Bill C-9 comes into force tomorrow, no ceremony, no announcement, just a quiet change to the Criminal Code.



We've take the time to break it all down for you.

Transcripts:

Laws don't usually change a country overnight. They change it one court case, one precedent, one ordinary day at a time. And tomorrow is one of those days.

Tomorrow is Saturday. Most Canadians are thinking about the barbecue. Maybe the lake. Maybe finally cutting the grass, because your neighbour has started looking over the fence with that look.

Government’s thinking about something else. Tomorrow, Bill C-9 quietly comes into force. No countdown clock, no special television address, no giant ceremony on Parliament Hill. Just another law. One that changes the Criminal Code. Funny how the important ones always seem to arrive quietly.

Don’t worry, the government gave it a nice name: the Combatting Hate Act. Governments are exceptionally good at naming bills. The Fairness Act. The Safety Act. The Prosperity Act. It’s very rare to see one called “The Thing That’s Probably Going To Annoy You Act.” Marketing departments exist everywhere, including Ottawa.

So let’s talk about what it actually is.

Bill C-9 is called the Combatting Hate Act. On its face, it’s difficult to argue with that title. Who really supports hate? Who wants to see people threatened because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or identity? Almost nobody.

And that’s exactly why this conversation matters. The debate isn’t about whether hatred is wrong. It is. The debate is about how much power a government should have to decide where hatred begins.

Bill C-9 creates new Criminal Code offences for the wilful promotion of hatred against identifiable groups. It creates offences related to the public display of specified hate symbols. It strengthens penalties for hate-motivated crimes. It also removes the former statutory defence for good-faith religious opinion that existed in certain hate-propaganda cases. And for the first time, it writes a definition of hatred directly into the Criminal Code.

Now, before anyone panics, there’s already a definition of hatred that Canadian courts have used for 13 years. The Supreme Court, back in 2013, described it as an emotion of an intense and extreme nature, clearly associated with vilification and detestation. Intense. Extreme. Vilification. Detestation. That’s a high bar, and courts have spent over a decade drawing careful lines around exactly what clears it.

Here’s what Bill C-9 actually writes into the Criminal Code instead: hatred means an emotion that involves detestation or vilification, and that is stronger than disdain or dislike.

Read that again. Intense is gone. Extreme is gone. What’s left on the page is an emotion stronger than disdain or dislike.

There is no case law interpreting that specific wording yet, not because nobody thought to ask what it means, but because it’s brand new. Parliament took a standard courts have tested for 13 years, and quietly swapped in a lower bar, while keeping just enough of the old language that most people watching from home won’t notice the difference.

Stubbing your toe will certainly produce an emotion stronger than disdain or dislike. It may even cause you to use words you normally wouldn’t use in church, or at a bake sale. Fortunately, the corner of your coffee table isn’t an identifiable group, so for now, you remain free to express your views toward it in the privacy of your own living room.

But here’s the part that matters. Parliament didn’t just describe an emotion. It quietly lowered the threshold for what counts as one, and because there’s no case law yet, nobody, not us, not a lawyer, not the government itself, can tell you exactly where a future court will draw that line. That’s not a criticism of the goal. It’s simply where we are.

And if there’s one thing history has taught us, governments don’t usually spend months drafting legislation, moving it through Parliament, holding committee hearings, debating amendments, and finally giving it Royal Assent, just to admire it sitting on a shelf. Laws are written because somebody expects to use them. Sometimes right away. Sometimes years later.

That’s worth remembering, because Canada already has hate propaganda laws. We already have hate crime provisions. We already have protected classes under the Criminal Code. So Parliament clearly believed something was missing. The question isn’t whether they had a reason. The question is what problem did they believe these new powers would solve that the existing laws could not?

Because whenever government asks for more authority, Canadians should ask why. Not because every government has bad intentions. But because every government eventually becomes the previous government. The laws stay. The politicians don’t.

Here’s the part that got considerably less attention than the title of the bill. Bill C-9 also removes the long-standing statutory defence for what the Criminal Code called good faith religious opinion. That defence had been part of Canadian law since 1970, for more than half a century.

Before social media explodes, that doesn’t mean churches suddenly become illegal. It doesn’t mean pastors, priests, rabbis, or imams wake up tomorrow morning as criminals. That’s not what the legislation says. What it does mean is that an explicit protection Parliament wrote into the Criminal Code more than fifty years ago is no longer there. That’s where many faith leaders begin to raise concerns, not because the Charter disappears, it doesn’t, but because the first line of protection has changed.

