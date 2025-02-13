Without going into Trump discarding the anti-science and polarizing genderology inside of the United States…

The Alberta Legislature passed some legislation on protecting parental rights, the culture and anti-sexualization of children, protecting girls in change/locker rooms and protecting women in sports.

Of Course, this has people who are hell bent on ideology over meritocracy, hell bent on cratering the government…

Wannabe Premier, Naheed Nenshi…calls this “Punching Down” on the marginalized…when in fact, it’s supporting the opinion of the vast majority of the population that realize that men cannot be women, by simply identifying or as dressing as one.

Those promoting this fallacy, continue to push the envelope, which will only serve to confuse the masses, reprograming them into more liberal leaning beliefs…

Trans-Story time in Libraries…

Enforcing dudes in skirts being allowed into women’s shelters, prisons, locker and washrooms…

Even this unannounced visitor to a Regina Public School…under claim of being a ‘pregnant man’…

And while we can all have an appreciation of support for those with Mental Health Disorders and diagnosed Gender Dysphoria…

Gender dysphoria is the term for a deep sense of unease and distress that may occur when your biological sex does not match your gender identity. In the past, this was called gender identity disorder.

It doesn’t change biological facts.

Not to mention the exploitation that is used by the criminal mind to rationalize their criminality by simply being able to state, that they are ‘Trans’…avoiding being put in men’s prisons while allowing them into women’s shelters, avoiding deportation in addition to others…and allowing them to steal titles from world class athletic women.

This isn’t to belittle women in their athletic abilities…just to state the abundantly obvious, that while they can compete in some mixed events…they need to be encouraged to compete in a gender class of their own, which is defined by actual science, not one steeped in feelings.

As an example…

[April Hutchinson Enters the Chat]

ZOIKS!

April Hutchinson is a 3x Team Canada Record-Holding Powerlifter…

Who was banned from her sport, because she refused to acknowledge that men shouldn’t be competing in women’s sports - stating biological facts.

She is an AMAZING athlete, competitive on a world class stage and would whoop my ‘grampa-bod’ ass, in pretty much anything and everything.

But she’s not competing against me…she only wants to compete against other women, who are as competitive in their sport as she.

What would happen to women’s sports, if we let 15 year old boys dominate them, as did in soccer because of physiological differences?

I’ll tell you what…

Women would stop competing…and their goals, aspirations and athleticism would be on the decline…and what our country needs less of…is people who want to compete on any level.

We desperately require people who are willing to push their physical and mental boundaries to ACHIEVE.

April is going to be on stage with former Olympian and NHL Stanley Cup winner - Theo Fleury, on Saturday, February 22nd, 2025.

And I’d like you to go out and show your support.

Not for just her…for all Albertan women.

You can book your tickets →HERE.

Stand up and support women in athleticism, in Alberta…just like our Premier does:

For your sister, wife, daughter and future generations of women in Alberta!

In addition to this, please take time to get to know April Hutchinson →HERE.

My support of Alberta accomplishment is unwavering…

