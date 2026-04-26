I know how most people feel about sending a letter to the Prime Minister - we’ve all been watching the same things.

But this letter isn’t really about who it’s addressed to.

It’s about putting the facts in one place - clearly, so people can see them for themselves and share them.

Maybe it doesn’t change anything in Parliament.

But it can change something closer to home - with our friends, our families, and our communities.

So take a few minutes to see the Big Picture.

The link to download the letter is right below this video.

Read it.

Share it.

Make it your own and then send it.

Mark Carney Letter 114KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Download for the Word Version → Open Letter.

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