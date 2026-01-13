A couple of years back, when people were suffering from side-effects from the jabs, one of the recommendations for helping with some of the symptoms was ‘Black Cumin Seed Oil’…and back then, I’d started to take a look at this.

And then, was side tracked by everything else that was going on.

There were a lot of recommendations being thrown around at this time and honestly…I just got tired of looking at a lot of things that I wasn’t going to take nor do for a problem that I never had because of a jab I didn’t get…

Flashing forward…I’d started to work on a book about Ayurveda - and even a simple app to go along with it…still in the works…

Ayurveda is the study of ancient holistic medicines - that revolve more around your spice cabinet than do with what you’d find in the pharmacy…and while you can get capsules of Black Seed Oil, fairly and readily available…

This is one of the things that I’d decided to add to my daily…but not in an expensive cold pressed form.

And while I don’t believe that these products are bad…some with several hundred to several thousand reviews - attesting to their positive effects and nature…

I opted to go with the Original Gangsta (OG), in just getting it from the source - Kalonji…for a couple of specific reasons.

The first reason…price.

I’m Ukrainian - cheap - and if I’m going to be adding new stacks, budget is definitely a consideration…so, just like the Fenugreek that I’d started taking for GI issues, in whole form, for about a $buck fity:

I also opted to go with the source of Black Cumin Seed Oil, which isn’t black cumin at all…it’s the same Nigella Sativa, packaged as Kalonji for $two and a quarter(ish), per bag:

Black Cumin Seed Oil - Nigella Sativa - Kalonji has a long history of honorable mentions going from the Prophet Mohammed - who called it the cure for everything except death, to the bible and even the Father of Western Medicine - Hippocrates - of who I wrote my book on Chicken Soup about - taking his 5 Century BCE remedy for Respiratory Viruses (chicken soup) and showing the modern day science to substantiate the benefits behind this anecdotal potion.

Back then…Google wasn’t around to provide 1.4 Million website links in .0004 of a second.

There was no AI…

And certainly not Amazon that can have it delivered - depending on source - to your home on the same if not following day that you’d ordered, in a refined and cold pressed form.

No…it was taken in pastes and mixes, elixirs and teas…but also just used as a Spice.

You see…my second issue with typically not recommending supplementation are the RDAs…

Some of these are absolutely insane.

Some recommendations on Vitamin C are as much as 8,000 mg - which for the average person is hitting the limit of what is called - Bowel Tolerance.

Bowel Tolerance is when you can’t walk past a bathroom and are afraid to fart because you may just shit your pants.

Who does this?

Others, like Zinc reccos are completely unfounded and pure lunacy, where people with a cold will hammer these back like tic tacs, getting cramps, nausea and of course hitting bowel tolerance as well.

And then…they can’t figure out why they feel worse.

Geez Doris, maybe because you’ve consumed enough zinc to galvanize your garage door.

Everything in moderation, right?

So…Instead of working at confirming the LD50 or bowel tolerance level of Black Cumin Seed Oil…I just grind these up in a 10:1 by weight mixture with Pepper, cap em and take a couple, a couple times per day.

You see…when you study carnivore, the opponents to this as a method of dieting often suggest that Scurvy will be the result - where, to the best of my knowledge, nobody on the true carnivory diet has ever gotten Scurvy, dating back hundreds of years.

Meat does contain trace amounts of Vitamin C and when you’re eating clean, your requirement for Vitamin C drops dramatically, which is the reason that those that run this course don’t end up with bleeding gums or wounds that won’t heal.

So…again, along the lines of easing into a more healthy approach for my mind and body into the New Year - instead of overwhelming my system and possibly suffering from negative side-effects, I take this as a SUPPLEMENT.

But why with black pepper, you ask?

The bioactive compound in Nigella Sativa Thymoquinone (TQ), isn’t great. In going through the digestive process and due to it’s poor water solubility, instability and rapid metabolism - the piperine content in Black Pepper is to enhance the nutrient absorption.

Perhaps, if you’d seen the studies on Curcumin - bioactive compound from Turmeric (another Ayurvedic spice), piperine enhances uptake in the blood by as much as 2000%.

And…given that you can either purchase refined piperine at a premium or just extract it from cheap peppercorns…since I was going to be doing my own capping, I’d opted for the cost effective method.

Around 5-8% of Black Pepper is Piperine and after doing a little math and working with some AI, a 10:1 ratio seemed to be a good starting point.

As for the grinding…Kalonji seeds have a rather resilient exterior and to make them more bioavailable and easier to cap - into an old coffee grinder with whole peppercorns for a few seconds and shazam - powder ready to cap!

