From 2020 into 2021…with CONVID Hysteria in full swing, across Canada and throughout the United States, people watched as the healthcare systems were collapsing and at a rate that they couldn’t keep up with the bodies.

So…the temporary solution?

Get refrigerated trucks (reefers) to house the bodies until they could be claimed and buried.

But a large part of this was complete bullshit and for numerous reasons, starting off with, No Healthy People were dying from CONVID…making it through to the funeral capacity limits and jab requirements, demanded by the Vaccinated - who didn’t feel safe around unvaccinated people because their jabs were so effective, or something.

More can be lent to the fact that elderly were put on end of life drugs instead of being treated for respiratory viruses…and a lot of those dead or dying, were simply abandoned in Long Term Care facilities to live out their last days, alone and afraid, in an undignified manner - soiled sheets and bedding, adult diapers brimming over - while they were dehydrated and starved of nutrition.

It’s still amazing to think about how much of a frenzy that otherwise intelligent people were whipped into through the PSYOP of Legacy Media Fear Campaigns and the inhumane treatment that we’d seen…

Moving along…

Out of a CTV report today, bodies are seemingly being stacked back into Reefers because Morgues are at Capacity.

Have another gander at the chart, statistics provided by the Ontario Office of the Chief Coroner:

And there is a lot to unpack here…

First off, CTV claims that 25% of those piling up in the morgues/reefers are due to the costs of funerals in Canada. This is tragic.

Much past the capacity limits and fear that kept families from burying their loved ones with dignity in 2020 and 2021…and although this accounts for 296 of these 1183 people…what can explain the other 75% (887) unclaimed bodies?

CTV claims that 25% of the problem is what we need to be focused on…and I’m not saying that we shouldn’t…but seriously why wouldn’t we also be focusing on the rest of the pie here?

The idea is akin to running through your house, turning off all of the lights - to save on electricity, while your fleeing your home because it’s on fire.

Maybe a little exaggerated…but all the same.

The situation in Canada looks like this.

Mortality is increasing…

Excess deaths are hovering at about 25%…

& Life expectancy is on the decline:

While we are seeing record numbers of bodies that nobody is claiming.

There is obviously something going on in Canada right now, with our healthcare system…and Canadians should start asking some pretty pointed and direct questions.

You and I…we’ve probably got a good idea as to what is going on here…

But it may unfortunately take reefers filled with corpses that starts waking others as to the nightmare we’re seeing…following the nightmare that we’ve seen.

