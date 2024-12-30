I guess nobody is really biting on the Liberal bullshit anymore…with latest polling by Angus Reid showing the Liberals to possibly only have 6 Seats in the next government…

They try and sell their accomplishments as things that will be robbed from Canadians by a Conservative Government with their cuts…but really, none of these have actually panned out for anybody.

It’s just another - We investigated ourselves - report.

The value of their voice is ZILCH.

In 9 years of running Canada…these are seemingly their only accomplishments…with exception that, well…

None of this is true.

There are no published statistics on what the Dental Care program has produced…and these numbers reported are certainly not believable…by anybody.

The Pharmacare bill was an NDP program…that still hasn’t filled a single prescription.

The GST Holiday is a complete farce, given the limited scope of products that it delivered on and that Retailers could opt out of the program, forcing you to apply for your GST Rebate. The costs of this program will more than double what the Liberals had forecasted while nobody feels any relief.

Expand Student Loan Forgiveness…which, this is the first I’d seen of this…but given that 2/3rds of the University and College students are Foreign Students…what or who would have even realized anything off of this?

Strengthened Gun Control…while true, only takes guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens where even the Toronto Police Association told Trudeau that he was talking out of his ass:

More $10-a-day child care spaces have resulted in child care programs shutting down because they can’t make money and can’t compete with those who are still trying.

Housing Accelerator Fund showed a decline in housing starts in 2024…and finally,

The National School Food Program hasn’t served a single child a single sandwich…and isn’t budgeted to be reasonable or realistic, especially at current food prices.

And with all of this…

Current Angus Reid Polling shows:

CON: 241 seats (+122)

BQ: 58 seats (+26)

NDP: 38 seats (+13)

LIB: 6 seats (-154)

GRN: 0 seat (-2)

(Greens under that drunken lunatic - Elizabeth May - to be completely wiped out of Parliament)

Under Trudeau…

The Liberals have wiped themselves down comfortably fitting the entire party into a Minivan…as opposed to the jet setting lifestyle that they’ve enriched themselves with, over the last decade…

The BLOC will be the official Opposition Party…

And while the NDP have captured a couple of seats…these may not even pan out, in an election.

Support under Jagmeet Singh has him potentially losing his own seat…he’s only held out on a Non-Confidence vote so that he can get his pension…meaning, he already knows that he’s not going to be back in Parliament after the next Federal Election.

But…while things look bleak for Canada and Canadians for a long time coming…it’s nice to see that a lot more Canadians have come out from the Ether…where even the Tree hugging, Granola Eaters in BC are serving Trudeau some Hot Tongue and Cold Shoulder, on his vacay:

Leave a comment