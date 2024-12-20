It’s hard to keep up with all of the news on the Jabs that’s finally started to Not Be Censored…

Children at higher risks from CONVID, with the Pfizer Jabs…

Liver Disease in the Jabs - coinciding with the March 2022, children of vaccinated mothers and hepatitis pandemic…

More information on the possibility of Shedding the spike proteins, read →HERE

Countries and States inside of the United States banning the use of CONVID Jabs…

I mean, things are really heating up out there…

To help get your head wrapped around this…Darrell Komick and the UCP Lougheed Board have gone ahead and assembled a mass of Professional Speakers for another Live and In Person Event.

Injection of Truth has been seen, round the world over 2 Million times…and this next installment, Healing Humanity, surely to see the same.

Our focus for An Injection of Truth: Healing Humanity is to explore four pillars of healing:

Is there is a need for healing? What is the real scope of all-cause mortality on Albertans? How do we create an emotional protocol to treat traumatized Albertans impacted by long convid? Why would someone want to injure children & humanity? Identifying the source and reason for the pain. Is there a path to make the individual whole – or as close to whole as is possible?

So, let’s have the conversation to understand.

Join us as we take the next step at An Injection of Truth – Healing Humanity. We invite you to attend in person, create a viewing party, or stream the event live.

Our line up of experts includes researchers, legal experts, doctors and everyday Albertans: Drs. Denis Rancourt, David Martin, David Speicher, Byram Bridle, Joanny Liu, and Mr. Shawn Buckley, Legal Council NCI.

As the last event had sold out rather rapidly…I’d encourage you to get your tickets, pick up a set to family and friends as a last minute gift idea…or at least book a livestream of the event.

Step up pricing for the Politics and Popcorn, is well worth the price of admission, if your budget affords - $169, but certainly not the only option.

View full details and get your tickets to the show: Link

