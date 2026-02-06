Be forewarned…this is going to be a longer read and a bit of an experiment, here.

And no, it’s not just because I talk too much (though…fair).

There’s an actual purpose built into this.

Every word, every pause, every turn here is doing a bit of work…whether it’s obvious at first or not.

Consider this your heads-up.

But if you’re willing to slow down just a touch and stay with me, there’s something intentional happening beneath the surface.

Over the last five years, if I’d asked whether you wanted to be a test subject in an experiment…I’d probably be wearing rotten vegetables and eggs - maybe even shopping for a new country to hide in.

I’d certainly have a lot less friends.

So instead, because timing matters and opportunity showed up - I figured we’d give this a whirl now.

But wait, before you flip past or bail…I’m not going to have you taking any experimental pharmaceutical nor cocktails you can whip up with a few ingredients that you can find under your sink or in your spice cabinet.

It’s not that kind of experiment.

That said…I also can’t promise the impacts of this won’t be permanent.

You see…there is a lot going on in Canada. Heck, break this down to your city and community, go as far as global and just try to keep up with everything going on and in most cases - going wrong!

If you actually sit back and pay attention - not to what you’re told by legacy media, but to what’s really happening - you start to gain a different perspective. It’s not always comfortable. It’s definitely not always positive.

But it does make you more aware. Sharper.

Call it the Red Pill, awakening, or just finally connecting dots that were always there.

This may not really shock you, some of you are already here.

But indulge me for a few minutes…maybe this is something you can pass along.

So…are you interested in playing along?

Good…let’s start here.

Watch this 30 second video…

Yes, this is incomplete and the full context isn’t in play…

What this is, is some playful banter between our PM - Mark Carney and leader of the official opposition - Pierre Poilievre, taking place in the House of Commons.

Carney takes a swipe, referencing Poilievre having to seek a seat in Alberta after what went down in the last federal election.

Pierre - quick on his feet - fires back, pointing out that Carney seems to spend more time travelling than actually being in Canada.

And here is where we begin.

How did it land with you? How did it feel?

See…this isn’t so bad of an experiment, hey?

Now…before we move on, I want you to hold onto those thoughts. You don’t need to share them in the comments. No performative outrage. No flag-waving required.

Just keep them.

Because while this period of performance theatre went on - both Carney and Poilievre speaking deeply about caring for the people in Canada and their ridings - this is a clip that you will see and find, repetitiously posted on social media.

Because it’s fun and funny, right.

And…because it scratches that tribal itch.

Maybe you’re grinning because Pierre got roasted.

Maybe you’re cheering because he landed a clean KO on Carney.

Maybe…it’s a bit of both.

That’s tribalism.

And it’s not much different than what we see in sports or those old commercial rivalries:

Tastes Great.

Less Filling.

Same energy. Different jerseys.

In this…we’ve been effectively locked into a mentality of ‘Us vs Them’, rooting for our side to be victorious.

But let’s take a step back from what we see and wrap it with a little perspective here.

In this duke it out session between the Liberals and the Conservatives, Mark and Pierre…let me ask you the most important question there is right now…

Who lost?

The answer is obvious…but it’s not what you’re supposed to be thinking about - because it’s Canadians that lost.

I’m going to ask you to go back and watch the video again…but before you do and shake off that otherwise seemingly melancholy mood that you may be in now, want to reset the lens of your perspective.

And while some of you won’t be happy about this, you’ve already made it this far…I’d like for you to wait to see where this all leads.

Just this year…

The housing market in Canada didn’t begin to collapse - it’s gone leapt into full overdrive.

The Toronto real estate market isn’t just cooling—it’s broken. The region’s developers sold just 1,599 new condos in 2025, marking the worst year since 1991. For those new around here, that was the start of the country’s largest real estate crash to date.

The BANK OF CANADA, called the Toronto Condo Market a Ponzi Scheme…

It’s only now you get to see this…but not through regular Legacy Media channels…and certainly not what you will see discussed in a tribal banter session in the House of Commons.

Your tribalism kicks in.

Oh, this is just Toronto, you say…

Welp, not really.

You see…this very thing is happening across the country (some cities and provinces to lesser extents) and it was something that we knew started happening last summer and were only fed breadcrumbs leading up to this…certainly nothing that you see wide reaching by legacy or social media.

Where, as just in Calgary alone…not in the Condo Market, but on single detached - prices dropped across the city.

They average this out, as a conservative estimate, this is just under 4%, city-wide, some areas dropping considerably more, some less…

Calgary, like all cities - is still ramping up housing production. Building More so that More Affordable Housing can be provided…is the schtick.

