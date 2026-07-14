Mark Carney got Booed in Calgary.

Jeromy Farkas needs to watch the Big Picture...

And Elections Alberta needs to pay attention to their own rules.

Transcripts:

He Said Lead, Not Leave. Then Gave Away Half the Bridge.

Carney got booed at the Stampede and told Albertans to lead, not leave. In the same eleven days, Alberta landed two pipelines and a $13 billion data centre - while Ottawa lost $3.1 billion in Korean investment and gave away half the tolls on a bridge it paid for alone. Mayor Farkas is warning about the wrong uncertainty. And Thomas Lukaszuk’s third-party advertiser filing says zero dollars, even as two unions have disclosed $44,391 behind his campaign, he invites donations from outside Alberta, and Elections Alberta’s own rules go unenforced.

With the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth now wrapped up for another year, Calgarians can pack away the Wranglers, the boots, and the Stetsons until next July. But while the midway has gone quiet and the chuckwagons have crossed the finish line for another season, one thing from this year’s Stampede is likely to linger a little longer than the rest.

The politics.

More than one point four million people made their way through the gates this year, providing an undeniable boost to Calgary’s economy at a time when families across the country continue to wrestle with affordability and economic uncertainty. Stampede CEO Joel Cowley acknowledged as much, saying they were honoured by the turnout despite the financial pressures Canadians continue to face.

He also noted something else. The number of politicians walking the grounds this year was noticeably higher than in years past. Federal. Provincial. Municipal. It seemed everyone wanted to be seen at the Calgary Stampede. And perhaps that’s not surprising. Alberta separation has become one of the defining political conversations in the country, and suddenly Alberta has everyone’s attention.

It’s remarkable how quickly Alberta matters when the conversation turns to separation, when... after the twenty twenty-one referendum on removing equalization was completely ignored... and still isn’t being talked about.

But let’s move on.

Prime Minister Mark Carney made a stop over as well, arriving with an eleven-vehicle motorcade and repeating his message of national unity. But outside the speeches and the carefully staged pancake flipping opportunities, Albertans had a message of their own.

It is not a kind message. But it is a deserved one.

As his convoy travelled through Calgary, boos could be heard from the roadside. And later, at a packed Rangeland Derby, the reception was much the same.

It did little to change his message though. The Prime Minister continued speaking about unity in a province where a tax on the weather directly impacts investments in the development of Alberta’s natural resources.

And that brings us to today’s stories. Let’s start off with Mayor Farkas.

Jeromy Farkas has spent the past several weeks telling Calgarians that uncertainty around Alberta separation is what’s scaring off investment.

His words, to Global News: the rhetoric... is largely, I think, overblown still... is preventing a lot of investment from coming here.

We’ve already talked about this a few days ago, so we’re not going to spend a lot of time on it here. What we will say is this: if somebody could tap the mayor on the shoulder with a free subscription to the HaVer UpLay show, it would save everybody some time... and him some credibility.

Let’s dive in.

And let’s actually talk about the uncertainty he says is out there. Because uncertainty isn’t just a feeling... it’s measurable. It shows up in a ledger. And this week’s ledger tells a very different story than the one he’s describing.

Over the last eleven days, Alberta has announced three major projects. Two pipelines... and a thirteen billion dollar data centre.

Now, I know there are a lot of questions surrounding each of these announcements, and we’re not going to pretend otherwise. We’ve already covered the pipeline to British Columbia. We’re beginning our work on the Northern Shield Energy Corridor, from Alberta to Sarnia, Ontario. And we’ll be taking a closer look at the Meta data centre in the days ahead. But that’s not the point today.

The point is this.

Alberta has spent more than a year publicly debating separation. Petitions. Rallies. Town halls. Wall-to-wall national headlines warning investors away. A referendum is on the books. And yet... no other province has secured announcements of this scale over the same period.

Because these projects still have to survive the federal policy environment that made them so difficult to pursue in the first place. Federal support alone is not enough. If these projects are going to become economically viable, Ottawa will still need to address the industrial carbon tax and the carbon capture requirements that continue to discourage private investment and shift costs onto taxpayers. We’ll have much more to say about that in the days ahead.

But if Mayor Farkas wants to have a conversation about uncertainty... he needs to start where the uncertainty actually exists. Not in the rhetoric. Not in the headlines. In the ledger.

Let’s begin with the Gordie Howe International Bridge. This bridge connects Canada and the United States... and Canada paid for it. Not just the Canadian side. The American side as well.

