April Fools
Haver Uplay
On April 1st...The carbon tax goes up. The alcohol tax goes up. The government’s salary goes up. Meanwhile...two and a half million Canadian children live in homes that worry about three meals a day.
Here’s the big picture:
On April 1st...The carbon tax goes up. The alcohol tax goes up. The government’s salary goes up. Meanwhile...two and a half million Canadian children live in homes that worry about three meals a day.
Here’s the big picture:
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I think people in government should be volunteers. No pay. See how many would stay?