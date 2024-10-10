We’re just coming into the full realization that the Jasper Fire was due to a couple of very serious offenses by the Liberal Federal Government, being:

Failure to maintain forest management; and Telling emergency responders - 20 trucks and 50 personnel - to Stand Down.

Which led to 1/3 of the town of Jasper being burnt to the ground, Jasper National Park being closed, people losing their homes and businesses…not forgetting that this resulted in a Death of one of firefighters from Alberta Wildfire.

To deal with this…the federal government didn’t offer to pony up for their damages, Nope. What they did was to offer to MATCH donations given to the Canadian Red Cross…following the Province of Alberta offering the same:

Which ought to be upsetting enough…again, given the devastation in the province and the fact that it was due to the Feds gross negligence and reckless disregard.

But to get your blood really boiling here…watch was the Liberals just spent $25 Million dollars on:

If you’re not altogether familiar with this…Hezbollah, a Terrorist Organization in Lebanon, fired rockets at Israel…as in, they hopped into a war that was none of their business…during a time when Lebanon was already suffering through a Humanitarian Crisis.

How large of a crisis?

So large of a crisis that in May of this year, Canada had already committed $65 Million to Lebanon for relief:

None of these commitments are offers to MATCH humanitarian aid from other countries or from those given by private donors…this is straight up Taxpayer Cash sent to Lebanon.

Now…

Let’s put this together in a timeline…

May 3rd, 2024 - Canada gives Lebanon $65 Million, in cash and development assistance.

September 25th through to October 8th, 2024 - instead of allocating for peace and taking care of the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, Terrorists from Lebanon are able to fund and fire missiles into a conflict zone that has nothing to do with them.

October 9th, 2024 - The same prick, Ahmed Hussen, who just gave Lebanon $65 Million, 4 months ago, just gave them another $25 Million because they couldn’t possibly be asked to use their missile funds to take care of themselves and to stay out of wars that they can’t afford to be in.

While - instead of committing funds to forest management in Canada, specifically Jasper National Park…it burns to the ground, killing an Albertan.

In addition to the affordability crisis that Canadians are shouldering, due to Liberal Mismanagement of the Budget, reckless spending, including giving $400 Million to themselves through conflict of interest payments through the Green Slush Fund.

We’re taxed to give to other countries…

But left to fend for ourselves because our tax monies aren’t being spent At Home, where they’re rightfully intended…

Another Slap in the Face for Canadians, delivered by the Liberals.

Completely disgusting!

