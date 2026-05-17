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Tech Buzzard's avatar
Tech Buzzard
1dEdited

Our biggest threats are from within Alberta. Remember these>

https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/graham-thomson-just-who-is-the-embarrassing-cousin

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/deputy-premier-apologizes-for-sewer-rats-comment-1.4025185

An infamous quote (“Screw the west, we’ll take the rest”) from then Liberal organizer Keith Davey during the 1980 election drove Albertans bumper stickers saying “let the eastern bastards freeze […]

Gandhi said: “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”

Adieu Canada. Vive le Alberta Libre!

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Martina Kruger's avatar
Martina Kruger
1d

Canada is a sinking ship. We Albertans are selfish for wanting to abandon ship? I don’t think so!

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