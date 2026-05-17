Albertans are Selfish...
Entitled Toddlers...
Crybabies.
Tantrum-throwers who don't understand how a country works.
These are the same tired arguments they've thrown around for decades...and when you see what they support, you won't care what they say.
Our biggest threats are from within Alberta. Remember these>
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/politics/graham-thomson-just-who-is-the-embarrassing-cousin
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/edmonton/deputy-premier-apologizes-for-sewer-rats-comment-1.4025185
An infamous quote (“Screw the west, we’ll take the rest”) from then Liberal organizer Keith Davey during the 1980 election drove Albertans bumper stickers saying “let the eastern bastards freeze […]
Gandhi said: “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.”
Adieu Canada. Vive le Alberta Libre!
Canada is a sinking ship. We Albertans are selfish for wanting to abandon ship? I don’t think so!