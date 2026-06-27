Big Picture At 6...
June 26th, 2026.
The AFL endorsed civil disobedience yesterday.
The man who made Alberta's pipeline unfinanceable is flying to Stampede to warn you about magic.
His own carbon deal just killed a four hundred million dollar green energy facility in Edmonton and every carbon capture project in Canada. Forty thousand Canadians died waiting for healthcare last year - twenty-one bills passed in Parliament and not one addressed a waitlist.
And Smith's own organizers are counting riding associations against her.
Tonight on the Big Picture at Six.