Since the most recent conversations of Alberta Independence was raised, almost a year ago…and yes, it’s been this long ago…Albertans have been called Traitors.

Treasonists…

Amongst other low-brow terms from low IQ people - who’ve taken gleefully to waving their elbows, rigerously.

However…when an MP crosses the floor to their side…they’re welcomed with open arms.

This morning…Marilyn Gladu. Sarnia-Lambton - Conservative MP - Crossed the floor to the Liberals.

The fourth Conservative to do it, the fifth floor-crosser since the election and just like that Mark Carney sits one seat shy of a majority government with byelections five days out.

Nobody voted for this.

Read that again.

Nobody. Voted. For. This.

Chris d’Entremont went first. November 2025. Then Michael Ma in December. Then Matt Jeneroux out of Alberta in February - and they handed him a special advisor role like a treat tossed to a dog. T

hen Lori Idlout from Nunavut in March.

Now Gladu.

Five politicians. Five switches. Zero mandates from the people who actually sent them to Ottawa.

Here is what makes this especially rich...every single one of them had previously gone on record opposing the Liberal government. Conservatives, including Gladu called them grifters, because of the Carbon Alarmist Tax, that fixes NOTHING.

“AXE THE TAX”, they shouted at every press conference.

They knocked on doors on it.

Won their seats on it.

Then cashed whatever chip got put on the table and walked across the aisle.

Because…It is easier to buy a politician than it is to get one elected and we’re watching that play out in real time.

The people running this country are not even embarrassed about it.

They led press conferences letting Canadians know…after the Idilout crossed over that they were working on an additional 10 seats.

This isn’t democracy…it’s a transaction.

NOW...

Look at what sits five days out.

Three byelections.

Scarborough Southwest.

University-Rosedale.

Terrebonne.

Win two of three and the Liberals hit 173 seats. Win all three and they hit 174.

Full majority and they can pass whatever they want whenever they want without asking permission from anyone.

And the Speaker becomes irrelevant.

The opposition becomes theater - even more so than has been over the last decade.

And what is Minister Melanie Joly doing right now in Quebec ahead of Terrebonne?

Announcing federal support for over 100 small businesses. Dropping $64.9 million into regional defence investment. Sweetening the pot with taxpayer money days before votes get counted.

The audacity is not even concealed anymore and they’re not bothering to try and hide it.

They don’t need to.

Here is the gut punch that keeps me up at night...

Canada is the fourth richest country on the planet by resources.

Oil.

Gas.

Minerals.

Lumber.

Fresh water.

We are sitting on a treasure chest that most nations would go to war over. Every single Member of Parliament who has ever taken a seat in Ottawa had the opportunity to turn this country into the wealthiest nation in human history.

Instead we have 2.5 million children going hungry.

Food banks running out of food.

Rampant poverty and Trudeau Towns in cities sitting on top of some of the most valuable land and resources on earth.

These are policy decisions…where, decade after decade of them choosing who gets the money and making sure it is not you.

We watch as taxpayer dollars get offshored.

Transferred into the hands of corporations that circle back to fund the decision-makers and dangled in front of MPs as floor-crossing incentives.

Splashed across Quebec ridings five days before a byelection…

And the people who keep voting for this keep doing it because they have been told they understand politics through tribalism. As long as their team wins…they really don’t care about what happens until the Next Big Game.

For those of us in the West this is not a new feeling.

Democracy has been a theoretical concept out here for a long time.

We pump the oil.

We fund the transfer payments.

We watch our votes get mathematically cancelled by Ontario and Quebec every single election cycle.

The elections are decided before the first votes even get counted in Manitoba.

Our concerns get called fringe.

Our industries get called problems to be solved.

Our votes get called irrelevant.

Some people now say we will never vote our way out of this.

Others say if voting truly mattered they would not let us do it.

It is hard to sit here today and make a strong argument against either of those positions.

When a government needs to buy five politicians to consolidate power after an election it already won...it is telling you something about what it believes its own mandate is actually worth.

When it floods a riding with cash five days before a vote it is telling you what it thinks of your intelligence.

When it watches 2.5 million children go hungry while patting itself on the back for fiscal resilience it is telling you exactly whose side it is on.

Democracy wasn’t killed in Canada.

It was sold.

And the bill lands exactly where it always does.

Right on your paystub.

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