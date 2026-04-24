Alberta Referendum 2026...
Some information drops.
Yesterday, Premier Smith delivered a statement regarding the 2026 Alberta Referendum. In this was some information about the first 5 questions that will be posed to Albertans on October 19th.
The truth about some of this information is that while the province has taken some time to calculate costs and impacts…it really doesn’t show the Big Picture.
$10 to $1…is a comparison.
But this is what it looks like to the Average Alberta Family:
Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!
I just read this article on the website of Tucker Carlson :
New Law May Qualify Millions of Americans for Canadian Citizenship
Were you and your parents born in the United States? If so, you still may qualify for Canadian dual citizenship.
A new Canadian law has expanded Canadian citizenship to anyone born before December 15, 2025, who can prove they are of Canadian blood. The policy states that those who have a direct Canadian ancestor, even if it’s only a great-grandparent, have the right to call America’s northern neighbor home.
Immigration lawyers in the U.S. and Canada are reportedly flooded with clients looking to apply for dual citizenship. We’re sure those who succeed will enjoy happy lives with the Eskimos. With that said, if they decide to come back to the States, they should not be allowed to serve in Congress. Anybody with dual citizenship obviously has dual loyalty. We’re not sure how anyone could disagree.
I wonder how many US citizens will grab this occasion to move to a country that is just as bad, or worse, than the US! I wonder if there is a law the other way around as well.