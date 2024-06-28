Last weekend at the James Lindsay - Parental Rights event, I’d asked for a showing of hands for how many people pay for their purchases in Cash…and while I figured that there would be quite a few, I’d be willing to bet that it was actually over 60% of the audience raised hand.
Inside of this group, were a lot of the same faces that I’d seen at either the Veterans 4 Freedom Event in Red Deer, the Injection of Truth and the A Better Calgary, events in Calgary.
Not much of a head scratcher really.
There’s a lot of chatter about Social Credit and CBDC. Between these and just a lack of trust for the government tracking your motions through your phone and purchases with access to banking and credit card data…I don’t blame them.
Truth be told…While I thought I was one of the last to finally flip over to even having tap on my bank and credit cards, preferring to also pay cash for my purchases…it’s only been recently that I’ve started to pay for my select purchases with these tools.
I don’t need the bank or government to know how often I am buying lotto, tobacco or alcohol…If I were to head into a dispensary, I may not want them to know about these purchases either…but what about the attack on Meat.
Do I really want the climate alarmists to know the portion of meat to their processed trash that I buy?
NO!
Now…I’m not wrapped in tinfoil here. That shit is expensive, even in the Costco sized rolls…but when the points and rewards systems started in at Safeway, round about 20 years ago, I refused to swipe my savings and airmiles card, when I was picking up a pack of darts. It was all pretty new to me then…and electronic coupons didn’t make a lot of sense, especially after considering the following statement:
If you are not paying for a product, YOU ARE THE PRODUCT!
I’d somehow started thinking that it may not be long before my Health Services may be restricted or cost additional, if the stores had reported me as a smoker. Perhaps, them even linking rebate receipts to Health Insurance Programs.
And while we haven’t hit this exact point yet…a lot of us are speculating, right?
Anyways…moving away from my nutter talk, into investments…
I’ve spent some years in both the Stock and Currency Markets and am familiar with Bitcoin as well as the Crypto Currencies. I’ve never done a lot with them, especially the cryptos…but have seen enough to have a basic understanding.
In the stock world, there are various levels you can trade at…depending on your level of investment as well as threshold for loss…about the same for Forex.
Small investments in some of these, can turn into whales…but most turn into BAGHOLDERS…you really need to be in on the know and in a lot of cases, be really patient at the proper levels, in order to prosper.
Pinksheets, supersubs that trade in fractions of pennies can be lucrative…broker dependent and in the proper levels. Most of these are traded as Pump n Dumps because the vast majority of these businesses are too diluted to be worth anything.
These are what I consider Crypto Currencies.
My kids got into these in the early stages of COVID…even made a few bucks trading Doge coin.
Nobody ever buys absolute bottom and nobody sells absolute tops…but there was a lot of range for prosperity, except for the suckers that bought at 70+ cents and are now holding at 17 cents.
I don’t like nor recommend these…I think that buying lotto tickets gives you better odds and I don’t recommend those either!
However…Bitcoin, ACTUAL Bitcoin, I believe to be a little different.
Higher Market Cap…greater and consistent volumes…global markets, and there are actual businesses that will accept Bitcoin for tender…and in the market world, with a 5 year overlook, seems to be consolidating around a 2022 previous resistance range = Opportunity:
Am I giving you investment advice here?
NO!
Am I shilling to unload baskets of my own Bitcoin?
Also No!
In fact, when comes down to it…I own ZERO Dollars and couldn’t even tell you how to get into market, if you weren’t already.
With this being said, in Calgary there is a Bitcoin Market (free admission) and Rodeo Event (paid admission), starting on Canada Day. Deerfoot Inn and Casino for these events.
The Market, will be on Monday, July 1st…and the Rodeo (conference of speakers), will be on July 2nd, and 3rd.
There are a number of speakers that will be at these events…in addition to the comedic JP Sears appearances - covering a vast array of topics, click the above image for links to the full event.- will also be in Calgary for the event, doing some interviews and yeah, I’ll be heading down to the Tuesday/Wednesday portions, though most likely not for full days.
Full Disclosure…
I have no connection to the event and am not a paid promoter…
Just saw this as opportunity that was worthy of a share.
Before you commit either way…I’ve got some good news and some bad news…
Good News first…Dave Bradley has agreed to a Livestream Conversation this evening at 6:00 pm - MDT:
Bad News…and I know I’m going to get a whole bunch of “I told you so’s”, on this…it will NOT be available through YouTube.
Due to “Community Guidelines” not liking the Livestream of ‘Injection for Truth’ and the James Lindsay, ‘Parental Rights Tour’, I’m currently suspended from posting livestreams there.
I’ll be searching for alternate sites…again.
NO RUMBLE IS NOT AN OPTION!!!
But…failing this, will upload the video in a separate Substack for viewing, most likely tomorrow.
Dear Sheldon, you do an amazing work! Keep the good fight!
I have to warn you. The NSA invented bitcoin to cover the intel dark money.
They will destroy all crypto with a 51% attack and they do have that computing power to install the CBDCs! I'll write a full report soon.
What’s your best way to wake-up those who don’t want to open their eyes?
Please share your most effective wake-up strategies.
The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!
The most effective strategy is asking about the person’s opinion on some of these topics:
Would you be interested in the story of how a father got 20 million dollars from the Government?
Or, show the video of the baby seizures:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the
That usually works, especially with young couples having children.