But that schtick wears off when you learn that “affordable housing”, isn’t cheaper prices that the general populous is searching for…it’s fully subsidized housing.

However…the result of the glut with a massive surplus, will see a large market correction, meaning that your home will decline in value - meaning, you lose.

To extend what this looks like, I’ll feed you this as an example…imagine if this was you:

2 days before closing (on the liquidation of your home that you can no longer afford), your lawyer gives you a call and says, “Hey, hey, we’re fucked”.

$18k, out of pocket, required to sell a property you can no longer afford…just to escape.

And at this point…they’re still lucky.

Because being this far in debt and already struggling to pay off your credit cards, the bank is moments away from a Power of Sale - where they liquidate your property at whatever they can get for it and you’ve just lost the down-payment you’ve put into this home, zero equity because this has all been interest payments, $18k that you have leveraged against your property and with the way the market is trending…a 20% decline on property value that you need to repay the bank, while trying to scratch together a damage deposit to rent something inside of a budget…first and last month rent, and with this, still needing to qualify, where unless you and your spouse make over $200k per year, the 3 month income requirement that you need, as an initial credit check, is $60k more than the average couple will make.

However, as this was all happening and perhaps what’s led to this…

Rosenberg reports - Canada’s economy is ‘on life support’.

The economy shrank in 2 of the 3 of the last quarters and we’re on a clear recession watch for 2026.

“The bank has cut the policy rate by 275 basis points, but other interest rates haven’t fallen as much - since 2024…and the economy is barely than a 1% annualized growth performance”. “Real per-capita GDP in Canada is still declining, that has not been arrested”…this despite a smaller population growth…as in, less dilution of GDP, hasn’t improved the metrics.

I know this is already longer than expected read, I did warn you…but if you want to drill into the full Rosenberg Report on this, find it →Here, because I’ve still got a few more things to tackle.

There is no tribalism here…but at the same time, not a lot of people are paying attention to this because their CBC is broken, not reporting on it…and even if they did, most people have no idea what all of this means.

So…let’s get a little more granular.

I want you to remember, all the way back to less than a week ago…where Carney introduced his program to make food more affordable through something called - “The new Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit”.

Which wasn’t included in the budget that he and his government unleashed on Canadians, that was higher than the budget that made the soul-less ghoul - Chrystia Freeland, resign from her position as the Minister of Finance, that collapsed the Trudeau Government, forced parliament into prorogue and led to a snap election.

As in…despite spending more than he should have, Carney has created a food-stamp program for 12 million Canadians - not you or me, of course…that wasn’t in an already inflated budget.

Where will they get the money from?

They have no idea.

Honestly…they’ve committed to another vote buying program, feeding 12 million people, 1 million more people than the last liberal food-stamp program and they won’t say where the money is coming from.

Where we still haven’t seen the full impacts of the GST holiday that Trudeau launched which gave an even smaller sect of people 5% back on some purchases…estimated costs between $1.6 and $2.7 Billion Dollars…

Being tacked on to the debt that 2 generations from current will be paying into…which is kind of like the $10 Daycare program, where children that aren’t even born yet, will be paying off their childcare when they finally get a job - which if current trends continue in youth unemployment - when they’ve graduated university and it will be added as an extra in addition to the inflation and interest rates onto their student loans.

As in…before the next generation of your family is born, they’re born into debt on their childcare, housing, groceries…in addition to a Christmas Tree that their ancestors bought that had GST removed from it, in 2024 (if was bought a week before Christmas).

And then there’s this…

In 9 years from now, 100% of new light-duty car and passenger truck sales must be EV’s…

Where production on them has collapsed because the market on them has collapsed because they are incompatible with the inhospitable weather in Canada, are too expensive that come with additional costs of home based EV charging on a grid that cannot handle the extra load…despite $52 Billion dollars of our taxable future being sunk into them.

Where we’d placed a tariff on Chinese EVs so that Canadian Manufacturers could compete…

Despite the fact that our CPP is invested into Chinese EVs…

That necessitated a $370 Million Dollar Aid package to Canola Farmers due to a counter tariff that China hammered onto Canada because Trudeau, while under advisement from Carney, hammered them with a tariff on their EVs…

Where debt servicing on the money that Trudeau has borrowed costs taxpayers $1 billion dollars per week!

On an item that wasn’t accounted for.

Where we tariffed an investment into CPP.

And then we land on immigrants are going to have to start paying for Healthcare in Canada…

The tribalism in you wants to make you high-five your spouse…until you hear the details of this program.

