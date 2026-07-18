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Cees
8h

Thank God we can still dislike the liberal government.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
10h

Are the Conservatives going to educate the Canadian public? That might be money well spent.... not seeing anything coming from them regarding this..... perhaps an ad or a billboard? Not sure why they are quiet on so many things...... considering they are the official opposition they should start opposing and now..... not just in the House of Commons but in the "town square" where votes are earned.....

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