The plan was straightforward: recover the cost over fifty years through bridge tolls - fifty years of toll revenue paying down construction costs, and the interest attached to them.

Then the trade relationship changed. As part of the negotiations to get the bridge open, Canada agreed to give the United States fifty percent of the toll revenue for the first fifteen years.

Think about that. A bridge Canada paid to build. A bridge Canada expected to use to recover its own investment. Now giving away half its toll revenue, for fifteen years, before it’s even opened.

And that’s not where the real problem sits, either. Because the trade relationship with our largest trading partner - the United States - isn’t just uncertain right now. It’s hostile. And that happened on Mark Carney’s watch.

He was elected promising he could handle Trump. Negotiate a win. Get a deal done, by his own deadline, of July twenty-first, last year. A year past that deadline, here’s what Alberta and the rest of this country actually has to show for it: tariffs on Canadian goods that have doubled, not disappeared. Concession after concession - the Digital Services Tax, the Netflix tax hike, counter-tariffs - walked back, one after another, for nothing in return but more tariffs and a trade agreement now sitting on a countdown clock.

Seventy-five percent of Canada’s exports move under CUSMA. And CUSMA is winding down.

That’s where the uncertainty is. Not in Alberta attracting investment. In Ottawa’s handling of the one trading relationship this country’s entire export economy depends on.

Back in May, before the CUSMA clock even started ticking, KPMG surveyed two hundred and seventy-five Canadian manufacturers. The results should have set off alarm bells in Ottawa. Forty-two percent had already moved production to the United States... or were actively planning to. Of those... seventy-seven percent expected to make the move within two years. And sixty-one percent said they cannot survive without access to the American market.

Think about that. Before the trade deadline... before the uncertainty had even reached its peak, nearly half of the manufacturers surveyed were already preparing to leave.

And Canada has fully funded a bridge that may take far longer to pay for itself... assuming the traffic remains. Because some of the companies expected to use that bridge may only cross it once. Not to deliver Canadian-made products into the United States... but to move their operations there permanently.

And then let’s get into the submarine deal.

On July sixth, the very same day Alberta and Ontario were unveiling the Northern Shield pipeline, Ottawa made an announcement of its own. It selected Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems over Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project. Roughly forty billion dollars.

Hyundai Motor Group had tied a hydrogen investment to that submarine bid. Three point four trillion Korean won - call it three point one billion Canadian dollars. A liquid hydrogen plant in British Columbia. Hydrogen charging stations in Alberta. A truck manufacturing plant in Ontario. The pitch was straightforward: if Canada chose the Korean submarine, Hyundai would build the hydrogen ecosystem to go with it.

Canada chose Germany. And Hyundai did exactly what any company does when the reason for an investment disappears. It pulled the investment.

Three point one billion dollars. Gone. Not because of anything happening in Alberta. Because of a decision made entirely in Ottawa, about a contract that had nothing to do with hydrogen at all, it just happened to be carrying three point one billion dollars of hydrogen investment on its back when it went to Germany instead.

The Conservative Party sent a formal letter to Minister Dominic LeBlanc on July twelfth, demanding the full agreement be released before the bridge opens July twenty-seventh. Seven direct questions. Still unanswered as of this recording.

The Prime Minister is defending the deal. His words: a good deal for Canada. Not a lot of revenue to split.

Half the revenue, for fifteen years, on an asset Canada alone paid for. That is not “not a lot.” That’s half. There’s a whole word for that. It’s “half.”

Remember what this Prime Minister promised. Budget twenty twenty-five, last November: over one trillion dollars in investment, over five years. His words. Three thousand, five hundred dollars for every Canadian worker.

In the same eleven days: Alberta landed two pipelines and a data centre - on its own, without a cent of that trillion-dollar pledge attached. And this federal government lost three point one billion dollars in Korean investment, and gave away half the revenue on a bridge it built alone. That is not the ledger of a government on track for a trillion dollars in new investment. That is the ledger of a government spending money it doesn’t have coming in.

Here’s the point Mayor Farkas keeps missing. He wants Albertans to believe the uncertainty scaring off investment is coming from inside this province. But look at where the actual instability is coming from. Not from Albertans asking a question. From Ottawa.

Every bit of division rattling this country right now traces back to Ottawa’s own record. Jeromy Farkas wants you looking at Albertans. We’d rather you looked at the ledger.

Now.

We’ve been covering Thomas Lukaszuk and Forever Canadian since April, and today we’re going to talk about the updates.

Because what is not here is just as important as what is. And what isn’t here is the Forever Canadian campaign’s total contributions... and a total of what they’ve raised so far.

