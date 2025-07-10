Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie's avatar
Bonnie
2d

AB sovereignty is looking better all the time!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Terry Hand's avatar
Terry Hand
2d

Universal Basic Income (UBI) is the precursor to the introduction of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and ULTIMATE power over everything.

Remember what Lord Acton said about power?

"Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts ABSOLUTELY".

There is absolutely NO NEED for this If the PEOPLE themselves would take just a LITTLE of their time to learn and understand how our monetary system creates our money/credit, as interest bearing DEBT which by the way is mathematically impossible to discharge both principle and interest because the money to discharge the interest portion is NEVER created.

See what the governor of the bank of Canada had to say on the subject matter https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QesPDjXGtk

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sheldon Yakiwchuk
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture