By now, you are probably aware of the efforts with the Alberta Prosperity Project and their efforts towards Alberta becoming a sovereign province.

Townhalls…

Meet Ups…

Discussions…

Where they’ve even gone so far as to create an idea of what our province may look like by way of a Fiscal Plan - Link

And, considering that this is a true grassroots group - these efforts have been amazing.

44 Pages, outlining what the Province could look like, financially as an independent country - still keeping in mind federal services, including policing, indigenous services, regulatory and licensing fees, Canada Post, Airports…is pretty impressive.

They’ve even gone so far as to recognize the failure on the federal level of properly vetting New Canadians with a Retro-Active Screening.

And given that we’d just learned that there were some 17,600 of those newly landed in Canada - who had previous criminal records that may have otherwise precluded them from even visiting Canada:

Retroactive Screening Makes Sense.

The Trudeau Liberals’ catch-and-release immigration and criminal justice policies have been an abysmal failure. Every day, we’re reminded of this through headlines detailing drug labs, drug smuggling rings, auto theft, and violent crime.

Can we blame all of this solely on New Canadians?

No, but we’re not even allowed to have the conversation without being branded as racists or xenophobes.

There are countless pressing issues facing this country right now. And yet, while the East doubles down on Liberal ideology - now looking to Mark Carney to continue Trudeau’s legacy - the rest of Canada watches as our industries are gutted, our economies strained, and our sovereignty eroded.

Under Trudeau, and now potentially under Carney, Canada is being systematically dismantled, all while failing to effectively deal with the United States on trade and energy policy, bankrupting our national strength from within.

And so, support for provincial separation continues to grow.

But the question is: will it grow fast enough?

The next provincial election isn’t until October 18th, 2027. And with Naheed Nenshi now holding a seat in the Legislature as the leader of the Alberta NDP, that window of opportunity could close faster than many realize. If Premier Smith’s support falters - and it very well could - then Alberta’s independence movement may lose critical momentum.

Make no mistake, Nenshi will never support Alberta independence. Not now. Not ever.

And Let’s not forget, the legacy media - propped up by your tax dollars - has no interest in letting this country divide. Not because they care about unity, but because they don’t want to lose the golden goose they’ve been feeding on.

With some appreciation of sliding support from her base…and the threat from opposition leader Nenshi and his pearl clutching rhetoric…

Smith and the UCP has actually been making some strides.

The Alberta Next Panel.

Their goal with this isn’t to try and bring in the seperatists…for the most part, they’re already on board with the same set of ideas.

But…losing support and a few more seats in the province in otherwise strong conservative ridings, before any of this can even be implemented, will put a stop to it all.

Here’s the thing…

You cannot turn a ship as large as a province, on a dime.

It takes time and planning because there will be some indigestion in eating each one of these elephants:

As in, you cannot tackle any single one of them instantaneuously.

And throughout all of them…there will be uniformed “End of the World” screeches coming from others…

So, strategy must be employed.

Growing this movement will take planting some seeds…

And, through some creative and informative videos with some hard hitting key points and surveys at the end of each video:

This can be achieved.

Let me be clear…

I’m not here to push for or against separation.

I’m not campaigning to support or dissuade you from the UCP or the Alberta Prosperity Project.

What I am doing is pointing to the breadcrumbs - highlighting the path that’s being laid before us, the challenges we’re going to face, and what we’ll need in place to ensure we can have these important conversations when the time comes.

Conscientuous Consumers Make Better Buyers…

Without access to all the facts—and without open, honest discussion—we risk making critical choices in the dark. So, let’s commit to encouraging dialogue, sharing information, and making sure we’re prepared if and when the rubber hits the road.

If you haven’t already, take time to get familiar with the Alberta Prosperity Project HERE and the Alberta Next Panel HERE.

And don’t stop at reading - engage. Ask questions, have conversations, challenge ideas, and bring others into the fold.

There’s no value in arguing with your friends, family, or neighbours. Just pass along the information. Let the conversations happen naturally, and be ready to work through them together.

Because if we want to shape the future of Alberta, we need to do it with clarity, courage, and unity.

