Yesterday, Premier Smith delivered a statement regarding the 2026 Alberta Referendum. In this was some information about the first 5 questions that will be posed to Albertans on October 19th.

The truth about some of this information is that while the province has taken some time to calculate costs and impacts…it really doesn’t show the Big Picture.

$10 to $1…is a comparison.

But this is what it looks like to the Average Alberta Family:

Listen for today’s mentions and if you’d like to have a shout out of your own, visit HaverUplay.com…and for YakkStack Subscribers, make sure you get in on your own Shout Out!

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