If the person doesn’t want to discuss injections, then food is a good start:
Why is food poisoning legal?
How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame.
Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal
Then I’d follow with "Are you opened to see if the actual data matches your opinion?"
Then I start showing some of the shortcomings of the Pharma industry:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government
Then, show that every single person on the planet should be suing Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence into the cell nucleus of the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada !!!
Not like the topic? I’d show this video (all you need is 10 secs in the middle, who doesn’t have 10 seconds for you):
https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8
(caveat about the beginning: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)
9/11: two "planes", yet the third tower (WTC7) imploded, free falling on its footprint like in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach, and all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to World Trade Center... and the “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, just months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work precisely on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings. The inside information about the FUTURE 9/11 event helped masons make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911
There's a plan to murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
- J6: The false flag operation of the fake riot was planned, incited and guided by FBI mason agents, who broke into the Capitol !!! All intel agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) were founded by masons and are run by them for their own nefarious goals.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/j6-what-you-need-to-know
In 2022, the same mason-plot was copy-pasted to disband the demonstrations of millions of Brazilians against the stolen elections through the rigged voting machines owned by mason Soros:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-2020-american-coup
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dominion-over-us
Weaponization of migration to destroy nations
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-migration
All political parties are compromised/infiltrated. For example, Italy supports vax pass and WHO Pandemic Treaty !!! Meloni's Government! People voted her for being against that!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/italy-endorsed-vax-pass-and-who-pandemic
- At least since the 90s, vaccines are weaponized to reduce the population, for example:
1. Adding hCG to infertilize women: lab detected in 30 countries
2. Overpassing the FDA 10 ng limit to human DNA “contamination” by 2000%, thus causing neuro-damage (autism, asperger, tics, dyslexia in 29% of kids, etc.) and childhood cancer epidemic (n.b. leukemia, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas)
Check soundchoice.org or videos at bottom of next link:
Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:
(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, an amazing tool to start a discussion):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos
- COVID was designed as a primer for even more lethal COVID haccines:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with
- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be
Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer
Go green with gasoline!
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer
- It's genocide for depopulation:
Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depop-vaccines-no-myth
- You are the carbon they want to exterminate!
1. No one denies there's man-made climate change but scientists disagree on the cause and remedies.
Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk
2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with satellite Electro-Magnetic Frequencies.
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack
3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of the population.
Killing me softly with green songs:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs
Carbon reparations:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations
Climate deaths:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths
- Their main source of power apart from sin-empowered demons? NOT a coincidence that the USA left dollar convertibility to gold in 1971, precisely triggering the exponential government deficit coupled with the trade deficit and inflation.
This is the Achilles’ heel of all nations: masonic and satanic secret societies counterfeit paper money and launder trillions with which they buy Banks, seats in the Federal Reserve (the only private run Central Bank in the world), political careers and parties, puppeticians, listed corporations, media, healthcare corporations and organizations, universities, foundations, judges, etc.:
Illuminati David Rockefeller (quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald
Illuminati Attali (quotes)
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
The way out of this mess:
1. Create an easy system for real money: private currencies/warrants based on real assets, goods, services, etc. (gold, corn, oil, distance/volume/weight transportation, labor human hour/minute, etc.)
2. Ban legal tender. Let the free markets decide which real-currencies/valuables/warrants they prefer to trade with
3. Ban paper-backed currencies (unlike real-backed ones of point 1.)
4. Enforce a Legal Banking Reserve of 100% of deposits (so banks don't create money based on air) and therefore there's no excuse for a Central Bank, because there would be no risk of bank-runs since all their loans are fully backed with deposits
Anything else you might think of?
Now, are you really ready for this?:
The full PLAN exposed:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-plan-revealed
16 laws we need to exit Prison Planet
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/laws-to-exit-planet-prison
President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”
If you are a mason or know a mason, ask him to ask his 33° master to put in writing and sign it, who is "the great architect" and that he is not Lucifer. If he refuses, then he’ll know who he is really serving, Satan: tell him to get out of masonry NOW. Sooner or later he’ll be required to trample on a cross to get to a higher degree.
Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:
https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism
Mason confession: we worship deities/demons
https://rumble.com/v294ksc-words-from-33rd-degree-master-mason-rare-video-masons-worship-all-sorts-of-.html
https://odysee.com/@HiddenTruths:c/Masonry's-Satanic-Connection:4
https://rumble.com/v2wg24a-masonrys-satanic-doctrine-from-their-own-books.html
https://odysee.com/@John_4-14:a/Do-Freemasons-Worship-Lucifer%EF%BC%9F-Evidence-They-Don't-Want-You-To-See-%EF%BD%9C-Hidden-Agendas---Walter-Veith:0
https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/satanic-ritual-abuse-and-secret-societies-1995:3
https://odysee.com/@Gmail.com:52/822821884_Satanic-Pedophilia-Torture-and-Blood---Dark-Satanic-Secrets-Revealed:4
https://rumble.com/vs9mxb-heres-why-christianity-is-totally-incapatable-with-freemasonry.html
We need to address the fact that artificial placental technology has enabled Ectogenesis. Ie life without a biological woman. Outside the womb. Think of a monopoly where the widget is all men. All terminator seeds. Who is the competition to that monopoly. Who is it necessary to replace, to own such a system.
In such a system the gender WOULD Be more important than biological sex. Because they wouldn't make women.