Today is the day.

Stay Free Alberta handed in the petition.

And while that was happening, the noise machine fired up - seven police cruisers, a data breach claim that doesn't hold water, and two men quietly fighting over who gets to lead a province they don't trust to decide for itself. Haver takes it from here.

Transcripts:

You’ve heard the news… you’ve read the headlines… and now it’s time to see the big picture.

Today we’re going to talk about… the moment Alberta has been building toward for a very long time… and the noise that someone desperately does not want you paying attention through.

May the fourth, twenty-twenty-six. Some of you are saying it the way Canadians do on this day. May the Force be with you. And today… in Alberta… that is no figure of speech.

Because today, Mitch Sylvestre and the Stay Free Alberta team are doing something the establishment said should not be done. They are handing in their citizen initiative petition. The signatures are in. The work is done. And Alberta is waiting for the tally.

Photo ID. Proof of residency. Clean, verified, honest signatures. No mystery money flooding in from union war chests. No padded lists vanishing before the count even starts. Just Albertans asking for the most basic democratic right.

Not a vote. Just the right to be asked a question.

“Do you agree that the Province of Alberta should cease to be part of Canada to become an independent state?”

One question. Clear as a prairie sky.

Now… let’s talk about what is quietly brewing under those spring skies. Because while Mitch Sylvestre was crossing the finish line, a very deliberate machine was spinning up its engines.

A few weeks before the May second deadline, Elections Alberta dispatched seven police cruisers to a public gathering of Alberta independence advocates. Lights flashing. Cameras rolling. Every major television outlet in position. It was a spectacle designed to generate exactly the wall-to-wall coverage it received.

And then… Elections Alberta issued a public statement saying they are legally prohibited from commenting on any investigation that may or may not be ongoing.

Let that sit with you for a moment. They staged the performance. Then cited legal restrictions on discussing the performance. The seven police cars were not a procedural necessity. They were a communications choice. The spectacle was the message. And the legal silence is the cleanup.

Into this storm stepped Naheed Nenshi, leader of the Alberta NDP. And he made a claim worth examining very carefully. He described what he was calling a voter list situation as… and these are his words… likely the largest data breach in Canadian history.

The largest. In Canadian history.

Now… let’s look at what was actually happening in the months before that statement.

In March of this year, a hacking group claimed they had been inside Telus’s systems - not for hours, not for days - for months. What they walked out with included personal information for Telus users and employees, detailed call logs and voice recordings, source code from multiple Telus divisions, financial records, and data from somewhere between twenty and twenty-four other companies that had outsourced work to Telus. Companies whose clients never had a direct relationship with Telus - whose data left the building right alongside everything else. The ransom demand was sixty-five million dollars.

Then the Loblaw group. The parent company behind President’s Choice, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore, and Shoppers Drug Mart - the pharmacy where a very large number of Canadians manage their prescriptions and health records. A threat actor claimed to have taken over seven hundred million transaction rows containing passwords, payment information, and credit card numbers. Over one hundred and twenty-nine million pharmacy fill records - containing prescription numbers, patient IDs, the specific medications you take and the conditions they treat. And nearly twenty million identity records including multi-factor authentication credentials.

Loblaw’s official description of that situation was a low-level breach affecting a non-critical section of their network involving only basic customer information.

Then Rogers Communications and their subsidiary Fido. Nearly eleven million Canadian customer records reportedly for sale on a dark web marketplace. Full billing addresses. Home phone numbers. Account numbers. The asking price was three hundred thousand American dollars. When you do the math… that is less than three cents per person. That is what a Canadian’s home address and account information is worth in the criminal economy right now.

Three companies. Tens of millions of Canadians. Credit card numbers. Prescription data. Voice recordings. Health records. Home addresses tied to account information.

From Naheed Nenshi on any of this… silence. Complete, unbroken silence.

But a voter list - a list containing names, addresses, and contact information that various political organizations already access through established channels - that, he says, is the largest data breach in Canadian history.

It is not even the largest one this year.

And here is the detail that Nenshi is counting on you to miss. The Alberta NDP sent text messages to non-members - people who never asked to be contacted, people who do not support the party - using voter list data, eighteen months before the next provincial election, to promote their anti-separatism campaign. A reader of ours received one of those texts on April twenty-first of this year.

The same list he is calling a threat… is the same list he is allowed to use. The same list Thomas Lukaszuk’s effort cannot access in the same way. The same list he does not want the grassroots independence movement using.

