You have spoken and I have listened…

I’d received calls, texts and emails regarding doing a Townhall on what is the first real summery type weather of our Alberta Summer - at least in Southern Alberta, and on a Friday to boot.

Throw in that it’s sneak-a-peak night down at the Stampede Grounds…

And for those who were not hitting the grounds, it’s perfect - hang out in the backyard or on a patio, beer drinking weather - in addition to the Canadian Team being in some sort of Soccer Semi-Finals. Hey, I’m not a sports guy and don’t keep these schedules as a part of my own…

But, when we’re pulling Tanner Hnidey and Nicole Kimpton away from their schedules and families, I want to make sure that we have as many people in attendance as possible, so…we’re going to push this into next week.

Let’s do Wednesday!

7:00 PM…links and reminders will be sent throughout the week and I hope this works better into your schedules. I’d really like to see you there and clearing away all of the questions and concerns for you to share inside of your community.

It’s just this important.

If you haven’t already seen the livestream with Tanner and Nicole, please see it here:

