The government tracked 33 million Canadian devices in 2021 without a law allowing it.

Bill C-22 is the law.

Secret ministerial orders.

Remote technical capability.

One year of metadata on every Canadian.

And a blank Schedule that parliament votes on without knowing who fills it in.

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Transcripts:

Last night we dropped the bomb.

Bill C-22.

We told you to write something down. Bill C-22. And we told you that the difference between a conspiracy theory and the truth is usually about six months…and this one is already in a bill.

Today we do the full breakdown.

Now let’s talk about why this is happening right now.

Because that question deserves an answer.

How does a bill that Apple opposes in writing, that Meta has publicly called potential government spyware, that fifteen constitutional law scholars have flagged as Charter-suspect, that the United States Congress has written to Ottawa to warn against...how does that bill move through Parliament when no prior government could get a version of it past the starting line?

Mark Carney spent months working to sway MPs from the Conservative benches and from the NDP to build a working majority in the House of Commons.

It worked.

And Bill C-22 is one of the first real tests of what that manufactured majority can do that no prior Parliament would have allowed.

MP Dane Lloyd confirmed what the bill enables. He said it plainly. The Carney Government is seeking the legal authority to activate the microphone on your smart devices to listen in on your private conversations.

Not alleged. Not speculated by critics. Confirmed by a sitting Member of Parliament who read the bill.

This matters because the history of this government is a history of doing things first and building the legal framework to do them again more permanently afterward. They did it with PHAC tracking. They did it with emergency financial powers during the convoy. And now they have a majority that didn’t exist on election night - assembled through floor-crossers and backroom persuasion - and one of the first places that majority is pointed is the inside of your phone.

Bill C-22. The Lawful Access to Subscriber Information Act - repackaged into what they’re now calling the Secure Access and Applications Intelligence Act. The SAAIA.

It is currently in front of a House committee.

The minister standing behind it is Gary Anandasangaree. You may know him better as “Gun Grab Gary” - the same cabinet minister who was pushing mandatory firearms buyback programs before the political optics made that too uncomfortable to continue. Same guy. Same government. Now he’s in front of cameras telling you this bill is about keeping you safe from foreign hackers and child predators.

It is a familiar pitch.

In 2012, the pitch was delivered by Vic Toews with Bill C-30 - the last major lawful access push this country saw. A journalist asked a reasonable question about civil liberties. Toews looked into the camera and said you can either stand with us or stand with the child pornographers.

That bill died because Canadians pushed back.

This one is further along. The committee is sitting. The hearings are happening. And most Canadians have never heard of it.

Let’s go through what it actually does.

And I mean what it actually does - not what the press release says.

Provision One. The threshold.

Under existing Canadian law, to compel someone to produce information, or to authorize the interception of communications, the standard has been “reasonable grounds to believe.”

That is a constitutional standard. Courts have upheld it for decades. It means something specific. A police officer or an intelligence agency has to have enough established facts to satisfy a judge that a crime is probably occurring. Not might be occurring. Probably.

Bill C-22 changes that standard.

Not eliminates it. Changes it.

The new language is “reasonable grounds to suspect.”

Those two words are not interchangeable. They are not close. In criminal law, belief and suspicion operate at completely different evidentiary levels. Suspicion is where an investigation begins. Belief is the threshold for action. The gap between “I suspect something is happening” and “I believe something is happening” is the gap between a hunch and a case.

As in…the bar you have to clear to compel a company to hand over data about you just dropped from “we have established evidence” to “we have a reason to look.”

And they are asking Parliament to write that into law. Permanently.

Provision Two. The secret ministerial orders.

This is where the bill stops being a reform and becomes something else entirely.

Section 7 of the SAAIA gives the Minister of Public Safety the power to issue what are called “technical capability notices.”

A technical capability notice is an order - issued by a minister, not a judge, not a court, a minister - directing a telecommunications provider or an electronic service provider to build or maintain a specific technical capability.

What kind of capability?

The bill doesn’t define it.

It says the minister can specify “any capability” they determine is necessary for lawful interception. The word “any” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

The orders are secret.

You won’t know they exist. The company receiving the order may be legally prohibited from disclosing it. There is no public register of notices issued. There is no automatic parliamentary review triggered when one goes out. There is no requirement to report the number of notices issued in a given year until after the fact - and the reporting mechanisms written into the bill are weak enough that critics have called them essentially performative.

David Fraser is a privacy lawyer. He called this provision “deeply troubling” and said it has the potential to authorize capabilities that “go far beyond anything currently contemplated by Canadian law.”

Meta - whose platforms include WhatsApp, which is used by billions of people worldwide including millions of Canadians - put out a public statement saying this bill could be used to turn their products into “government spyware.”

Their word. Spyware.

Apple, which has fought backdoor orders in courts in the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, warned that compliance with secret orders of this kind would require them to build vulnerabilities into their systems - and that vulnerabilities, once built, cannot be limited to one country, one investigation, or one government.

The government’s response to all of this was that there are “no backdoors in this bill.”

Which is technically true.

The bill doesn’t use the word “backdoor.” It uses the phrase “technical capability.” And then it gives a minister the power to define what that means…in secret…after the bill passes.

