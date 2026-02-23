Yakk Stack

ROBIN DAY
20h

The upcoming by elections are in very strong Liberal ridings. Add in the Jeneroux floor crossing and Carney wil have his majority with no need to call an election. THEN Carney will proceed apace with his "values" net zero agenda to transition Canada to a centralized command style economy, social credit society and censorship governance, similar to China. So similar that Chinese police will be embedded in the RCMP. Carney is also now recuriting foreign soldiers, pilots etc, including from China's PLA, to be embedded in the Canadian military. This makes it critically important that Albertans sign the petition to have a referendum on independence and then to vote YES.

Scott Farkas
20h

Yes an interesting 'coincidence'. I also subscribe to the theory there are NO coincidences. So there's that...