Because…in May of 2026, they [immigrants] only have to pay 30% of what YOU have to pay, for certain healthcare services - that you spent a lifetime paying taxes into - on dental care, vision, counselling and assistive devices - where…they’re only gunna pay $4 bucks for their prescriptions - where you will pay 100%.

This is all going on while instead of mending fences with the Trump Administration - given that the United States is our Largest Trade Partner - the Liberals have invited Hillary Clinton to speak and the Canadian Liberal Convention…

Which came less than 24 Hours of release of the Epstein - 3 Million page document drop, listing Bill and Hill, several times…including a conversation where Hillary lost her shit on Bill for knocking her up.

Which is ultimately better than the conversation that Bill Gates had with Epstein on how to dose his wife with anti-clappers because of STDs he dumped into her from his clandestine trips to ‘Little Saint James’ - Epstein Island, flying there on the Lolita Express - Epstein’s Plane, causing a 12% dump o Microsoft Stock and Billy’s ex - Melinda - to come out with a statement saying that “Bill has some splaining to do”.

For now…let’s cut all of this and get closer to home.

Your Home.

Take it easy…this is a general term.

At the back of your mind, when you started reading this…

There was a video posted that I’d asked you to consider:

How did it land with you? How did it feel?

Because at this point, you may not even remember watching it, if you did…what it was about or how it made you feel.

Don’t watch it again, just yet…there’s just a little more before I wrap this whole thing up.

You see…I haven’t even begun to cover the shitstorm that is Canada right now - instead, because all of the above is convoluted, lengthy and relatively boring…

Before you watch the video again, I want you to think about you, inside of our Canada, right now.

I want you to think about going to the grocery store…and despite the apps and coupons you have available, when you used to wheel a shopping cart around, now you only carry a basket.

I want you to think about the decisions you are forced into and the prickly armpit feeling you have when you get to the checkout.

I want you to think back to what your grocery list looked like previously…and what topping up your cupboards looks like, right now.

I want you to think about the trip you took to the store and the drive you will have home…

And then I want you to think about the people who are in the store, shopping for their groceries.

They have a shopping cart…you have a bag filled with other multi-use bags and maybe a basket to drop a few items into.

You are shopping for ‘on-sale’ and being selective - they have a full basket.

They walk with their families, speaking in a language you don’t understand - you walk alone.

You are there purposefully, they are their for an outing.

Who are they?

I want you now to think about how you discuss the costs of energy in your home with your significant other.

I want you to think about the cuts you’ve made over the last year(s), you know, just to make sure that you can cover the bills and still live “comfortably”.

I want you to think about when you treat yourself at the food court or maybe to a fast-food chain - because you’ve worked for it, you’ve eared a treat…and dammit, you’re going to have one now!

And in this, I want you to think about bamboo utensils and the paper straw you’ve been provided, that destroys the feel of a celebration and turns it into a rage filled event.

You paid an outrageous amount of money for a morsel that you’d have gotten for half of the same money, just a couple of years ago.

It was served to you by a staff that doesn’t speak the same language in a challenging conversation, while you’re not even positive that you’ll get what you ordered.

And this all comes with a Hepatitis B, Caveat Emptor - Buyer Beware…because even if it’s not printed and posted on the sign before you walk in or drive-thru, the reality that you will find out about this in coming days, is very real.

Hepatitis B - spread through fecal matter in the fast-food items that you overpaid for, aren’t sure you got what you ordered, that’s now a fraction of the size it was a couple years back.

As in…because food safety has been thrown out the window, entire chains are filled with workers from countries that don’t observe the same hygiene practices as we do in Canada and are transferring disease to you, because they went poop, never washed their hands…and just finished wrapping your cheeseburger.

Import the third world - become the third world.

I want you to consider what this summer will look like…

Your bedding out plants - if you can afford them, a lot less filling in the yard.

The grass - no longer lush and green, because cutting back on water isn’t about saving the planet, it’s about making sure that you can stretch your budget.

Your Barbeque, off in the corner of your deck…saddened state that it’s in. A Majestic Beast that you could feed an army from, now refined to off-name brand meat sticks created from ground asshole and eyeball of a mixture of animal products - that now includes binders made from bugs and yeast for plumping - chemicals you can’t read out-loud without expecting furniture to float or that mispronunciation expectation is guaranteed…

The buns for these supposed meat sticks, comes in a plastic bag - but now has a paper-like bread clip.

They’ve been on top of your refrigerator for the last 3 weeks but are surprisingly soft to the touch and mold free, but past expiry date by 2 of those weeks - somehow?!?!

