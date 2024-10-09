Poor Naheed…hair on fire and brain about to explode over parents getting to be let in on their children’s education and prohibited from self mutilation until they’re 18 years old…

It’s not as though other countries haven’t also and already taken the same steps on gender-reassignment surgery…

It’s not as though there isn’t a wide and sweeping set of Detransitioning Groups talking about the harms they’d suffered…

For him, it’s a war, specifically on vulnerable children?

I remember when Smith first announced the new Parental Rights Policies…

NDP Groups in both Edmonton and Calgary raged at protests about how this would harm the Vulnerable Trans Children, in Alberta…

Only hitch in their parades being that there were neither seemingly any trans nor children in attendance…exception, maybe to Janis Irwin - jury is still out on this.

Seriously…all of the images that I’d found on this were the same overweight, rainbow colored and grey haired slobs that you’d see at any other NDP rage fest, only thing changing was the slogans on their signs.

And opt in Programs for Sexual Education is an issue, how?

I remember having to bring a form home, from school, for almost everything we had that was seemingly outside of regular curriculum…from lunch programs to field trips, sports days…and Sexual Education.

I also remember NOT having this in Elementary nor never having a Trans-Performer reading stories to us, as children or even young adults.

SOGI was Never a Thing…

Kids weren’t as confused as they are now…

And the worst we did was to maybe get an ear pierced, dress a little radically or grow our hair out in rebellion…All of which could be corrected and were never major life transformations nor indoctrinations.

They call this being Progressive, but as we all know, it is anything but progress.

If it were progress and sexualization of children, hiding secrets from parents and bodily mutilation produced anything of quality, DEI, as a concept wouldn’t be required in the workplace.

With Meritocracy…people who achieve are rewarded and advance.

With DEI…companies that have adopted policies on being more inclusive have begun to realize how catastrophic and toxic this is, in the work place.

And of course this only comes up with the NDPs now because of the Anti-Canadian Rallies for the Terrorist Supporters who’ve plagued the nation for over a year now, chronically supported by the NDP and their union shills. They’ve got to shield themselves from being remembered as those who swore allegiance to Palestine, wearing keffiyehs in Legislature and out on weekend protests…Now that the chants of those in the streets are calling for the “Death of Canada”.

Welp…some words for Nenshi.

While you may be the leader of the official opposition in Alberta…Nobody has actually elected you to represent them in the Alberta Legislature. Until this happens, maybe you should just sit down, appreciate that families are still the majority of the population, parents have rights over the children they’ve brought into this world…and as much as you don’t want to share a doctors office with Smith or LaGrange, we don’t want you in our classrooms nor at our family dinner tables.

We got this!