Provision Three. What “technical capability” means in practice.

Let me be direct.

Security researchers and privacy lawyers who reviewed the bill’s provisions have been explicit about what the “technical capability” language could authorize under the framework as written.

Remote activation of the microphone on your device.

Remote activation of the camera.

Real-time location data from a device that isn’t actively placing a call.

I know how that sounds. I know exactly how that sounds.

But I want you to think about what we already established.

In 2021, the government tracked 33 million Canadians through their phones - without a law permitting it. They had the desire. They had the access. They did not have the legal authority. When they got caught, the consequence was a committee hearing.

In 2026, they are writing the law.

The question is not whether this government wants the capability to do what researchers say Section 7 could authorize. They already demonstrated that appetite in 2021.

The question is whether they want it legal, documented, and protected from challenge.

The answer, sitting in front of a House committee right now, is yes.

Provision Four. Metadata retention.

This is the provision that doesn’t make the headlines. It may be the most sweeping thing in the bill.

Bill C-22 mandates that electronic service providers retain the metadata of all users for a minimum of one year.

Not all suspects. Not all people under investigation. Not all accounts flagged by any intelligence service.

All users.

If you have an email account, a social media account, a messaging application, a streaming service, a cloud storage account - they are required to keep a record of your metadata for twelve months, accessible to law enforcement on a suspicion.

Michael Geist is a law professor at the University of Ottawa. He has spent decades studying surveillance law in Canada and internationally. He called the mandatory metadata retention provision the construction of “a comprehensive surveillance map of virtually every Canadian.”

His words.

Now…here’s why metadata matters more than content.

Content is what you said. Metadata is everything about the conversation except the words.

Who you contacted at 2 in the morning. How many times you communicated with a specific journalist in the weeks before a story ran. Whether you were in the same location - based on IP and device data - as someone the government finds interesting. Whether your communication patterns changed after a political event. Whether you reached out to a lawyer before speaking to police.

Intelligence analysts have said for decades that metadata is often more operationally valuable than content, because it maps relationships and behavior rather than capturing individual statements that can be taken out of context.

This bill mandates that providers build and maintain that map. On every Canadian. For a year. Accessible on a suspicion.

Provision Five. Schedule 1.

Schedule 1 is the list of entities covered by the bill. The agencies, departments, and bodies that will have access to the powers it creates - the lowered threshold, the secret orders, the metadata, the technical capabilities.

Schedule 1 is blank.

As in…Parliament is being asked to vote on a bill that creates the most expansive surveillance framework in Canadian history, and the list of who gets to use it has been left to the minister to fill in by regulation - after the bill passes, without a further vote.

Your MP doesn’t know who ends up on that list.

The committee studying the bill doesn’t know.

Nobody who votes on this - in favour or against - will know, at the time of the vote, which agencies, departments, or bodies ultimately get access to secret ministerial orders, mandatory metadata, or technical capability powers over your device.

That is not a drafting oversight.

That is a feature.

Now…the coalition that is fighting back.

Because this part matters. The opposition to this bill is not coming from the usual fringe suspects. It is not a tin-foil concern from the corners of the internet.

Apple issued a formal submission to the committee. In it, they opposed the technical capability notice provisions by name, warning that compliance would require them to compromise the security of their products globally.

Meta put out a public statement calling the bill potential government spyware.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association filed formal opposition.

Fourteen major civil society organizations signed a joint letter to the committee.

Fifteen legal scholars and academics issued a coordinated statement calling the bill constitutionally suspect under Section 8 of the Charter - the right to be secure against unreasonable search and seizure.

And then there’s the one that should make you stop cold.

The United States House Judiciary Committee wrote to the Canadian government.

The American Congress expressed concern that the technical capability provisions of this Canadian bill could be used to compel American companies to build vulnerabilities that expose American users.

As in…American legislators are more worried about what this bill does to Canadians than the Canadian government is.

The Salt Typhoon problem.

The government’s core argument for the technical capability provisions - the secret orders compelling platforms to build access systems - is that Canada needs these tools to defend against foreign state actors.

The name that keeps coming up in briefings and committee testimony is Salt Typhoon. A Chinese state-sponsored hacking operation that penetrated major American telecommunications providers across 2024 and 2025 and remained inside those networks for months before detection.

Here is what the Salt Typhoon investigation actually revealed.

The hackers got in through the lawful intercept infrastructure.

As in…the backdoors and technical access systems that the US government had mandated telecommunications companies build for legitimate law enforcement purposes - those were the entry points that a foreign intelligence operation exploited.

The vulnerabilities that were supposed to make surveillance legal and controlled were the vulnerabilities the attackers used.

Security researchers have been saying this for twenty years. You cannot build a door that only the right people can open. The Salt Typhoon operation proved it on a scale that made international headlines.

The government knows this.

They know, because their own intelligence briefings reference Salt Typhoon as the justification for the bill.

And they are moving forward with a bill that mandates the same type of infrastructure - in Canada - anyway.

Five Eyes.

