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Eric Marney's avatar
Eric Marney
17h

This is right in line with the newer vehicles that are able to shut your vehicle down if it's noted that you're agitated or unfit to drive in any way. The surveillance on all of us that's coming down the pipe (or is it pike?) is truly disturbing. I watched a video today from a guy who's noted that there are car parts businesses in the US that are going out of business. When that happens, we won't be able to repair our 'older' vehicles, we'll be forced to buy new, and those new vehicles will have to be EVs due to the new regs that Carney is bringing about starting in '27. I'm not sure it's even taking 6 months anymore to go from conspiracy theory to reality

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C Woody's avatar
C Woody
17h

Additionally it should come as no surprise that the government push for the massive Data centre construction projects in the name of progress and AI, is merely a half truth. The state surveillance system infrastructure requires these for the storage of our data. These data centres are not so the TikTok crowd can post funny videos and students looking to use chat to cheat on their essays

These data centres will be the brains behind the Terminatior-esque Skynet future that we will soon be living in. Our own Premier Smith has been cheerleading these in Alberta since she was elected. Whether she is oblivious, captured or complicit remains to be seen.

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