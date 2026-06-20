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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
1d

Of course, most of us know what this means, but...

https://mises.org/mises-wire/institutional-closure-why-managed-directivism-breeds-its-own-collapse

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Critter65's avatar
Critter65
1d

Just when you think this country can't get worse.

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