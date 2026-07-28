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RTomlinsonNADL
12h

Hi Yak, I'd like your indepth analysis of how and why Canadians are so affected by the liberal bought and paid-for Canadian media. Is there any wonder why they're all "elbows up?" Maybe there is no hope for unadulterated news so that thinking people can arrive at educated opinions.

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