Many faith leaders argue that removing an explicit Criminal Code defence creates unnecessary legal uncertainty, and places greater discretion in the hands of police, prosecutors, and judges, before constitutional protections are ultimately considered. In other words, instead of Parliament saying, right here in the Criminal Code, this good-faith religious discussion is protected, that conversation may now have to happen later. In court. After an investigation. After charges are considered. After lawyers become involved.

The controversy isn’t really about creating a new hate speech offence. It’s about removing a safeguard that had existed in the Criminal Code for more than fifty years. Once Parliament begins deciding which explicit protections belong in the Criminal Code and which ones don’t, people naturally begin asking another question: if this protection could be removed, are there others that could one day be reconsidered?

Not because the Charter disappears. It doesn’t. But because rights on paper and rights in practice aren’t always the same thing. Sometimes the right still exists. You just have to hire a lawyer to prove it.

And if you’re thinking, surely that never happens, consider what happened after the Freedom Convoy and the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

In 2024, the Federal Court ruled that the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act was unreasonable. Then, in January of 2026, the Federal Court of Appeal agreed, confirming the invocation was unreasonable, beyond the government’s legal authority, and a violation of two specific Charter sections: 2(b), freedom of expression, and section 8, protection against unreasonable search and seizure, the part that covered freezing bank accounts.

Two courts. The same conclusion. The government’s actions exceeded the legal threshold Parliament had established.

Think about what that actually means. If your Charter rights are violated on a Monday, the Charter doesn’t automatically ride in on a white horse Tuesday morning to save you. It can take years, of lawyers, of courtrooms, of appeals. And even after two courts reached the same conclusion, the Government of Canada didn’t simply say, we got this one wrong. It appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada.

That’s not unusual, governments appeal cases all the time. But it’s a reminder of something important. Having a right, and successfully defending that right, are not always the same thing. Sometimes the Constitution protects you. Sometimes it protects you after several years, several court hearings, and several legal bills. That’s a very different experience than reading the Charter and assuming the protection is immediate.

Here’s where things become interesting.

Bill C-9 tells Canadians that hatred and discrimination against identifiable groups deserve stronger legal protection. At the very same time, the federal government continues to fund research programs, the Canada Research Chairs program among them, that come with equity, diversity, and inclusion requirements attached, requirements that explicitly weigh race, sex, and other protected characteristics when institutions fill certain positions.

Supporters call that equity. Others call it discrimination by another name. Either way, it’s government drawing distinctions between Canadians based on characteristics that, in most other conversations, we’re told should never matter. In some federally funded programs, those distinctions aren’t merely permitted, they’re a condition of the funding.

Earlier this year, the University of Alberta’s board approved a new hiring policy that removed that equity, diversity, and inclusion language entirely. The federal body that oversees Canada Research Chairs funding, the Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat, contacted the university directly over whether it would still meet the program’s requirements. The university has since confirmed it remains in compliance, and the funding was never actually cut. But the contact itself is the point: one institution changes a hiring policy, and a federal funding body reaches out to remind them what’s attached to the cheque.

Whether you support equity, diversity, and inclusion requirements or oppose them, that’s not really the interesting question. Governments have attached conditions to public funding for decades. The interesting question is whether those conditions are consistent with the principles Parliament says it’s trying to protect with a bill like this one.

Maybe those two things are perfectly consistent. Maybe they aren’t. But if Parliament spends one afternoon telling Canadians that identity should never be the basis for hatred, and spends another encouraging institutions to make decisions based on identity, don’t be surprised when Canadians start asking questions. It’s a bit like trying to put out a campfire by throwing on a different kind of wood. Maybe there’s a theory behind it. Maybe it even works on paper. But don’t be surprised when people start asking why the fire looks bigger instead of smaller.

I’ll leave that with you. Today, something considerably less philosophical: the penalties.

Governments and publicly funded institutions generally don’t find themselves standing in the prisoner’s dock. Ordinary Canadians can. So here’s what Bill C-9 says the consequences could be.

The maximum penalty for the most serious offence under these provisions: 10 years. Not 10 months. Not 10 weeks. 10 years, double the 5-year maximum the existing intimidation law carried before this bill. Other offences carry lower maximum penalties, including up to 2 years less a day.

Those are maximum sentences, not automatic ones. Courts still consider the facts of each individual case. But Parliament didn’t choose those numbers by accident. They tell you how seriously Parliament intends these offences to be treated.

