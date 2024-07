Chiming in from Downtown Calgary, 112 year old Grand Theatre…for the 2024 Bitcoin Rodeo.

I’m working with tech to try and see if I can get the Livestream direct to a few channels…however, YouTube will not be one of them.

If this works out, the livestream of the event will be available on my Twitter/X or you can find me on FaceBook.

Failing this, I’ll see if I can get stream and upload the event as is available.

Leave a comment