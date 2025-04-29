A Wake-Up Call for Alberta: Let’s Get to Work

I know many of us aren’t exactly thrilled about the results of last night’s federal election.

And while this might not fully capture the sinking feeling some are experiencing, one truth remains: time marches on.

Over the next few days and already starting now, we’ll hear all kinds of explanations and post-mortems about what went wrong, why it happened, and where we go from here.

I get it.

I’ve been watching and analyzing this myself for weeks, diving into my own thoughts and listening closely to the voices in our shared community.

But I’m done with that now.

And you should be too.

Because if the last decade has taught us anything, it’s this: focusing on what we can’t change won’t build the future we want. It’s time to redirect our energy.

Yes, we’ve heard the growing calls for separation—from Alberta, Saskatchewan, parts of B.C., and Manitoba. I understand the frustration. But change doesn’t happen overnight. Look at the efforts driving for an Alberta Pension Plan. Despite years of discussion, ongoing political attention, and growing support, we’re still not there. These are important conversations but they cannot be our only conversations.

This morning, Premier Smith acknowledged Alberta’s frustrations while issuing a call for meaningful change in how Ottawa engages with our province. She voiced what many Albertans feel: that we want to be proud Canadians in a nation that treats our industries, our people, and our values with respect.

But even as her statement offers promise, the timeline is vague—“weeks and months ahead.” In government terms, that’s dangerously close to “14 days to flatten the curve,” if you catch my drift.

And let’s be honest—our provincial house isn’t exactly in order right now. We’ve seen internal conflict, MPs removed from caucus, weak succession planning, and local associations struggling to stay afloat.

If we want change, we need more than rhetoric.

We need action.

And that starts with ALL OF US!

This federal election must serve as a wake-up call.

Alberta sent a powerful message by electing a nearly all-Conservative slate of MPs. That’s not a loss; it’s a starting point.

A launchpad.

Because make no mistake, we have work to do.

A byelection is on the horizon that could see Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi claim a seat in Edmonton-Strathcona. Federally, the NDP lost official party status, and Jagmeet Singh stepped down. Yet Heather McPherson held her NDP stronghold, and the legacy media—now further supported by the incoming Liberal government—will continue shaping the national narrative, attempting to drive this into provincial policy.

That’s why now, more than ever, we need a strong, grassroots movement. We need to reconnect with our neighbours, rebuild trust, and refocus on the values that made this province great.

We need to rebuild the kind of community we want to live in.

So, my friends, let's rise.

Dust off your jackets. Stand up tall. Let go of the political division that keeps us from working together.

Our province was not built by Ottawa.

It was built by the strength, grit, and determination of hardworking Albertans.

Open your arms.

Open your hearts.

And let’s show the country what leadership, unity, and true Alberta pride really look like.

Let’s get to work.

