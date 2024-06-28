Last weekend at the James Lindsay - Parental Rights event, I’d asked for a showing of hands for how many people pay for their purchases in Cash…and while I figured that there would be quite a few, I’d be willing to bet that it was actually over 60% of the audience raised hand.

Inside of this group, were a lot of the same faces that I’d seen at either the Veterans 4 Freedom Event in Red Deer, the Injection of Truth and the A Better Calgary, events in Calgary.

Not much of a head scratcher really.

There’s a lot of chatter about Social Credit and CBDC. Between these and just a lack of trust for the government tracking your motions through your phone and purchases with access to banking and credit card data…I don’t blame them.

Truth be told…While I thought I was one of the last to finally flip over to even having tap on my bank and credit cards, preferring to also pay cash for my purchases…it’s only been recently that I’ve started to pay for my select purchases with these tools.

I don’t need the bank or government to know how often I am buying lotto, tobacco or alcohol…If I were to head into a dispensary, I may not want them to know about these purchases either…but what about the attack on Meat.

Do I really want the climate alarmists to know the portion of meat to their processed trash that I buy?

NO!

Now…I’m not wrapped in tinfoil here. That shit is expensive, even in the Costco sized rolls…but when the points and rewards systems started in at Safeway, round about 20 years ago, I refused to swipe my savings and airmiles card, when I was picking up a pack of darts. It was all pretty new to me then…and electronic coupons didn’t make a lot of sense, especially after considering the following statement:

If you are not paying for a product, YOU ARE THE PRODUCT!

I’d somehow started thinking that it may not be long before my Health Services may be restricted or cost additional, if the stores had reported me as a smoker. Perhaps, them even linking rebate receipts to Health Insurance Programs.

And while we haven’t hit this exact point yet…a lot of us are speculating, right?

Anyways…moving away from my nutter talk, into investments…

I’ve spent some years in both the Stock and Currency Markets and am familiar with Bitcoin as well as the Crypto Currencies. I’ve never done a lot with them, especially the cryptos…but have seen enough to have a basic understanding.

In the stock world, there are various levels you can trade at…depending on your level of investment as well as threshold for loss…about the same for Forex.

Small investments in some of these, can turn into whales…but most turn into BAGHOLDERS…you really need to be in on the know and in a lot of cases, be really patient at the proper levels, in order to prosper.

Pinksheets, supersubs that trade in fractions of pennies can be lucrative…broker dependent and in the proper levels. Most of these are traded as Pump n Dumps because the vast majority of these businesses are too diluted to be worth anything.

These are what I consider Crypto Currencies.

My kids got into these in the early stages of COVID…even made a few bucks trading Doge coin.

Nobody ever buys absolute bottom and nobody sells absolute tops…but there was a lot of range for prosperity, except for the suckers that bought at 70+ cents and are now holding at 17 cents.

I don’t like nor recommend these…I think that buying lotto tickets gives you better odds and I don’t recommend those either!

However…Bitcoin, ACTUAL Bitcoin, I believe to be a little different.

Higher Market Cap…greater and consistent volumes…global markets, and there are actual businesses that will accept Bitcoin for tender…and in the market world, with a 5 year overlook, seems to be consolidating around a 2022 previous resistance range = Opportunity:

Am I giving you investment advice here?

NO!

Am I shilling to unload baskets of my own Bitcoin?

Also No!

In fact, when comes down to it…I own ZERO Dollars and couldn’t even tell you how to get into market, if you weren’t already.

With this being said, in Calgary there is a Bitcoin Market (free admission) and Rodeo Event (paid admission), starting on Canada Day. Deerfoot Inn and Casino for these events.

The Market, will be on Monday, July 1st…and the Rodeo (conference of speakers), will be on July 2nd, and 3rd.

There are a number of speakers that will be at these events…in addition to the comedic JP Sears appearances - covering a vast array of topics, click the above image for links to the full event.

- will also be in Calgary for the event, doing some interviews and yeah, I’ll be heading down to the Tuesday/Wednesday portions, though most likely not for full days.

Full Disclosure…

I have no connection to the event and am not a paid promoter…

Just saw this as opportunity that was worthy of a share.

Before you commit either way…I’ve got some good news and some bad news…

Good News first…Dave Bradley has agreed to a Livestream Conversation this evening at 6:00 pm - MDT:

Bad News…and I know I’m going to get a whole bunch of “I told you so’s”, on this…it will NOT be available through YouTube.

Due to “Community Guidelines” not liking the Livestream of ‘Injection for Truth’ and the James Lindsay, ‘Parental Rights Tour’, I’m currently suspended from posting livestreams there.

I’ll be searching for alternate sites…again.

NO RUMBLE IS NOT AN OPTION!!!

But…failing this, will upload the video in a separate Substack for viewing, most likely tomorrow.

