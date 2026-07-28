Be a Part of the Conversation...
Open Mic Friday? Kinda.
Be part of the conversation you'd like to see. Tell us what matters most to you, and your idea could become this Friday's Big Picture.
Be part of the conversation you'd like to see. Tell us what matters most to you, and your idea could become this Friday's Big Picture.
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Hi Yak, I'd like your indepth analysis of how and why Canadians are so affected by the liberal bought and paid-for Canadian media. Is there any wonder why they're all "elbows up?" Maybe there is no hope for unadulterated news so that thinking people can arrive at educated opinions.