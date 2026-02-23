To a lot of Canadians, especially Albertans, this will look almost identical to what Premier Smith rolled out last week.

Pierre Poilievre rolls out a motion and petition that closely mirrors the themes in Danielle Smith’s nine-question referendum. Same pressure points, same voter base, same timing window.

Is it panic, polling data flashing red, an attempt to keep frustrated conservatives inside the federal tent, or quiet message alignment?

Politics rarely produces this kind of overlap by accident.

Check it:

Facts:

6 Million Canadians can’t get access to a doctor;

It takes 30 Weeks for the average Canadian to see a specialist;

While you can’t get healthcare you pay ‘deluxe supplementary healthcare’ for asylum claimants who’ve been rejected, who are non-Canadians, non-permanent residence and have never paid taxes in this country;

These services include many things that are not covered by your public plan;

The cost of has gone up over 1000% costing taxpayers over a $1 Billion;

The Liberals destroyed our immigration system that overwhelmed our jobs, our healthcare and our housing;

Asylum seekers can have lower sentences on crimes than if a Canadian had committed the same crime;

And now just have a gander at those referendum questions:

Because while the Venn Diagram isn’t exactly the same…it really hammers home the a good portion of why Albertans would support the questions on the referendum as well as why they’d choose Self-Determination as a path away from Federal Rule.

It’s hard to say which way this will go.

The Liberals cannot deny what people are seeing with their own eyes and the BLOC is pretty protective of their unique culture and language in Quebec.

NDP will do what NDP do…and given that Federal NDP MP Heather McPherson, who is running for leadership, came out with a wild and twisted statement - virtue signaling - in regards to the Mexico situation:

It’s really hard to say where they’ll land in this discussion and with their votes.

With Matt Jeneroux crossing the floor, last week…

I’d surmised that there won’t be a spring election. Why buy out the votes of an Alberta Riding, if you’re planning a Spring Election - when this seat will turn back to Conservative - having never voted Liberal, in the history of the riding?

I don’t expect this to really change much…because everything will still be spelled out in weak policy changes (if any) and will take longer than October for implementation and still doesn’t address a number of concerns held by Alberta - including equalization, that Poilievre still needs to support to keep his voter base in Ontario.

But it’s interesting in how he’s making the case for us…whether intentional or not.

