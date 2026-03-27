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Steffy
11h

Oh so in other words…what the libtard army has been sowing will now come reaping!! Oh I am loving this!! The pendulum keeps swinging and it is not in their favour 🙏🏻🙏🏻

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
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DrugDiscovery
12h

I did not look at it within that perspective; it may have teeth that bite many ways. Thanks for all the background (or, better, foreground!) work, Sheldon!

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