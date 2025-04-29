Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

OK
7h

Why does it feel like funeral? it feels like after 10 years of being really sick the Canada we knew and loved is dead. If liberal supporters do not feel like everything around them is falling apart - like cost of living, housing, immigration, education if we can even call it this word, drugs, euthanasia, crime and a future of our kids- there is nothing else we have here to stay.

Davina Daly
8h

Well said Mr. STACK. I am. Early despondent t today. I worked the election in Fallis, Alberta and when we were done, I heard the reports of a potential Liberal Minority. Please God, take me now. I want to believe in the larger plan of the universe, but honestly, I am tired of waiting. I was speaking to some acquaintances the other day and they voted Liberal because they didn't want Poilievre to turn Alberta into the 51st State. Are you f@*!&ing kidding me? The narrative spun and caught them in the web. The other part is, there is no where to run to anyway, as the whole world is nuts. So, I guess "stand and fight" (metaphor, don't come and get me for advocating violence) is the way forward. Separation? I don't know. We know that they are going to try harder to destroy us and Premier Smith. Mr. Musk, would you consider a fiery retired woman with a bad attitude for a trip to Mars?

