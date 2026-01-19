There’s little doubt Canadians from coast to coast to coast are finally waking up from the ether-induced nap - courtesy of the Federal Liberal Government, gently rocked to sleep by taxpayer-funded legacy media humming the same tired lullaby, “Everything’s fine.”

They’ve been repeating that line for years now, even as affordability collapses, bankruptcies spike, and food bank lineups stretch around the block. But don’t worry they insist things are going great. That messaging has lost whatever traction it once had…though, predictably, they keep trying it anyway.

Enter Carney and now almost a year as PM with nothing to show…now cutting deals with China, casually confirming yet another “conspiracy theory” turned inconvenient truth around the New World Order, while the Liberals push full steam ahead on their gun grab attempting to confiscate what were previously legal firearms from licensed, law-abiding Canadians.

And if that wasn’t enough, they’ve apparently decided to flirt with initiating a conflict with the United States, floating the idea that Canadian troops could soon be headed to Greenland to defend it from American forces.

Yes, really.

All neatly wrapped in the familiar “Orange Man Bad” foreign policy doctrine.

Meanwhile, legacy media is frantically rummaging around for crumbs to spin into praise, breathlessly telling us what an amazing job Carney’s doing, how the Conservatives need to pick a new leader and that all of Canadas woes are Trumps Fault.

“Best Man to Deal with Trump”, My Ass!

It’s complete buffoonery from the elbowzos, the only people who are seemingly less intelligent than the people they elected.

However…this clown show is doing wonders for Stay-Free Alberta with the fence-sitting Albertans. More people are finally grasping the importance of escaping life under the thumb of the liberal government, that continues to try and rob Alberta of our prosperity while lining their own provinces and pockets with our proceeds.

Throughout the pandemic, the Liberals - with full cooperation from legacy media - managed to downplay, dismiss, and outright smear opposition to mandates - masking, lockdowns, school closures, and the ever-shifting lunacy surrounding the jabs, the opposition to these being labelled as ‘Anti-Science’, ‘Anti-Vaxxers’ and a ‘Fringe Minority’.

Remember the greatest hits?

“My jab doesn’t work unless you have the jab.”

“My mask doesn’t work unless you’re wearing a mask too.”

Catchy stuff. Very sciencey.

Fast-forward to today, where studies now seem to drop almost weekly…inconvenient peer-reviewed studies examining adverse outcomes, excess mortality signals, cardiac issues, and cancer spikes that were definitely not supposed to be talked about.

Funny how none of that was an issue when dissent was being labelled “dangerous misinformation.”

And suddenly, shockingly, a lot more Canadians, and Albertans in particular, are a lot less hostile toward the Freedom Convoy. Not because they’ve all become radicals overnight…but because many now understand we weren’t rebelling for the sake of rebellion.

We were pushing back for our health. For our families. For bodily autonomy…a concept - My Body, My Choice - that only seems to matter when it’s politically convenient.

Now we’ve got a freshly elected Liberal government doing what Liberals do best… torching what little fiscal restraint existed, blowing through the budget that took down the previous government and after nearly a full year, producing nothing but red ink and excuses.

At the same time, a massive portion of young Canadians and Albertans see:

No future;

No affordability;

No opportunity; and

No optimism.

Just debt, stagnation, and lectures.

Enter Carney again…handing pipeline decisions over to select First Nations groups, partnering with American-funded, anti-Canadian oil and gas NGOs like Coastal First Nations, while the world watches British Columbia experiment with redefining property rights in real time.

And now, in a twist so rich it should come with a warning label…the very same people who called Freedom Convoy supporters ‘traitors’ for waving Canadian flags in 2022 are suddenly draping themselves in red and white.

Now they’re screeching “Buy Canadian!”, while simultaneously supporting businesses that refuse to hire Canadians.

You really can’t make this stuff up.

At this point, they’re running out of moves.

The bag of tricks is nearly empty and Canadians are finally starting to notice.

So while they once controlled the narrative through compliant media and heavy-handed censorship on social platforms, they’re now grasping at straws - paper straws at that - desperately trying to regain control through insults, labels, and division.

Same script. New panic.

They warn Albertans we’re “landlocked”, conveniently ignoring that it’s Federal Liberal policy that’s worked tirelessly to keep us that way.

They lecture us about being “too reliant” on oil and gas, while Alberta remains the single largest net contributor to equalization, precisely because of a diverse economy that happens to be powered by O&G.

And then there’s the grand finale…the claim that the world is “transitioning away” from oil and gas.

Complete nonsense.

Every single year they’ve rolled out that line, global hydrocarbon consumption has increased despite the trillions have been shoveled, globally, into the ash heap of expensive, unreliable “renewable energy.”

Reality has a funny way of ruining narratives.

And where, exactly, is Legacy Media on Alberta separation?

Why, they’re doing what they do best…handing op-eds and airtime to the most destructive former mayor in Calgary’s history and current wannabe Premier of Alberta - Naheed Nenshi.

Who is Naheeding as hard as anybody has ever dared to Naheed in the history of Nenshi’n.

Full on admitting - without a shred of irony - that he has to listen to people outside of the province to find pockets of support against provincial separation…

While the Provincial Party he leads - the Alberta NDP and their coaligned Union efforts are spectacularly failing with their attempts to unseat the Provincial Government through Recall Petitions - what a complete bellyflop that’s turning out to be.

Yet somehow, Nenshi is still screeching “Fringe Minority.”

While still attempting to rally support around a teachers’ strike that stranded 750,000 Alberta children, held hostage by roughly 60,000 teachers, and sold as “for the kids.” Bold strategy.

At the same time, he continues obsessively rallying around so-called “trans rights” policies that trample the rights of 99.9% of other students and 100% of female athletes - demanding irreversible medical interventions, chemical sterilization, and mutilation of children…

…all while screeching about a healthcare crisis.

You really can’t parody this.

And to prop it all up, Legacy Media - Global News - dutifully dumps out selective polling, cherry-picked from tiny, left-leaning subsets of the population, offering the Alberta Independence movement a patronizing head-pat - with their “Cute effort… but you’re still going to fail”, script:

Welp…

Thanks to federal overreach, tone-deaf Nenshiites, collapsing trust in Legacy Media, the organizational groundwork laid by Mitch Sylvestre, tireless effort from Jeff Rath, the dedication of the Alberta Prosperity Project, and now the boots-on-the-ground momentum of Stay-Free Alberta…

The momentum is building.

We are not the fringe minority.

And Alberta separation is rapidly becoming something the political class fears most:

Too Big to Rig.

We got this.

To become a part of the Largest Movement in the History of Alberta and Canada, in the changes that you would like to see - sign up to volunteer, find out the dates and locations for the petition signing and donate to the efforts of Stay-Free Alberta →HERE

