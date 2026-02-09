“Maple MAGA”, they screech - most not even realizing that they’re quoting one of the most feeble minded and illiterate Members of Parliament - who just escaped the country for financial gain and to slip through the cracks of federal justice - Chrystia Freeland.

The Red Dress wearing hobbit of an MP failed forward into becoming an MP and even past that to being the Deputy Prime Minister as well as the Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs - closing off her tenure as the Minister of Finance when Trudeau dropped a budget that even she couldn’t defend.

And you probably shrug this off as easy as all of the other names and labels you’ve been called throughout the last 5 years…they’re meaningless, really don’t apply and were only used to divide Canadians.

Heck…some people even wear these as badges.

That’s all about to change though…and I’m not sure that enough people are actually aware of what this branding through Bill C-9 grants the government to do against those who descent.

If you are considered a Maple MAGA, MAGA being the Trump Slogan - Make America Great Again - Maple being the Canadian version of this…you can be considered a part of a Hate Group, passing Hate Speech and guess what?

You could be subjected to the Forfeiture Clause in Bill C-9.

Bill C-9 is another version of censorship that the liberals have been trying to slip past the general public that grants them a permission slip to do everything to control their narrative that they did during COVID - with the exceptions…they don’t need the Emergencies Act to do this and what was ruled as Ultra Vires by the federal court - applied to rolling out the war measures act on Canadians and illegally seizing bank accounts becomes the new reality as a part of the New World Order.

And to make this even more egregious…just like they did during COVID, they’re trying to shut down the Churches and slam down this same heavy handed and overreaching power - giving them a forever power to trample on the liberties afforded under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms - noted under Fundamental Freedoms and Equality of Rights - that specifically state:

Fundamental freedoms Everyone in Canada is free to practise any religion or no religion at all. We are also free to express religious beliefs through prayer or by wearing religious clothing for example. However, the Charter also ensures that others also have the right to express their religious beliefs in public.

And…

Equality rights Equality rights are at the core of the Charter. They are intended to ensure that everyone is treated with the same respect, dignity and consideration (i.e. without discrimination), regardless of personal characteristics such as race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age, or mental or physical disability, sexual orientation, residency, marital status or citizenship.

Where other elements of the Charter are being dragged in…

Where…they consider certain religious texts as “Hate Speech”, can include symbolism of the church - wearing a cross or carrying a bible - as practices that demonstrate that you are associated and affiliated with the church - and be prosecuted under the vague penalties of the Forfeiture Clause.

Sounds crazy…but not if you think back to when churches were closed during CONVID - including outdoor worship and assembly…

Not when you realize that under the Emergencies Act they could prohibit you from even holding a funeral.

Not when you remember that you watched elderly and ill die in long-term care facilities where your last interaction with them was from behind plate glass windows or through telecommunication - phone, texts and video calls.

Not because you’ve forgotten about the bank limiting access to your bank account because you dared to defy the ruler of Canada and shot a ten dollar donation over to the Freedom Convoy.

Think back to all of the atrocities committed from 2020-2023, under the Emergencies act.

Where these all sweeping powers to control the narrative through Legacy Media, limit conversations on Social Media and have people eliminated from the public realm by way of censorship, account suspension and platform bans.

And then imagine that forfeiture includes your cellphone, computer, internet connection…your access to the world - where you’re unplugged from Cable and now can only see whatever the old rabbit ears can pull from the local airwaves - that they control through taxpayer funded media.

Think of all of the accounts that you follow, subscribe to and communicate with…

And all of that vanishing because either their take on reality was deemed ‘Hate Speech’ or yours was.

COVID was a test-run…they needed to see where their boat would leak and now they’re rolling out wide-sweeping legislation that’s so broad that they get to define what ‘hate speech’ is, they’ve included passages from the bible, can define you as a member of a ‘hate group’, where the broadness of what they can seize under forfeiture is as wide as what they can define as hateful.

This has been a long time in planning, by my best recollection…

Trudeau has been calling Canadians - Racists - since he took office. Before then, while we’d seen early forms of DEI through hiring practices (affirmative action) - DEI has now become the new mainstay.

The terms Islamophobia and xenophobia - terms that you’d never heard before, became as common place as Myocarditis throughout the jabby jabs.

We’re told that the most kind and accepting country in the world is guilty of not only ‘Systemic Racism’, but genocide of the First Nations…they don’t need proof and even when they try and insert these nuggets of support, it’s manufactured.

It also sparked concern that it could undermine reporting of any anti-Muslim hate crimes.

They weren’t ashamed that this was a bogus claim…they’re concerned that being found out would expose this fraud as a fraud…and that the narrative of Canadians being racist is no more real than our impact on the weather.

And then to perpetuate the situation - the proverbial gas being thrown on the fire - they flooded the country with unskilled workers - where diversity all came from one country and one race…

Gave them hotel rooms throughout the country because there was no available housing.

Paid them more in support than the average Canadian earns.

Clogged up hospitals with people that don’t communicate in either of Canadas 2 official languages.

Sponsored them into low-skilled jobs.

Allowed LMIA Scams to run rampant.

Drove the Unemployment and youth unemployment rate to record levels.

Until they finally created the perfect conditions to demonstrate why anti-hate legislation needed to be implemented:

It’s all or nothing with these people - there is no middle road.

They created the problem where the only solution could possibly be - creating legislation to commit atrocities against Canadians.



“Conservatives don’t support ‘Anti-Hate Speech’ legislation”, they’ll screech in the House of Commons. These messages will echo through the halls of legacy and social media…

When they are little more than a Trojan Horse…

To give themselves same powers they wielded throughout COVID - without the need for the Emergency Act…

We’ve all been having these conversations…but what most don’t realize about this significance is that a meeting of committee that was scheduled for the spring of this year, has been pulled ahead of schedule and is happening today…may have already happened by the time you’ve read this.

2 hours of debate where lawyers are being brought in to promote this…where the opposition had Superbowl Sunday to prepare - that’s how fast this came up.

If this sounds like lynch-mob tactics - it’s because it is. If it doesn’t sound that way to you, go back and read it all again!

While news and distractions are flying past you at the speed of light…they and this timing are intentional.

And there is absolutely no way for you to prepare for this…nor any way you will be able to defend yourself from it…without doing what they’ll be intentionally doing to you, should some innocuous statement that you make - now be deemed ‘Hateful’, being…erase yourself from the internet and disassociate with anybody and everybody you may agree with.

You can read more about this here → Link

And if you don’t believe that this can happen in Canada…

It’s already happening across the pond.

