Wow…this flu thing has really gotten out of control hey?

And…of course, the legacy media is all over this like a fat kid on a fudgsicle…

Don’t get me wrong…fudgsicles are delicious, or at least they used to be (I haven’t had one in over 2 decades).

But moving right along…

As I’d discussed in my previous stack - Influenza was poised to be a record breaker and welp…by absolutely no shock, here we are:

Shattering 15 year highs and we’re still relatively early in the season.

Is this pandemic levels?

They’re sure going to try and make it out to be…I wouldn’t be surprised by some provinces imposing mask and lockdown mandates into the New Year.

I’ve chatted with a few people who’ve had their asses kicked by this latest bug. While not Hospitalizations - still of a great concern, because - Christmas, Dammit!

In a world gone mad - which is where we clearly are - there is no better time to be with family and friends, meaning there is absolutely no worse time to be laid out at home…

Given that the previous seasonal flu jab painted a bullseye on your back making you more susceptible and while our SickCare Professionals and Legacy Media still promote the jabs - despite this years toxic formula having zero proof of being any better than last years…you may find yourself looking for ways to actually protect yourself and your family - right?

So…let’s dive in to how this can all happen.

Our immune system - while being fairly complicated - has been studied and in this, we have over 500 years of history in dealing with influenza - which should make you wonder why we are so terrible at dealing with this.

I mean, sure influenza morphs and mutates - reason why the jabs are so ineffective…but there still has to be some sort of understanding as to why some get sick, others hospitalized and put into Intensive Care Units and the most unfortunate die…

The modern methodology in dealing with illness is, welp…I’m just going to say it, Fucking Terrible!

For ever symptom that you have and even the number one symptom of CONVID being that there are no symptoms…there is a pharmaceutical approach, which - as we all know - comes with a plethora of immune weakening side-effects.

And, for every side-effect from an existing pharmaceutical - there just so happens to be an additional prescription you can take, that also harms or taxes your immune system.

It’s literally illness feeding illness - harm feeding harm…and while this may not give you the immediate resolve you are looking for, let’s dive into a couple of ways that you can navigate through this season of sickness a lot safer.

Let Food Be Thy Medicine - quoted from the Father of Western Medicine - Hippocrates - still holds true today, but has adapted somewhat in that in addition to letting food be medicine - a lot of processed crap can be left out for having the same immune weakening impacts as pharmaceuticals.

Anything that can lead to inflammation in the body or inflame existing conditions - will also tax your immune system - which is why we’d seen reports of No Healthy Person Actually Died from CONVID and those who had passed had multiples of comorbidities.

Which…given the number of cases of Respiratory Viruses we’re seeing combined with the high costs of quality foods (meat and veg) skyrocketing - will probably be a big thing this year as well…

I’d discussed this a couple years back when the Government of Canada decided to introduce new regulations and cost-recovery fees for Natural Health Products (NHPs), including supplements.

by making good food and supplements more unaffordable and they’ve created the perfect storm.

Irony:

Tax the hell out of supplements to make sure that products that have lead to the sum total of ZERO deaths are too expensive to continue on with…while promoting jabs that are consistently being proven to be neither safe nor effective.

Okay…let’s get to the Meat of the Matter.

Your immune system, like nearly all cellular activities from muscle contractions to nerve signals - relies on energy. Think of this like batteries, as we aren’t actually plugging ourselves into a wall outlet for power.

That energy is called Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), when is used up, loses a phosphate downregulating to Adenosine Diphosphate (ADP) and in order to recharge, is reliant on an enzyme - Creatine Kinase - to catalyze the transfer of phosphate + ADP back into ATP.

Don’t worry about understanding this…I really don’t understand how my alternator recharges my car battery (either), but assume that this will keep on working until it doesn’t.

The alternator inside of our bodies is our Muscles. It stores these extra phosphates in form of Phosphocreatine - which is a high-energy molecule store, like fat is stored energy, our muscles are stored energy for our immune system.

About 95% of this phosphocreatine is stored in our bodies - 5% active to assist with brain and heart function and that 5% per day gets used up, also requiring replenishment.

If you hadn’t figured out what, by way of nutrition, replenishes this - or if you’ve never seen me talk about this nor bought my book - #Chickensoup, it’s Creatine.

Yes. Creatine. That stuff you may have taken when you were on an exercise program or lifting weights. It’s one of, if not the, most studied supplement in the history of supplementation for a number of benefits it provides - where the number one is recharging your immune system - in this current case.

“But I don’t want to take chemicals”, you say?

Chances are, you consume this on a daily basis through any meats you currently consume or through the proteins that are the building blocks of Creatine - Arginine, Glycine and Methionine - amino acids that are found in proteins.

Meats that are high in creatine are predominantly Red Meats (beef, pork, lamb) as well as certain fish (herring, salmon, tuna, cod).

Where the building blocks of creatine (arginine, glycine and methionine) are highest in poultry (turkey and chicken) but also in the same red meats as well as salmon.

