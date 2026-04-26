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Claudette Leece's avatar
Claudette Leece
12h

Couldnt be a better summary of the doenfall of Canada and how utterly corrupt this government is. The only thing thst gives me comfort Trump has vowed to take down the.corrupt Bank of England and clean house of the criminals that caused it. Cheering for you Trump one of the few with balls to do it, because it sure isnt these chicken leaders in Canada. Great series Sheldon

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2 replies by Sheldon Yakiwchuk and others
Meighen Russell's avatar
Meighen Russell
9h

I found it useful to read the letter while Haver was reading it out loud. I've printed it, so I can mail it. Thank you, Sheldon!

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1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
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