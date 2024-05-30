Almost a month ago, Calgary City Council forwarded a motion to onboard new voters, who aren’t actually Canadian Citizens.

A push to allow “permanent residents” to vote in municipal elections…

The Teddy Bear Term, “permanent residents” and make no mistake about this…isn’t actually people who are Canadians by way of birth or naturalization…they are people who immigrated to Canada, haven’t applied or been granted citizenship…and some members of city council believes that to be more inclusive and take more of their needs into consideration, should be granted their say on municipal elections.

Which, was obviously met with large outrage, at least on social media…because where else are people going to vent, right?

So much so that it was met by a statement made, almost immediately by the UCP MLA and Minister of Municipal Affairs - Ric McIver.

But despite this and to spite the UCP…Calgary Councilors went ahead and forwarded this motion anyways, where it was passed, by 9-6 vote and this isn’t going to be where this ends.

Of course…anybody that doesn’t believe that we should be handing our elections to people who have no ties to the country or community, will be labeled as a racist or xenophobes…because they can still do this and have conversations ended.

Welp…as much as we may not have anything to worry about, in Calgary, in the near future…we may be facing some issues on a Federal Level.

Check it:

Yup…you heard that right.

A Trudeau appointed Senator is leading the pack in trying to lower the Federal Voting age to 16, because their “Experts”, claim that “Nothing Bad Happened”, when they did this in other countries…and have studies to prove this.

Studies akin to the ones that said that the experimental jabs, “were safe and effective”, despite knowing that they weren’t actually effective and now absolutely knowing that they aren’t even safe!

Don’t get me wrong here…studies done from 20 years ago and in other countries, may have indicated that this may not have been a terrible idea.

BUT!

We’re not dealing with the same children from 20 years ago and from other countries.

We ARE dealing with children who have, for the last 20 years, been indoctrinated into believing that they don’t need to work for a living…can be internet superstars…and aren’t sure what gender they are or that their FEELINGS cannot trump biological FACTS.

Just a few short years ago, some of these children were eating Tide Pods!

So…when spending Canadians into Generational Debt and not being able to convert foreigners into citizens fast enough to swing an election:

The Liberals have decided that an easier path to take would be lowering the voting age and create more support in a demographic that doesn’t typically work for a living, do not pay taxes, and are consequently and dangerously ignorant on affairs that can impact the lives of All Canadians.

These young voters would be the people who will more easily believe statements like, “you get back more than you put in”, in regards to the Carbon Sham Tax…and could be bribed by getting a couple hundo transferred into their accounts by way of GST or Carbon Rebate type - wealth distribution - Ponzi Programs.

Would any parent allow their Grade 10 child to control their household budget?

And this is only a part of the reason that, in the history of Canadian Democracy, they’ve had to wait until they are 18…like every other Canadian who’s voted before them.

But wait…imagine combining these 2 ideas together…Non-Canadians and 16 year old children voting in future elections…with this nugget in place:

5K FAMILIES to be brought into Canada, from GAZA!

Define Family?

What are the sizes of these families?

How many children do they actually have?

Aren’t these the same “Families”, that have elected the Terrorist Organization of Hamas?

Seriously…nothing good can come from this…but because the Federal Liberals and NDP are in PANIC MODE with the 2025 election…they’re going to try and fast track this as well…and may well see it through.

YIKES!