Your fence is a mess because paint is $100/gallon and those are US gallons, 3.78L - that really don’t cover that much.

The shingles on your roof are curled up and smiling at you…that can’t be good, can it?

Your vehicle is rusted out because you can’t afford a weekly wash and $6 at the wand wash only soaps up your vehicle when used to wash it…not to mention that salting the roads not only cratered your driveway, but is also eating away at a vehicle you can no longer afford payments on to drive by way of gas and insurance…

You’ve opted for an off-label, store brand box of beer because 6 of the trendy crafts not only taste like ass but have quadrupled in price.

Since the last time you waved at your neighbor, there’s been 3 new families rotated from the same residence.

Their lawn riddled with the weeds that you’ve paid hundreds of dollars to eliminate from your yard.

You’ve blown out your running shoes and there are no half-sizes at Costco to replace them and bent the rim on your bicycle tire unsuccessfully navigating unkempt potholes in your community.

Crime scene tap litters your public transport but you take it to a CFL game hoping to still smuggle in a pocket full of unshelled peanuts and your water bottle because somebody left their tickets in your mailbox…you can’t afford parking or a $27 dollar draft beer and what the fuck is tailgating again?

This…to celebrate working 60 hours of your 40 hour work week that you’ve not gotten a raise on in the last decade, taken on extra tasks and have to explain to your spouse why they have to manage community sports with the kids because all other options are out of your budget or filled before you can get there to register.

Your children are higher than a kite on the only foods that you can afford to feed them, heavily laced with High-fructose corn syrup…meanwhile, their dentist is looking for $5k for Sedation dentistry, because all of their teeth need to be busted out by prison inmates on day passes despite fluoride in your water…that’s causing your hair to grey and fall out.

After you get to read about how people who come into Canada - for free - that get $3k per month, plus additional for the 14 children they brought with them - get that shit for FREE…all paid for by your taxpayer dollars…

While 3 of their children have a job at the Tim Hortons, walking distance from your house, that your kid applied for 27 times and never even got a reply, never mind interview…because - your taxes sponsor racist programs that select people with non-European name lineage that have skin so dark, it appears blue.

You coach your kid in English, help them with their homework - their fluent in the language - you question or require subtitles on every conversation you have in public.

They bring homework home asking about what gender they “feel like” being today and despite you helping them along, they either get a failing grade or sensitivity training through their guidance councillor - who also doesn’t speak English as a first language needing to take a survey on your ‘Work Computer’ because the website provided isn’t in tune with the cellphone you can afford, that hasn’t been replaced in 3 years, wouldn’t have the battery capacity to complete this - even if it was compatible - and hangs up on you after each question - that you don’t actually understand what is asking.

Summer Celebrations - Cancelled.

Waterparks and activities - too expensive.

The Zoo - are you fucking kidding me?

Birthday parties by invite only…where the invite requests guests to - BYOC as in - bring your own cake!

And the AC unit that you could afford 15 years ago, hasn’t been turned on in the last 5…you’re not sure if it works or if you can even afford it, if it did…

But despite the Climate Change tax that you pay on EVERYTHING, that has absolutely no chance of fixing the weather…your furnace kicks in more often than it would anyways…and you simply sweat it out.

Meanwhile…

The Governor General of Canada - that has ZERO function to Canada nor Canadians, much past a ceremonial role - had a pay increase by $1,317 PER MONTH, giving her $400k PER YEAR…despite the fact that she has a clothing allowance that exceeds your food budget, an expense account that supersedes your paycheck and spends more than your car payment on dry-cleaning.

Meanwhile, bureaucrats that you never elected, have never heard of…and that work in a system that’s created the above nightmare for you, just received a $27k bonus.

And…on the ‘Day of Fools’, April 1st - the people who did all of this to you, get an automatic raise because they’ve done a wonderful job of all of this.

NOW…

I want you keep all of this in mind…and scroll up and watch that video again.

Because while this may not be your life, it’s just not your life - YET…or it’s contents may be in your family/extended family…

And here’s the important part…

The part that you missed from the video.

They are clapping and laughing…while the Canadian dream has vanished, while your life has turned to shit, your children or grandchildren have no future and you’re barely hanging onto a reason to wake.

They’re not serious…because they don’t need to be.

You’ll pick a side because that’s what you’ve been trained to do…

And the experiment in Tribalism that has brought you to this point…wasn’t my experiment - it’s theirs, to make you forget about everything you’d read up to this point and were still able to pick a side - where you are always the loser.

My experiment was only to see if you aware or turn the light on, if you weren’t.

