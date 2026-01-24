It’s out of complete consideration for both your time and our collective liver health that I’ve parsed out the downfall of Canada by way of Liberal rule - perpetuated by Mark Carney - in my last post, from what nobody is seemingly wanting to talk about.

What almost nobody is wanting to talk about - except those who have been capitalizing on the Precious Metals market - namely gold and silver, is where this shitstorm leads.

Before moving too much further, what I need you to appreciate is, is the precarious situation that banks are currently in.

With a massive glut on housing on an impoverished and getting worse nation - as we are currently in, with unemployment and youth unemployment growing despite net positive job growth, retail markets imploding, manufacturing and the auto-sectors collapsing, highest food inflation of the G7, additional tariffs by trump, restaurants and businesses buckling under costs and taxes, 450 Canadians - PER DAY - going insolvent/bankrupt, 1.15 Million Canadian Mortgages up for renewal by Mid-2026, Properties nose-diving by 20-30% - is that, when people go to renew their mortgages, many were locked in at low rates of 2020-2021 - 2-3% that are now looking at 5-7%.

Meaning…those who have sacrificed throughout this last Christmas in putting presents under the tree, while juggling between paying for heat and food, are about to get ass punched again, when they go to renew their mortgages.

What do you think happens when 1.15 Million of them, simultaneously drop their Jingle Mail keys off to the bank, and move into the back seats of their cars or one of the plentiful Trudeau Towns:

By June of this year?

“They’ll just be bailed out off of the backs of Taxpayers”, you say…which as we know is exactly what happened in 2008, is completely terrible - given that people lost their homes, investments, jobs - some throwing themselves out high-rise windows, rather than facing the unanticipated music that began to play.

But here’s the problem with all of that.

These same banks that created the global financial catastrophe are already embroiled in a shit-storm of their own making…with our PM - who had to plagiarize just to get his Doctorate in Economics - and with a record spending without a recession or war, while our national credit rating is already set to be downgraded…where are we going to get a loan?

Canada is already paying $1 Billion Fucking Dollars per WEEK, in interest payments on our current deficit.

And when we do hit recession - who’s gunna buy bonds into our Hyper-Inflation?

The Global Bank Shit-Storm…

You see, this shit-storm is a GLOBAL commodity market and where they are left without clothing, termed - Naked Shorts - is because they’ve spent decades making money off of the backs of investors by crushing them through shorting the market on said commodities.

Namely Precious Metals.

Specifically - Gold And Silver.

Here’s the deets:

Gold hit $4,941 per ounce, USD.

Silver crossed $102 per ounce, USD.

That’s not a typo.

Gold shattering records, despite 100% launch from previous levels.

Silver, which was $30/oz a year ago, is now over $100.

A 236% increase.

In. One. Year.

On paper - the wizards who bankrupted the planet in 2008 - have sold:

Silver - 231,945,000 ounces;

Gold - 28,968,900 ounces;

(based on net commercial short positions from the CFTC COT report)

That simply don’t exist - in our physical world - and will have to be mined and refined.

And like anything that is in Great Demand and Short Supply (unlike housing in Canada that is in low demand and high supply), prices go up.

Because…this is how the market works.

And you cannot fuck with this.

As we will soon be seeing, it the absolute worst possible way - global economic collapse.

You see…price can continue to rise as long as these precious metals are in demand - more needed than is available - and surpluses to drive the prices back down to the historical levels they’d been shorted at, will take an entire shifting in their actual necessity, which is more than fancy minted coins, jewelry and silverware (which isn’t actually being produced anymore).

The pendulum swung and is now swinging back…

To compensate and at the risk of full collapse…JPMorgan Did Something UNPRECEDENTED…

Between June and October 2025, they closed their ENTIRE 200 million ounce short position on silver.

They had to pay out $920 million in fines for precious metals manipulation.

They completely EXITED their shorts.

And then…they started BUYING physical silver.

750 million ounces.

The largest physical stockpile in human history.

But why, you ask?

They know what’s coming…while the governments refuse to talk about it and legacy media refuses to report on this…they know what’s coming.

On December 26, 2025, the New York Fed delivered $17 billion in emergency cash to an unnamed bank.

Then overnight, another $34 billion.

Total: Over $50 billion in emergency liquidity.

Where the official story behind this was… “Routine year-end operations.”

But, just like in 2008 when Bear Stearns needed “routine” emergency funding right before they collapsed.

Rumor has it…one of the major banks got HAMMERED on a silver margin call and couldn’t cover.

Is it true?

I don’t know…that conversation went really quiet, really quick.

But when you’ve got:

Silver up 236% in a year

Emergency Fed liquidity of $50B

JPMorgan exiting ALL shorts

Physical premiums 80% above paper

Canadian banks losing billions on real estate

You don’t need a conspiracy theory to connect the dots.

Here’s the Global Crisis in the making…and how this could finish collapsing Canada:

1. Canadian Banks Are Global Players

TD Securities isn’t just exposed to Toronto condos, they’re exposed to:

U.S. real estate

European sovereign debt

Asian commodity markets

Global derivatives

Precious metals shorts

When they start failing, it ripples EVERYWHERE.

2. The Commodity Supply Chain Breaks…if silver hits $200-$500/oz (which some analysts are predicting):

Solar panel production drops 40% (no silver = no panels)

EV manufacturing halves (silver is critical for electronics)

Tech sector grinds to a halt (semiconductors need silver)

Green energy projects stall globally

3. The Inflation Death Spiral - Governments will try to bail out banks.

With printed money.

Which devalues currencies.

Which drives inflation HIGHER.

Which pushes people into hard assets.

Which drives precious metals even HIGHER.

It’s a feedback loop that destroys fiat currency.

4. Geopolitical Chaos Erupts

China has already tightened silver export controls (cutting off 60-70% of refined silver globally).

Russia will follow.

Nations start HOARDING strategic metals.

Trade wars intensify.

And Canada, already getting kicked out of Trump’s “Board of Peace”, becomes even more isolated.

All while, Canadas current Economical SITREP, reads like this:

Carney formed a “Strategic Partnership” with China, where Trump just threatened 100% tariffs on ALL Canadian goods because of it, cutting us off from our largest trade partner and now being dependent on an untrustworthy and unreliable trade partner - still China - leaving us to ask…what could possibly go wrong?

Hint - there is nothing that can actually go right in this situation.

NOTHING AT ALL!

But what for those who’ve been banking physical Gold and Silver?

Have you watched a single apocalyptic movie where holding precious items has ever worked out for anybody, in the history of movies?

It makes no difference what it is. Gold, Silver, Water, Food…your commodity makes you a target - with an extremely large and bold crosshair on your back.

Did you ever wonder why historical civilizations buried their riches?

Is it maybe because they couldn’t sell nor barter them…who would they sell to?

And what would they get in exchange?

Hyperinflation has seen modernized societies walking into grocery stores with wheelbarrows full of currency - to buy a loaf of bread.

Are you thinking that you’re just going to whittle off a sliver of silver and do the same?

Do you think you’ll be invited to the table for global negotiations, because you have grandmas old silverware in a box in the basement?

And…I get that we are looking at an absolute worst case scenario - that doesn’t involve digging up the graves of loved ones for their heirloom necklaces and rings - yet…

But we are heading into territory that I don’t think any of us normies can actually conceptualize, that governments aren’t talking about and legacy media isn’t reporting on…so I will just leave you with this question…

Why is the Government of Canada focused on disarming citizens who are already law-abiding, licensed, gun owners who are fully compliant with the law?

