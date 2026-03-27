I owe you a small admission before we get into this.

When Bill C-9 was first being rolled out and even up until this week, I wrote about it.

I warned about it.

I was in the camp that saw it as a federal sword pointed at anyone who dares say the wrong thing online.

Bible verses as hate speech.

Church attendance as extremism.

Questioning your school board as a far-right recruitment event.

I was not wrong about those concerns…Bernie Farber is still sitting on a federal advisory panel and CANEH is still getting tax dollars to build files on Canadians who attend school board meetings.

That machinery is real and it is still moving.

But then I took some time to chew on it…researched the actual bill and gave some thought about the most hateful people who post online.

And I think the people who wrote it...may have made a very significant miscalculation.

Here is what Bill C-9 defines as hate speech.

Content that promotes hatred against groups protected under Canadian law, where the identifiable groups listed in the Criminal Code include race, religion, national or ethnic origin, colour, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, and mental or physical disability.

That is the list.

Now.

Let’s talk about who is on it.

A straight white Christian Canadian man has a race.

Has a religion.

Has a national origin.

Has a sex.

Has an age.

Has a sexual orientation.

Every single one of those characteristics is explicitly protected under the same framework they built to regulate online speech.

As in...the law they were afraid was coming for you...may just cover you in your groups too.

So let’s run the tape on what that actually means in practice.

A report published this month identified straight white men as the most discriminated against demographic in Canada.

Raise that finding in certain company and you’ll be accused of hate speech before you finish the sentence.

“White Privilege”, they’ll screech…(hate speech)

But discussing discrimination experienced by a group defined by race, sex, and sexual orientation is not hate speech under C-9.

It is, in fact, discussing the experience of a protected group.

Job postings that specifically exclude white applicants, on public postings, targeting a protected racial group in hiring- is no longer a grey area.

Transgender advocates using “TERF” as a weapon against women who hold gender-critical views - targeting them based on their sex.

“Chest feeders”, the same.

Document it and keep the screenshots.

The gender identity question requires the most careful framing of anything in this piece.

Gender identity or expression is on the same protected list as race, religion, and sex.

That creates a genuine two-way dynamic.

A single statement about someone’s biological sex does not automatically meet the criminal threshold of willful promotion of hatred - that bar requires pattern, context, and clear intent.

But if someone is targeting a gender-critical person because of their sex, their sex is protected. If someone is using slurs against them based on their biological sex, or calling for action against people who hold gender-critical views, that is targeting a protected characteristic.

Rainbow flags, because they’re exclusionary…

LGBTQ - being exclusionary…

HATE SPEECH!

The framework does not come with an ideological exemption.

Someone calling you a boomer online as a slur, because age is a protected characteristic.

Same framework.

Same rules.

Same report button.

Someone calling you a settler based solely on your heritage and national origin…National origin is on the list.

It does not come with an asterisk that says “except for people with European ancestry.”

Someone posting calls for action against your faith community, where religion is explicitly protected…

Welp…

So are the people who belong to it.

Now…

Here’s what C-9 does not cover - because this matters as much as what it does.

Calling someone an asshole is not hate speech.

Asshole is not a protected characteristic under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Online or otherwise.

Debating immigration policy is not hate speech.

Identifying problems with a system is not the same as promoting hatred against a group of people.

As in…I don’t blame any single group of immigrants for the problems in this country, while I correctly identify issues with policy and governance.

If somebody calls me a racist for doing that and they are doing it because of my race, that accusation is worth a second look under this framework.

Because it may just be “HATE SPEECH”!

Supporting mass deportation or remigration as a policy position is also, not hate speech.

Use it wisely - but the policy position itself, directed at a system, does not meet the threshold of willful promotion of hatred against an identifiable group.

Now let me tell you about the thing that has been bothering me since long before C-9 existed.

Over 150 Christian churches in Canada were burnt to the ground, vandalized, or desecrated in a five year span.

The people who did that.

The people who celebrated it online.

The people who posted about it with anything resembling approval or encouragement.

Religion is a protected group under Bill C-9.

Once this passes senate and Royal Assent…30 days after that, you can now watch for these posts.

Screenshot them.

Report them.

These individuals have been operating as though there were no consequences for inciting or celebrating attacks on a religious community in this country and now…C-9 changes that math.

The same people who cheered those fires are labeling Christian groups as “hate organizations”...they should probably know that the law they just helped pass covers the people they’ve been targeting.

One more thing - and this one is critical.

Bill C-9 is NOT retroactive.

Anything posted before the bill takes effect cannot be used against you under this legislation.

This is not a loophole.

It is a constitutional requirement.

Criminal law in Canada does not apply retroactively - s. 11(g) of the Charter makes that explicit.

Your history is your history.

But everything posted after Royal Assent - by everyone - is subject to the same rules.

Every post.

Every thread.

Every comment celebrating the targeting of a faith community, a heritage group, an age demographic, or a person’s national origin.

By everyone.

I know what some of you are thinking.

This feels like a flip because I’ve gone from warning about C-9 to cheerleading for it.

I haven’t.

My concerns about Bernie Farber, CANEH, and the federal online safety panel are unchanged.

The machinery they are building to define and enforce “hate speech” is still being staffed by people who think a parent at a school board meeting is a far-right extremist.

The enforcement of this law will not be neutral.

That fight is not over.

But the text of the bill covers your groups.

The text of the bill covers your faith, your heritage, your age, and your race.

And the people who have been targeting those things online for years are now subject to the same framework they pushed to have built.

So here’s what I want you to do.

Don’t argue.

Don’t engage.

Don’t waste your energy trying to explain yourself to someone who has already decided who you are based on your race or your faith or how many years you’ve been alive.

Screenshot.

Report.

Move on with your life.

And let the bill they cheered for do its job.

Because it’s our turn to cheer now!

Parliament could ignore your letters and emails in opposition to this bill…they can’t ignore the law they just gave you!

I’m okay if you want to try and disagree with me here…but you’d better bring your best!

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