Vegan or vegetarian sources of these building blocks can be found predominantly in legumes (soybeans, chickpeas, lentils, peas) and seeds (pumpkin, sunflower) - just not as densely packed as are in MEAT…

Get it now?

The Meat of the Matter?

Recharging your immune system comes from the building blocks of proteins - MEAT!

Whether you suffer from a chronic illness or injury or not…if you only exercise or do this to exhaustion, no matter if it’s flu season or not…consumption of Creatine or the Building blocks of Creatine, keeps your immune system charged and your body functioning - and here’s the best part…if you can’t necessarily afford high quality proteins that are unprocessed, you can just stop by the Vitamin Section in your grocer and grab a big ole bucket of this and throw a little of this odorless, colorless and flavorless supplement into the beverage of your choice.

It may add a little different mouthfeel to your drink but ultimately speaking, for the benefits it packs in and for the costs - it’s worthwhile.

BUT WAIT!

We’re not fully finished, just yet.

Because along with having a vast amount of knowledge on how our immune system functions and what powers it…we also know a lot about Respiratory Viruses (RNA viruses - Ribonucleic Acid), viral loads and duration of illness - we just don’t talk much about it - instead we are divided into pharmaceutical groups, all trusting ‘the science’, be it on the Vaccine side or the Ivermectin side of things.

You see…when you begin to understand why something works, or why it fails, it helps reinforce the information that you have and allows you to make better decisions - and with this in particular to RNA viruses, can also be key to keeping you safe this season, minimize your viral load and transmission of influenza, or to shorten the amount of suffering and the length of time you suffer - should you catch one of these bugs - including CONVID.

At least it does for me…

RNA viruses - like our bodies - rely on an energy source. For this, because they aren’t packing a lunch kit nor able to hop on down to the Superstore for some supps…they look to steal this energy from our bodies.

RNA viruses require or heavily utilize arginine (discussed earlier) from the host (you) for efficient replication, protein synthesis, genome packaging, and other lifecycle steps.

As in…one of the building blocks for our immune recharging station Creatine (Arginine) also gases up the tank for influenza.

Well that sucks, you may be thinking…how do you keep healthy when the things that are trying to harm you are also being supported off of the same things that keep you healthy?

To explain this fully would be a cure for insomnia and that’s probably not what you’d signed up for…so I’ll keep this short (I know, a little late already)…but here goes.

If you’ve ever had a cold-sore, one of the things that you may take to fight back this cold sore is another Amino Acid - Lysine. Cold sores (Herpes Simplex Virus (HSVs), like RNA viruses - influenza, CONVID…ALSO feed on Arginine and when you take Lysine, this lessens the spread and shortens the time that you have these as an outbreak.

Lysine acts as an antimetabolite (a substance that mimics natural cell substances (like DNA/RNA building blocks) but is different enough to disrupt normal cell processes, especially DNA synthesis, halting rapid cell growth):

It competes with arginine for intestinal absorption, cellular transport, and incorporation into proteins.

It induces arginase, an enzyme that degrades arginine, further reducing its availability.

This shifts the lysine-to-arginine ratio in favor of lysine, potentially inhibiting viral protein synthesis, capsid formation, and DNA replication.

As a result, lysine limits viral replication (including viral load) during active phases, and reduces they severity and duration of HSVs and RNA Viruses.

Crazy, hey?

All this bullshit we keep hearing from the establishment on keeping you and your family safe (this/these) respiratory virus season and you’ve probably never knew or even heard this before.

Because…like all other affordable remedies and actual cures - there is no profit to be made in something that can’t be patented and mandated.

Imagine if, in 2021 - instead of mandating the jabs, people were mandated to eat Eggs - a healthy source of lysine.

The ‘Rights’ of vegetarians, vegans, ideologues and certain cultures would be impacted - and this would surely have resulted in a bicycle convoy, storming Ottawa…

As well as…given that, again, one of the biggest symptoms of CONVID was no symptoms at all…how can you verify people had eaten a couple of eggs per day?

Their breath smells like farts?

Now…there are a lot of other foods that are high in lysine - given that it is an amino acid - in meat and poultry, seafood, dairy - and eggs…even in legumes, nuts and seeds, some grains, fruits and vegetables - but the key to this is, because these foods may also be high in arginine - it’s important to keep the balance of Lysine: Arginine in favor of lysine - serving to starve out viruses, before they have an opportunity to take hold, to limit their ability to replicate and spread or to shorten their lifespan - if you’d already contracted one.

Think of it like a healthy lawn crowding out weeds - though they both rely on the same soil based nutrients, sun and water that your lawn does.

Putting this all together…

Keep you and your family safe this season, by dare I say - ‘following the science’…

Limit your exposure to processed trashed (I know this is the season for sweets and treats), just do your best.

Avoid or limit yourself in even healthy options which will throw the balance of Lysine: Arginine in favor of Arginine - Pumpkin Seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts, pistachios…

Supplement your immune system with a big fat steak, if you can afford…

Or, just take a shot of creatine and some lysine daily for maintenance and to help you get recover if you’d already been exposed.

And…

Have a Happy Healthy Christmas Season!

