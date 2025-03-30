The report and even a statement of apology by Liberal MP and Candidate in the current Election - Paul Chiang, fessing up to making statements about having his political opponent turned into the Chinese Consulate for a Million Dollar Reward has been up for 3 days now.

Chiang has NOT been removed as a candidate nor has he been rightfully arrested.

And yet, the only one saying anything about this, by way of Federal Party Leaders - is Pierre Poilievre.

However…the Liberal party, pundits and followers keep banging the drum about Poilievre not having his security clearance…

Watch this video:

And what do you notice?

Showboat Jagmeet Singh is sitting in the background on the greatest election scandal in the history of Canada…a literal kidnapping being endorsed by his coaligned party partner.

Since this story has broke…with his own seat as MP on the line…Jag should be screaming from the rooftops.

His campaign coffers are broke…early last week he had to admit to taking the bus on tour because they couldn’t afford a plane…

2 of his NDP Rallies were Cancelled because NOBODY SHOWED UP.

And then, he gets an opportunity to speak about the largest scandal in history…

And he’s crickets?

While letting Jenny Kwan deliver the official NDP Message?

Standing immediately beside her, nodding his head in agreement, feverishly…

Something is not adding up here…and,

I’ll happily retract my statement if this turns out to be false…but I’m guessing that Paul Chiang was actually named in the NSICOP report, that Jagmeet signed his NDA for security clearance on and is now bound by a GAG ORDER from speaking about this.

It’d be the same with Elizabeth May…

Even Yves-François Blanchet is completely silent on this…and all he has is gains to get in Quebec or secure seats from the Liberal Party.

As for Carney…he’s MIA and when he can be found, isn’t taking any press conferences.

HOW are these people dodging the press on an issue this important…unless they are bound by law to not reveal that they KNEW that Chiang was in the report, knew that he had previous ties with Beijing, had a pattern of collusion with China and is an absolute THREAT to our democracy?

Meaning…there’s still another 10 people, who are potentially running for a seat or a return to their Parliamentary Positions, that are compromised by foreign countries or agents…not speaking on behalf of Canadians and completely shredding the idea of democracy in Canada.

IF you’ve seen anything or know any other reason WHY, none of the other federal leaders have spoken about this, please reply in the comments.

