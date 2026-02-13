The ‘Genderfluid Rabbit Hole’ - Preface.

Hunker down friends…this is a long one…

I know this article may piss a lot of people off…perhaps cost me some viewership and maybe even some sponsorship funding - but quite frankly, I don’t give a shit.

Kids Died.

This never needed to happen…and if it takes only me saying this, then we are in much greater perils than I’ve even spelled out, up-to-date.

The politicization of the massacre of school-aged children is morally repugnant and utterly reprehensible at least in the world we once knew. Even discussing it makes my stomach turn.

But to ignore what led us here would be an assault on logic, morality, fiscal responsibility and the future of Canada’s children - a silence I refuse to accept.

Because…how can we “drop the politicization” when politicization is precisely what drove this bus?

Of course the liberally minded that have brought mental health to this brink will screech about those with traditional conservative values - who’d opposed this from the get go and are now left with yet another big, fat, empty - “Told ya so”.

We were opposed all along…and now this tragedy and the blood of these victims, is on their hands.

Alberta’s separation movement stems from a deep and extensive list of grievances that extend far beyond equalization payments or purely economic issues. While those fiscal transfers undeniably play a major role, the frustration also arises from what many see as repeated assaults on our core way of life - our values, our resource-based identity, our entrepreneurial spirit and our traditional freedoms - which feel increasingly undermined by federal ideology.

“Progressive”, they call it…

When $8.2 Million Taxpayer dollars was committed to, while $1.445 was offloaded to Vietnam - for “gender-just” rice.

When $20 Million Taxpayer dollars was spent to “educate” Ghanaians to not shit on the beach.

When $5.3 Billion Taxpayer dollars was spent on weather fixing strategies - in tropical destinations - Not Canada.

And while this and a much longer list of Trudeau’s spending completely infuriates me…there is proving to be almost nothing more detrimental to Canada than the funding committed to ideology - specific to the alphabet community.

When we started to see Rainbow Flags popping up everywhere…schools, government buildings and sidewalk crossings - they told us that these were privately funded.

We we started to see ‘Drag Story-Time’, in public libraries and in schools - they told us this was also privately funded and “supported by the community”.

When a pride celebrations began to expand past a parade and now consume more days of celebration than actual working days in a calendar year…the envelope wasn’t just pushed.

It was picked up, strapped to jet thrusters, loaded with rocket fuel, the fuse lit and sent screaming beyond the pale.

What began as a call for equality, has evolved into something else.

Where equality once meant tolerance, “to live and let live”…increasingly and incrementally shifted where neutrality itself was treated as hostility. If you weren’t visibly and vocally supportive, you were labeled “anti.”

Anti-trans. Anti-gay. Anti-LGBTQ2+…as the acronym expanded, so too did the expectation of affirmation.

People were branded homophobic for expressing hesitation and the language shifted rapidly.

Pronouns moved from personal choice to institutional policy, appearing in corporate signatures, government correspondence, and school environments and most certainly not by organic adoption, but by cultural pressure.

CIS and TERFs…whatever the fuck these are supposed to mean, words unfamiliar to many were used as markers of moral standing. For some, it felt less like inclusion and more like compulsory participation.

And when long-standing definitions - even words as basic as “woman” - became contested ground, the tension only intensified. Terms like “chest-feeders” emerged in certain policy and throughout legacy media, prompting debate about whether clarity was being sacrificed for ideology.

And here’s the rub.

None of this was “organic” nor was it “grassroots”…because just like Gender-Rice, climate alarmism and education programs about sanitary behavior in other countries - this was a war waged on Canadians on the taxpayer dime.

Major Federal Funding Programs Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan (Budget 2022) Total : $100 million over 5 years (2022-2027) Up to $40 million: Community Capacity Fund Up to $35 million: Projects Fund $11.7 million: 2SLGBTQI+ Secretariat operations Up to $7.7 million: Data collection and research Up to $5.6 million: Awareness campaigns $1.5 million: Emergency funding for Pride security (2023)

Canada’s Action Plan on Combatting Hate (Budget 2024) Up to $12 million over 5 years (starting 2024-25) Sexual and Reproductive Health Fund $11.8 million total for 2SLGBTQI+ projects Other Programs Global Affairs Canada: $30+ million for LGBTQ2 initiatives in developing countries

LGBT Purge Fund: Various amounts for reconciliation projects Sample of Other Organizations and Amounts (Jan 31, 2025 announcement) The complete list includes over 100 organizations. Here are some examples: National Organizations: QueerTech: $1,175,657

It Gets Better Canada: $997,396 + $515,906

Pink Triangle Press: $995,000 + $563,730

Rainbow Railroad: $589,015

Intersex Canada: $538,800 Regional Examples: PEERS Alliance (PEI): $1,163,680

Wabanaki Two Spirit Alliance (NS): up to $1,196,211

West Flat Citizens Group (SK): $1,151,390

CANVAS Arts Action Programs (ON): $1,044,969

Hundreds of millions of dollars thrown at programs to divide Canadians and bloviating situations that don’t exist, creating more invisible monsters to rationalize spending that did little more than create a voter base for this lunacy…

And so much so, that even the Conservative Party of Canada hopped onto the bandwagon in their General Meeting and Leadership review in Calgary Alberta in 2026…don’t even get me started.

