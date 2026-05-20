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delia's avatar
delia
13h

Nenshi was caught with the SAME voter list the Centurion project was accused of having . Did the NDP set this up?

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
13h

Centurion are a bunch of rank amateurs. They should have hired this guy.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/alta-dang-sentence-1.6668026

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