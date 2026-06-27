The AFL endorsed civil disobedience yesterday.

The man who made Alberta's pipeline unfinanceable is flying to Stampede to warn you about magic.

His own carbon deal just killed a four hundred million dollar green energy facility in Edmonton and every carbon capture project in Canada. Forty thousand Canadians died waiting for healthcare last year - twenty-one bills passed in Parliament and not one addressed a waitlist.

And Smith's own organizers are counting riding associations against her.

Tonight on the Big Picture at Six.