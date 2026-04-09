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Allen Dick's avatar
Allen Dick
13h

It should be possible for the Conservative Party constituencies that spent time and money supporting the election of these individuals to sue them for breach of promise. Or fraud.

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Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
11h

Elections are a sham.

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