In the history of prefacing…I never intentionally shot for a world record - yet, here we are…because if I’m going to lose fans, readership and income - I want to be damn clear on what’s actually going on here - and I’m still not even done.

Not. Even. Close.

In Alberta, it became increasingly clear to many - especially parents of school-aged children - that something was shifting in our institutions.

For us, it wasn’t simply a matter of policy preference. It felt misaligned with their core beliefs and in some cases, disconnected from what they understood to be basic reality.

Sure…on certain scales, the rest of the Western World became aware of what was happening…never so harshly pontificated than by the 2024 summer Olympics - desecrating the last supper in some twisted version of The Hunger-Games fantasy being displayed as reality.

It was gross…

This entire mockery of the bible and the significance of this attack, couldn’t be ignored…and wasn’t.

Sponsors publicly and quietly pulled support…people tuned out and refuse to tune back in.

The pinnacle of this situation - when an Algerian Male Boxer won Olympic Gold beating the shit out of his female opponent, allowed to compete in this arena because he identified as being a woman - in the 66 kg women’s weight class.

And to even drive this harder - a 2024 UN-related study, showed that nearly 900 medals in women’s events, have been claimed by men…and countless records in women’s sports have had the bar raised beyond their competitive ability, by men who failed in competing in men’s only sports - because their genetics make them superior in a physical arena.

This isn’t a “man” thing…it’s as factually based as biology ever was.

Examples being:

The Swiss women’s national soccer team lost 7-1 in a scrimmage against a boys U15 team;

A German male tennis player, ranked 203 in men’s tennis - whopped Serena and Venus Williams - 6-1 and 6-2, respectively.

Not forgetting to mention - banning women from even competing if they don’t want to compete with men, in women’s competitions.

So, as the last bastion of Conservatism in Canada, a province committed to family values and true equality…

Through legislation driven by Albertans - we’ve ‘Noped’, the fuck, out of this lunacy.

Even despite ‘Skate Canada’ announcing that it would stop hosting national and international figure skating events in Alberta - because of a majority of Albertans supporting Fairness and Safety in Sport Act - banning transgender athletes aged 12 and older from participating in female-only sports - where the number of competitive skaters can be counted on one hand - and even in this, I’d guess that 4 fingers would still be down…talk about getting and giving back the same middle digit, hey?

Not forgetting that we as a province also support protecting women in their washrooms, changerooms and locker-rooms.

Adding in that the sexualization of children in our schools through elicit materials will not be tolerated.

Nor will the sterilization and mutualization of children be permitted - which is what brings us up to current…

Kinda.

You see…when these Bills dropped in Alberta (27, 28 and 29) prior to the 2024 AGM and Leadership Review of Premier Smith…they were heavily opposed by the Provincial NDP Opposition - still led by Rachel Notley at the time.

The NDP circled wagons…drove messaging out to all of the federally sponsored but taxpayer funded promoters of the movement - and rallied the troops in tear filled protests against parents, their rights to raise children in full transparency - free from educators and teachers holding back secrets on the names, sexual identity and pronouns of their children - while in the care of their taxpayer funded school-system.

“Trans kids need love - not legislating”…where hundreds gathered with this anti-science and anti-biological message that opposed treatment of mental health issues.

Where…the one major observation that I’d made at the time from masses of photos posted online from these rallies is that they were actually missing 2 things.

Transgender people; Kids.

I mean…they weaponize children with literally every event they roll out…except when it comes to actually finding any of these children that want their support or from people in the Trans community in general.

The fact is, less than half of one percent of Canada’s population suffers from this specific form of mental illness - body dysmorphia - in which individuals believe they were impossibly “born in the wrong body.”

Federal funding, national media, and narrative promotion contributed to shaping the environment around these issues. Billions in public dollars - both directly and through media support - have, in some cases, advanced ideology at the expense of broader public oversight, leaving lasting consequences for families and communities.

Now…what I want you to realize at this point is that all of the above is just a ‘summary’ and not an all out inclusive report as to what has dragged our province of Alberta and the rest of Canada into this cesspool…and this is just the preface of the intent of my article - on the Erie Silence of NDP Leader - Naheed Nenshi and the New Democrats that he leads.

Because if you’re still with me at this point - I know you are as genuinely disgusted by what this has driven into our communities, province and country…

But there is still a lot of row to hoe.