Here’s the pattern, if you’ve been paying attention. Back in April, Thomas submitted a petition explicitly requesting a referendum, in writing, on the document itself. Four hundred fifty-six thousand claimed signatures. Four hundred four thousand, two hundred ninety-three verified. And then, publicly, once the count came in, he said he never wanted a referendum at all.

That was the first bait and switch.

Now here’s the second one. Thomas doesn’t believe he needs to file his campaign finances... because of a claim that he isn’t campaigning.

Not campaigning.

You are going to have to take a moment to wrap your head around that, especially if you have any social media access at all. Thomas and his group have been opening campaign offices. They’ve been openly campaigning across the province. He uses the word campaign, himself, to describe what he’s doing.

So how does a man who describes what he’s doing as a campaign... convince anyone he isn’t required to report what that campaign has raised?

He didn’t convince Elections Alberta on the merits. He got a letter. Thomas Lukaszuk told the Globe and Mail that Elections Alberta confirmed, in writing, that his group isn’t required to report financial contributions... because it isn’t promoting a position in the referendum. Instead, he says, Forever Canadian is simply advocating for national unity.

Now, to be fair, there is a real distinction in the rules here. Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure has said statements like “send a message to Ottawa,” or “Celebrate Canada,” don’t count as referendum advertising, because they don’t specifically support or oppose the question on the ballot.

But he’s also said something else. Certain words indicate a message is referendum advertising. Vote. Choose. Remain. Separate. Independence.

Choose.

Forever Canadian’s own slogan is Choose Unity.

He built his campaign around one of the exact words the Chief Electoral Officer says triggers the requirement to report... and then told a national newspaper he doesn’t have to report anything at all.

And here’s the part that should bother you no matter which side of this referendum you’re on. Forever Canadian didn’t just run an advocacy campaign on the sidelines. Their petition is the reason Question Ten exists on this October’s ballot at all. Premier Smith announced it in May, directly in response to the debate Thomas Lukaszuk’s petition kicked off. It isn’t a word-for-word copy of his question. But make no mistake, his petition is why that question is on your ballot this October.

A group whose own advocacy helped put a question in front of every Alberta voter... registered as a third-party advertiser... campaigning as a third-party advertiser... reporting zero dollars raised. If that doesn’t strike you as a problem with the system itself, nothing will.

Let’s talk about what the rules actually say. Under the Election Finances and Contributions Disclosure Act, a registered referendum third-party advertiser can accept no more than five thousand dollars from any single contributor, per year. Total spending is capped at six hundred and seven thousand dollars for the entire campaign. Anything over three hundred and fifty thousand requires an independent audit.

And this next part is not ambiguous: registered third-party advertisers cannot accept a single dollar from outside Alberta.

Forever Canadian registered as a third-party advertiser. It appeared on Elections Alberta’s public list June twenty-first - backdated to a registration date of June eighth.

Since registering, it has reported... zero dollars raised.

Zero. While running a branded Unity Bus across the province, distributing thousands of signs, and opening a campaign office in Calgary, an opening Thomas Lukaszuk personally posted about, thanking former talk radio host Dave Rutherford for stopping by.

That bus doesn’t run on unity. It runs on diesel. Diesel costs money. According to the filing, nobody’s paying for it.

Every other registered third-party advertiser in this referendum has been filing. Submitting their financials. Being held to the same weekly reporting standard the rest of them agreed to when they registered. Forever Canadian has not. And Elections Alberta has not made them. That’s not a gap in Thomas Lukaszuk’s paperwork. That’s a gap in Elections Alberta’s enforcement.

And when he was asked directly, on X, whether people outside Alberta could contribute... Thomas Lukaszuk answered in five words. Quote: Yes, anyone in Canada can donate. He posted the link himself.

That is not a grey area. That is the exact thing a registered third-party advertiser is not permitted to do. Under Alberta’s own election law, anyone outside this province sending Thomas Lukaszuk money is doing something illegal. Full stop.

Now sit with that for a second. This is a man who has spent months accusing the other side of foreign interference. And the one confirmed, on-the-record instance of somebody actively inviting money in from outside Alberta’s own borders... is him.

United Nurses of Alberta spent thirty-four thousand, three hundred and ninety-one dollars on radio and digital advertising supporting the Forever Canadian petition. The Alberta Federation of Labour spent another ten thousand dollars doing the same. Forty-four thousand, three hundred and ninety-one dollars. From two unions. Supporting the same cause Thomas Lukaszuk is fronting.

