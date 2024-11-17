Just over a year ago…following Elon Musk buying and rebranding Twitter to X, the progressive lefties were lighting their hair on fire, screeching and vowing that they were going to leave X forever - heading over to Mark Zuckerberg’s - Threads.

Which sank further and faster than the Titanic…I’m not even sure if it’s still a platform, to be honest.

I’ve never even visited it.

And now…with Trump winning the Presidential Election a couple of short weeks ago, along with making promises of moving out of the United States, celebrities, former news hosts, has-beens and progressives of all brandings have vowed to to the same…migrating over to Bluesky.

Bluesky is a platform created in 2019 as a research initiative of Twitter, that went independent in 2021 and claims to be working at decentralizing social media networking:

Another way at viewing social media - real-time content - with users, working with a “market place of algorithms”, to create feeds.

However…be it the flood of lefties leaving X…

Or algorithmic failures…

The preferred platform of the perpetually angry has, within a matter of days, gone completely Lord of the Flies.

Because…as it turns out, if the only thing that makes you happy is to be unhappy, about anything and everything…you can’t even get along with others of the ilk.

3,000 reports per hour.

42,000 reports in a single day…

And Bluesky Safety struggles to bandage the fee-fees of their Alt-Left community.

So far…and to my knowledge…

The Majority of those who’d taken to Bluesky have not actually deactivated their X accounts…some hedging their bets…others, obviously not entirely satisfied with how things are going on BS…while I am sure that the majority just can’t find enough open dialogue or new content to make it worth their while.

So…they continue to stream tears on X, trying to drag their fellow social justice warriors into the dumpster fire of progressivism.

It really is quiet amusing, this spectacle of alarmism.

That will surely prove that cancel culture on a platform where outwoking the woke will continue to see long queues of Neo Liberalists in buffet line, waiting to consume each other.

You either die a hero - which I am sure these people have all intentions of - or will live long enough to see yourself as the villain…of where these people are now finding themselves.

And after the last 5 years, sitting sidelines and just watching this…is absolutely glorious.

Leave a comment