Canada is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing arrangement. The other members are the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Information gathered under Canadian domestic law can be shared with Five Eyes partners. That has always been true and it remains true under this bill.

The metadata retained under this bill. The content intercepted under secret technical capability orders. The behavioral profiles assembled from a year of communications data from every Canadian with a digital account.

All of it is potentially shareable.

You are not just talking about the Canadian government having access to a comprehensive map of Canadian communications. You are talking about a formal intelligence sharing arrangement with four other governments - and if any of those governments have their systems compromised by a foreign actor, the data goes with it.

Salt Typhoon got into US telecoms through the lawful intercept backdoor.

The Canadian metadata, retained by Canadian law, shared through Five Eyes, stored in US systems - would have been in those same networks.

Ruby Sahota’s admission.

Ruby Sahota is a Liberal MP who has been one of the bill’s more vocal defenders in committee.

At a hearing, a member pressed her on the scope of the bill and the direction it was intended to take Canadian surveillance law.

She called Bill C-22 “a first step.”

Not a complete framework. Not a final answer to a specific problem. A first step.

Which means there is a second step.

Think about what that means against everything we’ve covered today.

A bill that drops the evidentiary threshold from belief to suspicion…that creates secret ministerial orders for technical capabilities that cannot be publicly disclosed…that mandates a year of metadata on every Canadian…with a blank Schedule 1 that leaves the list of authorized agencies to be filled in after the vote…

Aaaaaand the person defending it in committee calls it a first step.

You might want to sit with that for a minute.

The civil liberties framework.

The fifteen scholars who signed the coordinated academic statement weren’t just expressing discomfort. They identified specific constitutional problems with the bill as written.

Section 8 of the Charter protects Canadians against unreasonable search and seizure. The courts have consistently held that interception of private communications is a search. A search requires reasonable grounds - not suspicion, grounds.

The bill’s threshold change doesn’t just lower the bar. It may place the entire framework outside Charter protection by design - because if you drop the threshold below what courts have accepted as constitutionally sufficient, you cannot challenge individual interceptions without challenging the enabling statute itself.

That is a long, expensive legal fight that takes years to reach the Supreme Court.

And during those years…the bill operates.

The scholars also flagged the secret ministerial orders as potentially violating Section 7 - the right to life, liberty, and security of the person - because the orders can compel action that affects individuals without any judicial oversight and without any avenue for the affected party to even know the order exists, let alone challenge it.

These are not fringe legal opinions.

These are the people who teach constitutional law at Canadian universities.

Now here’s the big picture.

The government did not write this bill because criminals got smarter.

Think about the sequence carefully, because the sequence is the argument.

2021. PHAC tracks 33 million Canadian devices without a law permitting it. The public finds out. There is outrage. A committee meets. Nothing changes. The government now knows what the public will tolerate and what the consequences of getting caught look like.

2025 into 2026. A referendum movement in Alberta. A separation conversation that federal political pressure cannot contain. An electorate in the west that is, for the first time in a generation, asking the question out loud, in public, with real numbers behind it.

2026. A bill lands in Parliament. A minister - not a judge, a minister - can issue a secret order compelling your phone to build whatever capability they specify. A year of your metadata sits in a database accessible on a suspicion. The list of agencies with access to all of it is blank, to be filled in later, without a vote.

Now…

The legal bar they are lowering is not the bar for catching foreign hackers.

Foreign hackers don’t have Canadian subscriber data. Foreign hackers aren’t in the Canadian metadata database. Foreign hackers are not the population that will be surveilled by a law that covers all users, retains all metadata, and gives a minister secret authority over the technical capability of your device.

The people in that database are you.

You, and every other Canadian who has a phone, an email address, a political opinion, and the nerve to express it somewhere a platform can record it.

Bill C-30 failed because Canadians pushed back hard enough that the political cost exceeded the legislative ambition. The “with us or with the child pornographers” line became a punchline and Toews backed off.

Bill C-22 is further along. The committee is sitting. A defender of the bill has called it a first step. The coalition opposing it is larger and more credible than anything that stopped C-30, and the bill is still moving.

And this time there’s something C-30 never had.

A manufactured majority.

Mark Carney spent months flipping MPs from the Conservative and NDP caucuses to build the votes he needed. It wasn’t an election mandate. It was a constructed arithmetic. And Bill C-22 is one of the first places that arithmetic is being used - to push through legislation that no Parliament assembled by a genuine electoral majority would have touched.

MP Dane Lloyd confirmed what the bill enables. He said so publicly. The government wants the authority to activate your microphone.

And they now have the votes to get it.

That’s because this time, the conditions are different.

There’s a referendum conversation happening. There’s a political realignment underway in the west. There’s a population that is, for the first time in decades, genuinely questioning the terms of confederation.

And there is a bill, already in committee, that would give a minister the secret authority to turn your phone into a listening device…retain a year of your communications map…share all of it with four other governments…and do all of it without a judge, without a warrant, and without telling you it happened.

The tinfoil hat was right.

Not because the government said it out loud. Because they wrote it down.

They are not building this infrastructure to protect you from criminals.

They are building it to protect themselves from you.

And now…you see the Big Picture.