And when asked about it, his response was, quote... frankly, when the nurses did it, it was a bit of a surprise.

A bit of a surprise. About as much of a surprise as the tide coming in on schedule.

His co-manager, Brent Rathgeber, describes a Chinese wall between Forever Canadian and the unions advertising on its behalf. We’ve heard that kind of wall described before. It didn’t hold up in May, when we looked at Gil McGowan’s ties to the NDP. This one isn’t exactly reinforced concrete either.

For comparison: every organization on the pro-separation side of this referendum has spent, combined, two thousand, three hundred and forty-nine dollars. Total. Forty times less than the unions alone have spent supporting Lukaszuk’s cause.

He asked for donations from anywhere in Canada. He’s reporting zero dollars raised. And two unions have already put more than forty-four thousand real, disclosed dollars behind the same campaign. Somewhere in that gap between zero and forty-four thousand... is a number Thomas Lukaszuk has not told Elections Alberta.

And remember what he’s been saying about the other side of this whole campaign the entire time. Foreign funding. Foreign interference. Levelled, again and again, at Mitch Sylvestre and the Stay Free Alberta petition. Even after Sylvestre’s own funding was released and audited. Even after the RCMP itself said, on the record, that it has found no evidence of foreign interference in the Alberta separatist movement. Even after Sylvestre said, on the record, there is absolutely no way there’s any foreign money coming into his campaign that he knows of, and called the foreign interference concern a fairy tale.

Stay Free Alberta opened its books. No mystery money flooding in from union war chests. No padded lists. Just verified signatures and a filing that says what it means.

Thomas Lukaszuk got a letter saying he doesn’t have to.

And while we’re on the subject of foreign influence... let’s look at how Forever Canadian actually runs itself.

Their own privacy policy - published on their own website - lists five service providers handling their supporter data. Vercel. Neon. Upstash. Amazon Web Services. Botler AI. Four of those five are American companies. The fifth is Canadian.

And here’s the part Forever Canadian put in writing, themselves, in their own policy: personal information transferred to those providers... quote... may be subject to the laws of that country, including laws that compel disclosure of personal information to foreign courts, law enforcement, regulatory, or national security authorities.

Read that again. An organization run by a man who has spent months warning Albertans about foreign interference... has, by his own group’s own admission, built its supporter list on American servers, subject to American law - including American national security law.

The same policy says the campaign exists... quote... to inform Canadians. Not Albertans. Canadians. The sign-up form only asks for a postal code in Canadian format, and a phone number that’s Canadian, not Albertan.

Now let’s put the whole pattern together, because it is a pattern. First, he submitted a petition explicitly requesting a referendum... and then told the public he never wanted one. Then, he built a campaign, opened campaign offices, and used the word campaign to describe what he was doing... and then told Elections Alberta he isn’t campaigning at all. Every single time the rules would require him to be honest about what he’s actually doing, the story changes.

Elections Alberta published Interpretation Bulletin Number Nine on July eighth - specifically, in their own words, to clear up confusion and misinformation about what counts as referendum advertising. Read it, and the opposite happens. It hands any well-lawyered campaign a roadmap for how to say just enough to be effective... and just little enough to avoid ever having to say who’s paying for it.

Every other third-party advertiser in this referendum is filing. Reporting. Being held to the same rule. Forever Canadian is registered as one... and is being treated like it isn’t.

That’s not a technicality. That’s the credibility of Elections Alberta’s entire financial disclosure regime, sitting out in the open, unresolved.

Mark Carney flew into Calgary with an eleven-vehicle motorcade, got booed on the roadside and booed again at the Rangeland Derby but he kept right on talking about unity anyway.

In the same eleven days: Alberta landed two pipeline deals and a thirteen billion dollar data centre - on its own, without a cent of federal help attached. Ottawa gave away half the revenue on a bridge it built alone, lost three point one billion dollars in Korean investment over a submarine contract that had nothing to do with Alberta, and is still explaining to Canadians why tariffs doubled instead of disappearing under a Prime Minister who promised to handle Trump and deliver a trillion dollars in new investment.

Jeromy Farkas wants you looking at Alberta’s referendum question as the source of that uncertainty. The ledger says otherwise.

And Thomas Lukaszuk, who has spent the better part of a year accusing everybody else of foreign interference, is running a campaign built on American servers, funded in part by out-of-province donations he invited himself, and reporting zero dollars to a regulator that isn’t even checking.

Alberta isn’t the thing creating uncertainty in this country right now.

Alberta is the only part of it still landing on its feet.

And now you see the Big Picture...