While our economy is tettering on the brink of complete collapse, the pure socialistic idea around Unverisal Basic Income - is back on life support.

This was closed down under the Trudeau Government but reintroduced by Senetor Kim Pate: An Act to develop a national framework for a guaranteed livable basic income

And it’s not hyperbolic to believe that this will completely destroy Canada.

We’ve already crossed the line where common sense has being replaced by ideological fantasy and nothing embodies that better than Bill S-206: a proposal to implement a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income for every Canadian over the age of 17, regardless of whether they work, study, contribute, or even want to.

On the surface, it might sound like a generous and modern idea—universal income, compassion, progress. But scratch that veneer, and you’ll find something much more dangerous. It’s a utopian scheme sold as a safety net, but it’s woven from fiscal recklessness, misplaced priorities, and political delusion. And it’s coming at a time when Canada can least afford it.

Canada is broke.

Not theoretically.

Not metaphorically.

Actually broke.

Under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada has racked up more debt than every previous government in the nation’s history, combined.

And for what?

Increased homelessness, crumbling infrastructure, skyrocketing food insecurity, and a population that’s becoming more disillusioned and economically strained by the day.

Former Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, quit before even presenting the last budget because the numbers were so far past the “guardrails” she once proudly talked about that even she couldn’t keep a straight face anymore. Right now, Canada spends over $1 billion every week just servicing the interest on that debt.

That’s not building anything…or even “investing” into our future.

That’s throwing taxpayer dollars into a financial black hole.

And yet, with all this weight on our backs, Liberals think now’s the time to hand out permanent paycheques to everyone - citizens, immigrants, and refugees alike, with zero strings attached.

How bad of an idea is this?

Remember back to the CONVID days of 2022 where the government rolled out CERB. A$2,000 per month paycheque to help people stay afloat because they shut down the economy and sent people home for a virus that was so deadly and lethal, you needed to take a test to see if you even had it!

Whereas, Canadians who refused to take part in the largest medical experiment in modern history, those who didn’t want to become lab rats for experimental mRNA injections, were fired from their jobs, denied Employment Insurance, lost businesses, their savings, pensions and then their homes.

Meanwhile, the federal government botched this program so hard, it ended up giving away $4.6 billion in CERB funds to ineligible recipients, then shrugged their shoulders and told the CRA not to bother trying to recover it.

That’s the system we’re expanding with S-206. And don’t think it will stop with Canadians in need. This bill proposes benefits for everyone, not just people who’ve paid into the system, not just those working through tough times, but for anyone who simply exists in Canada. That includes newcomers, refugees, and recent arrivals, whether they’ve contributed a dollar in taxes or not.

It’s not just unsustainable. It’s offensive.

There is dignity in work. There is pride in contribution. Bill S-206 erodes that. It tells Canadians, especially the younger generation, that effort is optional. That contribution is unnecessary. That the state will take care of you regardless of what you do.

It’s socialism dressed up as compassion, and it poisons the very foundation of what has made this country strong. Incentivizing idleness is not “progressive.” It’s a long-term plan to destroy motivation, bankrupt the nation, and ensure no generation will ever be able to dig us out.

Remember what happened to the generation who got trophies for just showing up?

Where the education system made passing children mandatory, no matter their level of understanding and competance to move on?

Bill S-206 doesn’t represent the Canada we know. It doesn’t represent sustainability. It doesn’t reflect reality.

It is the swan song of a government that has lost its grip on fiscal responsibility, on personal accountability, and on the very values that Canadians have built their lives around.

And while we can sit around and think that this will never happen in Canada…

Take a look at where we are now.

The last federal election stolen by the Liberals on sloganing Carney as the ‘Best Person to Deal with Trump’, meanwhile…he caved on every threat of counter tariffs, and the Digital Services Tax, “to advance broader trade negotiations with the United States”…called our economy, tariffs and the worst economic crisis in Canada…and then without accomplishing a single thing…goes on Vacation to an undisclosed location:

Despite the fact that Parliament has only spent 4 weeks in session since September of 2024 - where it was closed down for new business due to the Liberal Green Sham and Trudeau Proroging for a Liberal Leadership race:

How Canada has managed to stay afloat up to this point is off of the backs of those who’ve busted ass and banked some cash to keep this dream afloat…

But when those who work will only be paying into those who do not…

These will indeed be the final nails in Canada’s Coffin.

