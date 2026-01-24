Yakk Stack

Yakk Stack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DJ_Wight's avatar
DJ_Wight
1d

We really need not to comply on the seizing of those guns. Thinking bullets the better buy than gold or silver.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Riff Raffer's avatar
Riff Raffer
1d

Disarming the people is always step 1 for totalitarian regimes.

Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sheldon Yakiwchuk · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture