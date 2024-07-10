Due to some shifting schedules and a number of events going on last Friday, we’d opted to reset the date for the Alberta Pension Plan Townhall with Tanner Hnidey and Nicole Kimpton…

And, while I realize that you may already be decided in your support or opposition of the APP, it’s still good to hop into these conversations and see what others may be asking or talking about.

What have I overlooked?

What am I missing?

What information can I provide to others in helping them along in their decision?

Townhall - Wednesday, July 10th - 7:00 - cameras optional.

Link →Here

One tap mobile 15873281099,,81132945150#,,,,*460112#

Or

+1 587 328 1099

Meeting ID: 811 3294 5150

Passcode: 460112

See you tonight!

Leave a comment