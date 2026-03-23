Welp…here we go again.

I covered Loblaws.

Then I covered Telus.

Now, I’m covering an alleged hack on Rogers and Fido.

I want you to notice something about the above.

Three of the most recognizable brands in Canada.

Three of the companies you’ve been handing your personal information to for years because you had to - because they’re the options, because they hold the infrastructure, because you can’t opt out of needing a phone or buying groceries or filling a prescription.

And in the span of a few weeks, all three of them have appeared in breach reports.

Canada is having a moment.

And not a good one.

Here’s what happened with Rogers and Fido, as reported by Daily Dark Web on March 23rd.

An unidentified threat actor is claiming possession of a database containing 10.9 million customer records from Rogers Communications and its subsidiary Fido. They’re shopping it around. The asking price is $300,000 USD.

What’s in the database is:

Account numbers and aliases.

Account types and subscriber statuses.

Full billing addresses - street, city, province, postal code.

Home phone numbers.

And customer language preferences, which tells you exactly what demographic profile they’re building when they cross-reference this with other leaked databases...

Because this won’t be the only one they have.

To be clear - no passwords in this one.

No credit card numbers confirmed.

But here’s the thing people keep getting wrong about these breaches.

They think if there’s no credit card number, there’s nothing to worry about.

That is not how this works.

What someone with your account number, billing address, home phone number, and subscriber status can do to you is not nothing.

They can call Rogers pretending to be you and request a SIM swap - which transfers your phone number to a SIM card they control.

Once they control your phone number, they receive every SMS verification code your bank, your email provider, and every other service sends to “confirm it’s you.”

Two-factor authentication via text message, the thing most people think protects them...becomes the attack vector.

They can use your full billing address to answer security questions on accounts where you’ve used that address as a verification detail.

They can target you with phishing calls that sound credible because the caller knows your account number, knows your subscriber status, and knows your postal code. Legitimate.

Authoritative and completely fake.

And they can sell your record - again - to someone else who combines it with data from the Telus breach, the Loblaw breach, or any of the other Canadian data sets currently circulating on dark web marketplaces.

A profile built from multiple breaches is worth exponentially more than any single one of them.

10.9 million records at $300,000 works out to less than three cents per person.

That’s what your information is worth to the person selling it.

What it’s worth to the person buying it is a different conversation entirely.

Now...let me say the quiet part out loud about these companies.

Rogers Communications reported revenues of over $15 billion last year.

They are not a small business operating on thin margins without the resources to invest in security infrastructure.

They are one of the most profitable telecommunications companies in the country, operating inside an oligopoly that protects them from competition and guarantees their customer base.

Telus markets cybersecurity services to other businesses while attackers roamed their infrastructure for months undetected.

Loblaws called a breach that allegedly exposed 75 million records - including health card numbers and prescription data - a “low-level” incident affecting a “non-critical” network section.

And Rogers hasn’t said anything yet.

The pattern is the same every time.

The breach happens.

It surfaces on a dark web marketplace or a threat intelligence platform.

A researcher or publication reports it.

The company stays quiet, then releases a carefully worded statement that says as little as legally possible. And the customers - the people who had no choice but to trust them with their data - find out last.

Which brings me to the question you’re probably sitting with right now.

What are we supposed to do about this.

When Telus gets hit, when Loblaws gets hit, when Rogers gets hit - companies with more security budget than most countries spend on national defence - what is a regular Canadian with a phone and a PC card and a drug plan supposed to do to protect themselves.

I’m going to give you the honest answer, and it starts with accepting something uncomfortable.

Your data is already out there.

Not might be.

Absolutely is.

If you’ve had a Canadian phone plan, shopped at a major grocery chain, filled a prescription, used a loyalty program, or had a credit account in the last decade - your information has almost certainly appeared in at least one breach. Probably more than one. The question isn’t how to keep it from getting out.

That ship has sailed.

The question is how to limit the damage when someone tries to use it.

I discussed all of that here:

These companies collected your data because they said they needed it to serve you. The obligation that comes with collecting it - protecting it as if your financial safety depends on it, because it does - is apparently optional.

And the larger issue is…they keep this all hush hush.

You have to read about it here…because these companies also sponsor legacy media…meaning they won’t touch it.

There should be minimum security standards with audits and consequences for companies holding this volume of personal data.

There should be something between “here’s our privacy policy in 47 pages of legal language” and “we regret to inform you that your data has been for sale for three months.”

Until there is...we’re pants down and bare assed naked, in a world where service providers can’t even protect themselves.

Does anybody think this will be the last one?

For March?

Me neither!

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