One of the new offences deals with intimidation, not just making someone uncomfortable, not simply saying something another person doesn’t like. The legislation applies where someone intentionally engages in conduct designed to make another person afraid, in order to prevent them from accessing certain protected places.

When most people hear that, they picture the front doors of a church, a mosque, or a synagogue. But here’s what’s actually true. The legislation doesn’t spell out how far this extends. Does it stop at the door? The driveway? The parking lot? The sidewalk out front? The bill doesn’t say. And just like the new definition of hatred, that’s not something anyone can answer today, not the police, not the lawyers, not even the judges. That gets tested by the first investigation, the first charge, and the first appeal.

The principle itself isn’t difficult to understand. Most Canadians would agree that nobody should be threatened or intimidated into staying away from a place they’re lawfully entitled to enter. The questions begin later: what conduct crosses that line, what words, what actions, and who decides? Tomorrow, nobody knows.

But let’s be honest. For most Canadians, life doesn’t happen in front of a courthouse, or even in a parking lot. It happens online.

It’s where you catch up with old friends, where your grandchildren’s latest school picture appears on your screen, where your neighbour shares pictures of their new puppy, where somebody asks for a plumber and somebody else complains about city hall. It’s where Canadians now have conversations, arguments, debates, sometimes good ones, sometimes terrible ones. And increasingly, it’s where legislation like Bill C-9 is going to live, because that’s where public expression lives now. Not around the water cooler. Not over the backyard fence. On a screen, in your pocket.

That doesn’t mean disagreeing with someone online suddenly becomes a crime. It doesn’t. Canada still has Charter protections for freedom of expression, and the legal thresholds remain high. But it does mean the internet isn’t a separate world anymore. It’s the public square. What you post there, share there, repost there, can carry real legal consequences, not just social ones.

That’s why understanding this legislation matters. Not because most Canadians are promoting hatred, they’re not, but because almost every Canadian now participates in the place where these conversations happen. And when government changes the rules that govern the public square, it’s probably worth knowing what they are before tomorrow morning.

Here’s where most Canadians are going to find themselves. Not because they’re hateful. Not because they’re extremists. Because they’re human. You read an article, you get angry, you type a comment, you hit send. Five minutes later, you’ve forgotten all about it. Until one day, someone else doesn’t.

Social media has changed something about our lives. The conversation that used to happen over a cup of coffee now happens in front of 500 people, sometimes 5,000, sometimes 5 million. And unlike that conversation at Tim Hortons, the internet remembers everything, the joke you thought was funny, the meme you shared, the article you reposted because you only read the headline, the comment you wrote at 11:30 at night after a day that had already gone sideways. It’s all still there, waiting. Not because somebody was watching you. Because computers don’t forget. People do. Computers don’t.

None of this means Canadians should stop talking. Quite the opposite. Healthy democracies require disagreement, uncomfortable conversations, the freedom to question governments, institutions, each other. That’s how ideas improve. But freedom has always carried responsibility, the responsibility to think before we speak, and now, perhaps more than ever, the responsibility to think before we hit post. Because once it’s out there, it no longer belongs just to you. It belongs to the internet, to screenshots, to algorithms, and if necessary, to evidence.

Maybe that’s perfectly reasonable. Maybe that’s the price of living in a digital society. Or maybe Canadians have quietly reached a point where they begin censoring themselves long before the law ever needs to, not because they’ve changed their minds, but because they’ve started asking a different question. Not, is this true. But, is this worth the risk.

Here’s the Big Picture.

Bill C-9 removes a religious defence that stood for over fifty years, and replaces it with nothing explicit at all. It writes a definition of hatred into the Criminal Code that sounds like the standard courts have used for 13 years, but quietly isn’t. It attaches a maximum sentence of 10 years to the most serious offence it creates, double what the law carried before, for conduct nobody can yet draw a firm boundary around. And it does all of that in the same year two federal courts confirmed that when this government’s own emergency powers crossed a constitutional line, the people harmed by it are still, years later, waiting on an appeal.

None of that means the goal is wrong. Almost nobody wants more hatred in this country. But good intentions don’t write the statute. The actual words do, and so do the sentences attached to them.

Maybe the biggest change isn’t a conviction at all. Maybe it’s the comment you don’t post, the joke you don’t make, the argument you decide isn’t worth having anymore, not because you changed your mind, but because you did the math on what it might cost you. Laws don’t just punish behaviour. Sometimes they change it before a single charge is ever laid. That might be the actual point.

Enjoy the barbecue. Enjoy the lake. Just know what changed while you were mowing the lawn.