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Dr Joanny Liu's avatar
Dr Joanny Liu
20h

Definitely one of your best! Thanks for setting the record straight!

I got an email from Nenshi today - I am on their email list and his headline asked where is our Premier about the data breach.

So I wrote back and said, "Funny? She already gave an answer shortly after it happened? Aren’t you paying attention?" LOL

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Liz's avatar
Liz
1d

Sheldon, thank you. There was also the CIRO breach. I am wondering why that one is so quiet. Thanks again

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