The purported benefits of Thymoquinone - from black cumin seed oil having some 1,800 studies on pubmed, additional under black cumin seed oil and seems to really make the rounds in health groups…looks like this:

Core Pharmacological Properties:

Antioxidant effects, anti-inflammatory properties, antibacterial activity, hepatoprotective effects, antimutagenic activity, and antitumor properties PubMed Central

Cancer and Anticancer Effects:

Anticancer activity through multiple mechanisms including inducing apoptosis of cancer cells, inhibiting tumor cell proliferation, migration and invasion, and suppressing metastatic capacity PubMed CentralPubMed Central

Effectiveness against cancers in blood system, lung, kidney, liver, prostate, breast, cervix, and skin PubMed

Cardiovascular Benefits:

Cardioprotective effects including improving cardiovascular function, reducing oxidative stress in the heart, and protecting against cardiovascular diseases PubMedPubMed

May help control diabetes and hyperlipidemia by decreasing oxidative stress and inflammatory responses ScienceDirect

Metabolic and Diabetes Management:

Antidiabetic properties including lowering glucose concentrations, improving glucose tolerance and insulin sensitivity, and reducing fasting insulin levels PubMed CentralScienceDirect

Anti-obesity, anti-dyslipidemic, anti-hypertensive, and anti-diabetic effects with potential as monotherapy for metabolic syndrome PubMed CentralPubMed

Protection against high-fructose diet-induced metabolic syndrome through PPAR mechanisms PubMed

Neurological and Brain Health:

Neuroprotective effects in epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, anxiety, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, encephalomyelitis, and improvement of learning and memory PubMed CentralPubMed

Protection of brain cells from various injuries including ischemia, traumatic brain injury, and oxidative damage PubMed Central

Increases expression of neuroprotective proteins while decreasing pro-inflammatory cytokines in activated microglia PubMed Central

Liver Protection (Hepatoprotective):

Hepatoprotective effects against various forms of liver injury including acetaminophen-induced toxicity PubMed Central

Protection against acrylamide-induced liver oxidative damage PubMed

Kidney Protection (Nephroprotective):

Renoprotective effects through anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antiapoptotic activities PubMed Central

Beneficial protective effects against renal diseases including ischemia-reperfusion injury and diabetic kidney complications PubMed Central

Respiratory System:

Benefits for asthma, bronchitis, cough, and bronchodilatory effects PubMedPubMed

Therapeutic potential in pulmonary injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome Dovepress

Immune System:

Immunomodulatory properties that help the body combat infections and strengthen overall immunity PubMedPubMed Central

Anti-histaminic and immunomodulatory effects PubMed

Antimicrobial Properties:

Broad antimicrobial spectrum including activity against Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria, viruses, parasites, schistosoma, and fungi PubMed Central

Skin Conditions:

Benefits for acne, with studies showing significant reduction in acne severity and lesion counts Healthline

Anti-inflammatory benefits for psoriasis and improvement in skin lesions Healthline

Acceleration of wound healing through antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and immunomodulatory properties MDPI

Topical use for eczema, psoriasis, and wound healing due to anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial attributes PubMed Central

Gastrointestinal Protection:

Treatment for gastrointestinal disorders, dyspepsia, jaundice, and gastroprotective effects PubMedPubMed

Anti-ulcerative effects against ethanol-induced mucosal ulceration PubMed Central

Pain and Inflammation:

Analgesic and anti-inflammatory effects for conditions like arthritis and joint pain PubMedScienceDirect

Pain relief effects similar to COX-2 inhibitors like ibuprofen PubMed Central

Other Traditional Uses:

Treatment for hypertension, fever, influenza, eczema, headache, dizziness, amenorrhea, paralysis, anorexia, conjunctivitis, and intrinsic hemorrhage PubMedPubMed

Hair Health:

Increased hair density and thickness in people with telogen effluvium (hair loss) Healthline

Reproductive Health:

Positive effects in reproductive disorders PubMed

Improvement in fertility and lactation in obesity-related reproductive complications PubMed

Bone Health:

Treatment of bone complications PubMed

Fibrosis;

Treatment benefits for fibrosis conditions PubMed

Really…like Mo said…the cure for everything, except death.

Now…When I’d started down the carnivory path, I’d read a book by Dr. James H Salisbury - which you’ve probably seen me mention a few times - The Relation of Alimentation and Disease - originally published in 1888 - where Dr. Salisbury claimed that through consumption of sugars, carbohydrates and grain based products - we turn our bellies into Yeast Pots.

And by a steady consumption of boil fried beefsteak patties (which evolved into the bastardized version of todays Salisbury Steak), we could eventually deplete our bodies of Yeast and cure a lot of diseases, that still seemingly plague us today - and he proved it. Several times over.

We now know that the Yeast that Dr. Salisbury found is called Candida - for women, the cause of yeast infections - but candida overgrowth also include - fatigue, digestive issues (bloating, gas, constipation), sugar cravings, brain fog, and skin rashes, with oral thrush causing white patches and vaginal infections leading to itching and discharge; systemic infections can cause fever, chills, and weakness, appearing as common fungal issues but sometimes signaling more serious invasive candidiasis in vulnerable individuals.

And studies on Black Cumin Seed oil - are supportive that its anti-fungal properties against Candida species, particularly Candida albicans, the primary cause of yeast infections like candidiasis (e.g., oral thrush, vaginal yeast infections, or gut overgrowth).

Overall…research on Black Cumin Seed Oil attributes it’s benefits to compounds like thymoquinone, β-sitosterol, and fatty acids…and though a carnivore diet can eventually rid the body of Candida…as an ease into my healthier lifestyle - why not build the foundation to reduce cravings and candida while lowering blood sugar…while also adding in all of the benefits from this Ancient Medicine - in OG style.

I’ll be adding more of these periodically because quite honestly…a lot of the hot topics of the day are actually quite depressing and while they still require some focus, balance of information for a more positive outlook will be key in what we’re going to be facing over the days, weeks and months that follow.

Hope you enjoyed!

