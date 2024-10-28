Fiscal Transfer Framework of Confederation - Townhall, hosted by Executive Director of Project Federation is free to join - via Zoom, you can get registered → HERE

It runs from 6-8PM, this evening.

Failing that, I will be livestreaming - and recording so that you can loop back here to view at a later time, at your convenience.

Along with the Alberta Pension Plan, it’s important to see how bad Alberta is being taken advantage of by the Federal Government…and to think of how much more we could do inside of our province if we were just left to our own funds.

Try to join…or view here: