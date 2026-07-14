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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
1d

...but don't forget that Trudeau is dancing...... and Trudeau is happy because THIS is the kind of actor he wanted to play but they made him play PM for longer than he bargained for…. he is an ACTOR.. that’s why he can’t get into trouble… he was playing a part…. read that again… and that goes for Carney, too..... they are all actors reading a script.....actors don't get in trouble for playing a killer, a thief, a psycho, etc... no, they get promoted if their auditions go well.. and they get nominated for awards if they are really convincing... no jail time for paid actors......

https://petermenzies.substack.com/p/trudeau-continues-to-embarrass-the

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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
1d

What’s wrong with you union members, your own union is fighting against you, thru the back door under unity. Where was their unity when they got teachers to walk out, it divided people who were sick of quote “ those greedy union workers who cry it’s never enough”. You don’t need to have foreign Interferance, they are right here in Canada working against it. They don’t give a dam about what you want and are so bizarre they can’t put two and two together, no money made in AB, no money for union workers to complain it’s never enough. Just the perks you get is more than many people can afford to get themselves. Being in a union should not make you be a prisoner to them, the rest of Canadians who are working two jobs to survive don’t look fondly on the crying you don’t get paid enough, that your worked to the bone while these same people, never even had time for lunch, they had to run to their second or third job. Just another way government loves to keep people divided because that’s how they win and we lose. Keep people fighting with each other then they are too busy to realize what Ottawas doing to Canada. The irony of how many union workers have lost their jobs down east yet you never see them call out the unions for failing to keep the jobs. They moved to the US and brought the jobs down there when they said it wasn’t viable to build the trucks in Canada, too much red tape, taxes eat the profits so they see no viable path forward staying in Canada. Carney dropped the streaming tax President Trump stated was not going to wash in the US, anyone hear the announcement, no quiet news release by the U.S. now the bridge, what else is Canada going to lose, how many more jobs gone before many say Canada has no future for my family, while the union leaders are fully behind Carney , no skin off their back, they still collect their big paychecks while all these auto workers pound the pavement trying to find a job in a dying country

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