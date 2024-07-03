I believe that Canadians are generally tired of woke nonsense are are starting to grasp onto the reality that massive immigration and a general hate on what Canadian Culture actually is, is coming to fruition.

But…don’t let that stand in the way of zealots who want to continue to push this narrative, right?

Fairness for All Generations is what the liberals are pushing and the NDP are standing behind…but the one thing that seems to keep propping it’s ugly head in this whole mess is that it really doesn’t matter how much more money the government extracts by way of additional Carbon Taxes, CPP and CPP2 and Capital Gains…if your belief system, that’s failed for the best part of a decade, around the budget actually being able to figure out your path of overspending…it will in fact, not balance itself.

Things that will also not balance themselves…

A Healthcare Crisis, where focus is put on provinces, despite massive immigration - where Healthcare is defined by who can push the most pharmaceuticals;

Classroom and school shortages, where massive immigration could barely keep up to organic growth, when the budget is left in the hands of activist and woke teacher unions trying to maintain a budget;

Foodbank donations, when a lot of the impoverished lining up for these services demand food that is in keeping with their specific religious beliefs…when the majority of Canadians don’t have the first conceptual idea of what Halal actually is or means; & lastly mentioned, but certainly not the true end of these issues,

A Housing and Rental Crisis where Liberal Spending, supported by the Jagmeet NDP Party, are more intent in calling you a racist for appreciating the previous points than are to cut back on unsustainable immigration levels.

Once upon a time, that dates back to as few as 3 months ago…both Canadians and others invested into both buying and building additional affordable housing. The book is seemingly being slammed shut on this due to the fact that you would now be facing a massive increase in Capital Gains Tax, on anything other than your primary residence.

Who do they actually suppose will be building these?

In addition to this situation and by the very basics of what we have left as capitalism in Canada…demand is exceeding supply, artificially driving up property prices to in-conceptual levels.

Who wants to pay a million five for a tiny shithole in BC, to rent out…when you can’t actually force eviction for tenants that refuse to pay their rent?

And if that weren’t insane enough, having driven mortgage rates to insane levels, these same clowns want to dictate what you can actually charge for rent and how often you are allowed to increase rent, through rent control policies.

If you are wondering why both Canadian and foreign investment is fleeing Canada, taking Canadians with it to migrate away from their homes…look no further.

But wait…it gets worse!

You see…despite the Coalition realizing that Mass Immigration is not the boon they’d expected, except by way of adding voters to a left leaning tendency…and realizing that people can transfer property to family by adding them to the title…and nobody wanting to take it in the pants on the additional capital gains tax…

Instead of curbing this craziness…

They threw hundreds of millions of Taxpayer dollars at a “Housing Stimulation” plan, that’s resulted in 25% fewer building permits in Ontario…

Taxes on the sale of your primary residence, in a secret meeting…

Purchasing Hotels to house migrants:

And then, there are the feelers out, in British Columbia…who’d suggest that all of the above aren’t enough and that you should have to rent out your empty bedrooms, or face taxes on these.

By way of consensus surveys, building permits, and with a history on your property…in BC, they’ve realized that there are between 500k and 800k Empty Bedrooms in Vancouver, ALONE…that could provide either revenue to pay for more massive immigration, or could FORCE you into subletting your home office to a hobo.

Suggested by Floyd Marinescu…who can only be described as a complete COMMIE…given not only his support of Universal Basic Income but by his founding of the X nickname - @UBI_Works:

Nobody forced you, they screech when you talk about the jab mandates…

Which are words that will be repeated when the concept of renting out your spare bedrooms floats as well as a Lead Balloon…

But, this has been touted as another Canadian Conspiracy Theory, when we seen this program play out in the UK, less than a first full of years ago. They’ve seemingly wanted to wait out the abysmal failure that it turned into, there…where the lonely widowers and elderly thought a foreign companion would be an ideal solution to some of their woes…

Right up until they were robbed, gutted and butchered by those they allowed into their homes.

And while this seems crazy to both you and me…

I want you to remember what this country looked like, them same fist full of years ago…and what’s happened throughout them.

A lot of ideas seemed a lot crazy and were touted as conspiracy…until they started to unfold, right?