When somebody is screaming this hard about a problem… it is worth asking what they need you not to see.

Now… let’s look at what you should actually be seeing.

Nenshi is not the only person fighting Alberta’s independence movement right now. Thomas Lukaszuk, former Deputy Premier of this province, has been running his own anti-separatism petition - the Forever Canadian effort - for months. It had the media. It had union backing. It claimed four hundred and sixty thousand signatures.

Then the counting started. Twelve percent of those signatures were gone - invalid, removed. And of what remained, only ten percent was properly verified. Lukaszuk, who filed a document explicitly requesting a referendum, now says it was never really about a referendum. The same man. The same document. A different answer when the wind shifted.

Here is what you need to notice. Nenshi did not join Lukaszuk’s campaign. He launched his own. A separate movement. A competing banner. In a province where both men claim the urgency is the same… they could not share a stage.

That is not the behaviour of two people defending a principle. That is the behaviour of two people defending a lane.

Because Lukaszuk’s name has been circulating as a potential leadership candidate on the conservative side of Alberta politics. And a Lukaszuk-led movement that successfully beats back Alberta’s independence conversation is a Lukaszuk who owns a powerful narrative going into the next cycle. That is not a gift Naheed Nenshi is prepared to hand him.

And the polls are telling a story Nenshi cannot afford to have Albertans reading clearly.

A Janet Brown Opinion Research survey conducted in April for CBC News - twelve hundred Albertans, a margin of error of plus or minus two point eight percentage points - found that only twenty percent of Albertans describe themselves as very impressed with Nenshi. That is down from twenty-seven percent in the same poll a year ago. Premier Smith sits at thirty-four percent. The UCP would win a larger majority today than they currently hold. And Nenshi’s numbers are worse than Rachel Notley’s in her worst polling period before the twenty-twenty-three election - an election the NDP lost.

He has had nearly two years to build his profile. A teacher’s strike. A high-profile American political consulting firm working on his image. Notwithstanding clause invocations to respond to. And he is still backsliding.

A manufactured crisis - one loud enough to paint every Alberta independence voice with the same brush, one dramatic enough to give the evening news something to run other than his approval numbers - is exactly the kind of thing a worried leader reaches for.

When someone is screaming about smoke… look for what is actually on fire.

What is on fire today is Alberta’s democratic process. And it is burning clean and honest.

Before we get to the big picture… a couple of warm words today.

A very happy birthday to Heather Prosak… and to Sunshine Sarah… from all of us at YakkStack and the HaVer UpLay show. May your year ahead be as strong and free as the Alberta you love.

And… if you’d like to have your business or personal mentions on one of our broadcasts, visit HaVer UpLay dot com and check out our special promotion for YakkStack Subscribers.

Now here’s the big picture.

Just before the May second deadline, Justice Shaina Leonard of the Court of King’s Bench granted a month-long stay. It does not stop the collection of signatures. The deadline held. Mitch and his team worked right up to the wire and finished strong.

But the stay prevents the chief electoral officer from certifying the results. It prevents Stay Free Alberta from referring the matter to Justice Minister Mickey Amery. The applications came from the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation and the Blackfoot Confederacy, who argue the petition threatens treaty rights and that the Crown failed its duty to consult.

These are serious arguments. They deserve to be heard. And they will be.

But here is what Jeff Rath, Mitch Sylvestre’s lawyer, said about the ruling that is worth paying very close attention to.

“I believe that the Speaker of the legislature now needs to get involved, because the idea that a Court of King’s Bench justice can issue a stay against an officer of the legislature… is one of the most remarkable things that I’ve ever seen. The chief electoral officer is an officer of the legislature. Not of the Crown. Not of the government. Of the legislature.”

That is not a procedural footnote. That is a constitutional question sitting at the very centre of Alberta’s democratic future. And it will need to be answered.

Here is where things stand. Stay Free Alberta did everything right. Clean process. Honest signatures. Delivered on time. The validation is now paused by a legal stay. But a pause is not a verdict. The petition is real. The signatures are real. The Albertans who signed their names are real.

The distraction was real too. But it did not work.

The tally is coming. When it drops… every Albertan will know exactly where this province stands. And no amount of manufactured noise… no staged spectacle… no poll-driven crisis… changes what those Albertans signed their names to.

To every volunteer who gave up evenings, knocked on doors, drove in the cold, and built something honest from the ground up… HaVer UpLay sees you. Alberta sees you. History will remember you.

StayFreeAlberta.com. The work continues.

And now you see the Big Picture…

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