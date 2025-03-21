BIG WIN! Rath & Company, counsel for plaintiff Carrie Sakamoto, is pleased to report they were successful in a decision from the Honourable Justice Dilts of the Court of King’s Bench of Alberta. Justice Dilts denied an application by the Province of Alberta to have their motions to strike the plaintiff’s claims heard prior to the certification hearing in this proposed class action lawsuit concerning misrepresentation by the Province of Alberta and the Government of Canada regarding the Covid injection.

The decision directs that the defendants’ motions to strike—challenging claims of negligence, negligent misrepresentation, misfeasance in public office, breach of fiduciary duty, and conspiracy—will be addressed at or concurrently with the certification hearing, rather than in a separate pre-certification proceeding. Justice Dilts cited the importance of judicial efficiency, fairness, and the need to evaluate the complex claims on a complete evidentiary record, rather than through a fragmented process.

“This ruling is an important procedural outcome for our client, Carrie Sakamoto, and the proposed class,” said Jeffrey Rath, lead counsel at Rath & Company. “By denying the defendants’ request for an early hearing of their strike applications, the Court has ensured that these allegations will be reviewed comprehensively at the appropriate stage, maintaining a fair and efficient process for pursuing justice on behalf of Albertans who allege harm from Covid injections.”

The proposed class action, brought under Alberta’s Class Proceedings Act, seeks to represent individuals who received a Covid-19 vaccine in Alberta and claim to have suffered injury and damages as a result. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants authorized and administered vaccines they knew to be unsafe or ineffective, provided misleading information about their safety and efficacy, and engaged in a coercive vaccination campaign.

“This outcome supports the process of ensuring accountability and providing affected Albertans an opportunity to have their claims heard.” added Rath.

The proposed class action represents all individuals in Alberta who have been impacted by Covid vaccines. If you have suffered injury or other adverse effects from the Covid vaccines and wish to participate in this class action lawsuit, please complete our intake form below if you believe you qualify as a class member.

For more information and the decision: LINK