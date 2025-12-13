Welp…with winter arriving in Alberta, of course we’re going to see the respiratory viruses ramping up and from what you hear on the news, maybe inside of your community, with your family or friends circles - you’ve probably already heard that things are starting to get serious.

I’ve already chatted with a few people who’ve been laid up for a couple of days with what sounds like influenza - but who really knows.

On the Alberta Dashboard for Respiratory Viruses, we get a look at what this season is looking like and it seems like Influenza is poised to be a record breaker!

The most recent updates are to the end of November, so we really don’t know how many additional cases have been added over the last couple of weeks - but given this, I’d think that we’re close to if not already beating the 2010 and 2024…YIKES!

Influenza A seems to be the largest of the culprits and has been the dominant strain for 4 of the last 5 years:

Which is odd that one seems to dominate over the others - especially given that our current Influenza Jab is a Trivalent (protecting against 3 strains (H1N1, H3N2, and a B/Victoria lineage)…but here we are.

And to make matters seem even more serious…there’s been *54 ICU Admissions and 21 deaths!

Where - while this already surpasses the total Influenza Related Deaths in the Province for the resurgence of Influenza in 2021-2022…it’s only about 10% of the growing mortality from the flu, in the province:

It’s almost like all of the CONVID deaths have now been shifted into Influenza…except, there’s been 3x the amount of CONVID associated mortality reported, with 40 ICU Admissions:



I highlighted the ICU admissions for a specific reason - same reason that I’d pointed these out during the same seasons in 2021-2023…in that for influenza, more people were admitted into the ICU than had died from it…

Whereas for CONVID - we always see less ICU admissions than do mortality.

To keep you from having to comb back through a few years of my substack searching for these hidden nuggets - I’ll summarize here for ya.

When we see more death than ICU admissions (especially where age stratified data is not available) - it’s because those who died were most likely not a FROM CONVID they were WITH CONVID (using failed PCR testing with the cycle count set for 100% false positives)…but most importantly - because these people never made it to the hospital, they died in Long-Term Care Facilities.

This is of particular note - in Alberta - where only select people were able to get the CONVID Jabs for free - the rest having to shuck out $100 from their back hipsters to cover the dose.

And, inside of Long-Term Care Facilities, where we can safely assume the majority if not ALL of these deaths occurred, each person was on the FREE JAB train and were most likely either coaxed into getting it - if not given it against their own free will and consent - Dementia Patients.

Medicating people to death - either by way of MAiD or through poor hospital practices has become a much larger issue than anybody is talking about - but having seen it first hand over the last year and having seen others witness this very thing - will confirm that it’s a thing.

A BIG THING!

But let’s keep this specific to Respiratory Viruses and dive down that other rabbit hole another time, k?

One of the most recent studies on “Effectiveness of the Influenza Vaccine” from the previous season - with employees from the Cleveland Clinic, showed that there was a -26.9% vaccine effective rate:



Meaning…you were 27% MORE LIKELY to get influenza if you got the jab than if you did not get the jab…and, if you got the jab and influenza and died from it - to me, this spells HOMICIDE!

It’s completely reckless at this point to continue on recommending something that has never proven to be actually effective past coin toss odds (50:50), that triggers an immune response, weakening your immune system, making you more likely to catch other Respiratory Viruses - where now definitive proof shows that it now paints a Bulls Eye on you, being more likely to catch the virus it’s supposed to protect you from.

Which…is probably why Trump is now forcing the FDA, PROVE that the flu jabs stop the flu, before they can sell them.

Why wouldn’t this have been a gold standard before?

We all know…

Moving along into the CONVID world…US Legacy News is actually and finally pushing the straighter set of goods on the mRNA jabs:



The Heart Damage and Cancer Papers are starting to roll out now - showing the increased risks from taking these - that can no longer be ignored…well, they still are by some but cannot be, ignored - en masse - forever.

Here’s the thing…

They’re still not talking about Natural Immunity - because, with people who have been boosted to the tits, Natural Immunity no longer exists. Immune systems are so damaged and because of Negative Efficacy Rate on the CONVID Jabs being proven after the first booster - they have to sideline these conversations.

Because…

You aren’t protected from these viruses with the new and improved jabs, they’ve never been proven to stop transmission and where death was still a negative outcome following the jabs (if not directly from the jabs) - all fingers point inwards.

And they don’t want talk about it.

Instead…and especially in Alberta - they’ll continue to blame Premier Smith and the UCP Government for being anti-science, talking about the outbreak of Measles this year - where, the vast majority of these cases (71%) were in people aged over 19 years old and would need to assume that Smith took a trip “Back to the Future”, to tell people to Not Get the Measles Jabs.

It’s all so insane - I can’t believe that we, as the most evolved and informed species in the history of the planet, aren’t taking to the streets with pitchforks.

Ignoring the situation won’t make it go away - and you can be certain, if you weren’t up until now, that these deaths either never had to happen, cannot be linked to the actual viruses said to have caused them, are most likely medical homicide and will continue unabated until Canada admits the fault while still attacking the elderly and the ill.

We’ve sure come a long way from - “If we can only save one life” and “take the jab to protect Grandma”, haven’t we?

It’s gunna be a rough season for a lot of people - but rather than being fully reliant on a system that is set out to Do More Harm…and if you’re looking for that last minute gift idea for high risk family and friends, you can check out my book (yes, shameful plug) - intended to assist in this, while merriest of seasons - respiratory virus season:



Leave a comment