren’t donating back to the party…and the people whose lives have been ruined, can’t afford to throw them any bones.

And, despite the fact that they, the Liberal Party, have spent billions on controlling the narrative by legacy media and millions if not hundreds of millions on paying for Social Media Influencer Support, their message isn’t resonating with Canadians and they have to shut off comments on every post, while still being heavily ratioed by quoted message and screenshots.

There is a Liberal caucus meeting today…JT having been too busy tending to, who knows what, for the last 3 weeks…and rumor has it that this will be delivered in its entirety - with signatures.

This will do nothing…

&

I honestly believe that the only thing that could make this attempt more embarrassing would be a requirement to be signed in crayon.

If your Liberalese is more on point and your translation is different…please feel free to comment and correct me below.

