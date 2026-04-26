An Open Letter to Mark Carney...
Take the time.
I know how most people feel about sending a letter to the Prime Minister - we’ve all been watching the same things.
But this letter isn’t really about who it’s addressed to.
It’s about putting the facts in one place - clearly, so people can see them for themselves and share them.
Maybe it doesn’t change anything in Parliament.
But it can change something closer to home - with our friends, our families, and our communities.
So take a few minutes to see the Big Picture.
The link to download the letter is right below this video.
Read it.
Share it.
Make it your own and then send it.
Download for the Word Version → Open Letter.
Couldnt be a better summary of the doenfall of Canada and how utterly corrupt this government is. The only thing thst gives me comfort Trump has vowed to take down the.corrupt Bank of England and clean house of the criminals that caused it. Cheering for you Trump one of the few with balls to do it, because it sure isnt these chicken leaders in Canada. Great series Sheldon
I found it useful to read the letter while Haver was reading it out loud. I've printed it, so I can mail it. Thank you, Sheldon!