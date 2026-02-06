Yakk Stack

Rose_Anne
1d

Well, Sheldon. That was interesting. Not much fun though. (And yes I read to the bitter, bitter, soul-sucking end.) Thank you for the expose, however. Canada is already well down the same economically suicidal well-trodden path as paved (in solar panels) as the UK and EU. And Carney is doubling down. Reason #420 for Albertans to choose Independence.

1 reply by Sheldon Yakiwchuk
Dana West
1d

You have summed up my frustrations perfectly! The state of Canada is abysmal and yet too many people around me are still elbows up and hating on Trump. They don't know what to say when I say, I don't give a flying eff about Trump, I'm concerned about the bunch of monkeys in charge of Canada and how absolutely inept they are. Politicians truly do NOT care about Canadians at all anymore. Yet those people just stare at me with big eyes, and say "But Orange Man Bad". :(

12 more comments...

