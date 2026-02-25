And it’s a very specific “Thank You” message.

I could make this as longwinded as I do a lot of my other posts…(totally doing this)

Listen man, not everything can be summarized and written in a 280 character X post, (why I am a super-duper, ultra-premium paying member)…

Almost nothing of what I will say, even as a reply will flow in a max 3,000 character post on LinkedIn.

Nothing of what I say belongs on Facebook - because, welp…Facebook.

But throughout all of the most horrible shit that I can even talk about here (lots that I can’t or refuse to), we’ve all kind of built an amazing community here.

A platform and a soapbox for me to rant and rave…on pretty much anything or everything.

And it’s awesome.

Across 50 states:

(How is California my biggest following state?!?!?!?)

And 94 countries…

Having been published in over 22 languages in 13 global publications in places I’ve never heard of and in languages I can’t read, write nor respond in.

To me… that’s kind of a big deal.

But honestly, it’s more than the numbers.

Right here, in our little corner of the internet, we’ve raised funds for the Veterans Food Banks, for children’s charities, and for each other. We’ve done genuinely amazing things together.

You started with me as a shit-poster on one platform and a “Dear Diary” extension on this one and somehow it’s gone global and landed us right here, at this moment.

That’s pretty fucking amazing, if you think about it. And I have. I continue to.

I’ve published over 1,000 articles here and deleted almost 1,000 more because by the time I finished writing them, they were shit and not worth the time I’d spent on them.

I’ve deleted thousands of tweets just to run for municipal council. I’ve lost more followers on X than I currently have, through suspensions, bans, and getting hacked.

I wrote a book…okay, self-published on Amazon, but it still hit #1 bestseller in a few categories, so I’m counting it.

We’ve held open Zoom conversations with doctors, lawyers, and MLAs. We’ve created forums for people who just needed somewhere to talk.

And as an independent publisher, I can now proudly say that I’ve crossed 11,000 followers here

That overlap with the 32k followers on X…

As just a simple guy, who will still proudly show up and support Fresh & Local - to pour coffee during their Stampede Breakfasts and for the opportunity to meet as many people as I could.

I’ve flipped pancakes in the freezing rain…

Stood in mile long lines shaking hands and/or taking video images.

Cleared the sidewalk of my entire block when it snows…for over 15 years, because that’s just I do.

From a small voice in a large chamber…I’ve met thousands of people.

Thousands!

Tipped a coffee or a beer with more than I can count. Traveled to meet some of you in person. Ran for municipal council on the courage and support you gave me and hugged just about every single person I’ve met along the way…hey, I’m a huggy guy, don’t judge me.

I’ve spoken at events. Produced content for others. Loaned my platform and voice to lift people up who deserved to be heard.

All of which makes this the best fucking hobby - Ever!

Not without a cost…throughout all of this, I’ve sunk a few boats.

Sold my Mercedes to carry me through my campaign, followed by a revenue property to carry me now…spent into my previous earnings and am now blowing through my grandchildren’s inheritance.

“For them”, I keep telling myself, because I believe this to be true.

So…before getting too long winded here.

I just wanted to say “Thank You”.

To all of the people that have made this a community. All of the people who’ve invited me into theirs. All of the people who’ve taken and given a hug back…

To my loving wife who puts up with all of my shit while I do this.

And…of course, it wouldn’t be right for me to not say a special “Thank You” to all of those who are paid subscribers that supported this and helped me cover my costs. subscriptions, tools, cameras…

To those who bought me a beer, coffee, breakfast, lunch or dinner, donated to my campaign - let me sleep on their couch, (2x - Thanks Danny!)

While you’ve accepted the fact that this has been and always will be free, you’ve sacrificed to help me.

This is my journey of a Thousand Miles.

I’ve only taken the first step.

And I want to thank you all for being with me for it and your support.

