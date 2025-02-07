“Your rights end where mine begin”

~Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr.

Was only one of the terms that drove me batsh absolutely crazy, throughout the Pandemic.

Of course, this along with “Actions have consequences”, where the actions that led people into a healthy lifestyle and No Risk to CONVID, were forsaken because Daddy Pharma offered a Medical Miracle that did absolutely nothing to stop CONVID while at the same time, injuring people and driving the risks of CONVID…

The same people who wanted you fired, refused EI, removed from society, restricted from travel…will now be up in arms over Mandatory Treatment, because…

REASONS!

RIGHTS!

“My Body, My Choice”, extended rights into unplanned pregnancies leading to abortions is okay…but refusal to become a lab rat in the worlds largest medical experiment had you ostracized, silenced, censored and shouted down…

Where bodily autonomy is a right…and public intoxication, not so much…why is it easier to get along with this statement about your rights ending where mine begin, make more sense to me right now?

Having been around addicts, as a child, of all of the things I would have never hoped for in dealing with addiction, would be government safe supply and an acceptance of harmful behavior that extended to others.

At current, downtown Calgary and from what I’ve seen, Edmonton too…are resembling the early to mid-stages of San Francisco, from a few years back.

Streets lined with people doing drugs…

Rampant crime…citizens not feeling safe.

Addicts using neighborhoods, parks and public walkways as their bathrooms…

Having been downtown, more than I like to typically go - traffic and parking what they are - it’s scary to think about what is down there now that “Safe Injection Sites”, have spawned under taxpayer dollars and public intoxication is out of control…

Do you feel safe walking on Stephen Ave, once the sun goes down?

What about your wife? Sister? Daughter?

It’s not safe.

And the exposure to this on our public transit, at the stations and terminals…honestly, quite troubling.

The newly revised Alberta Bill of Rights seemingly addresses the 2 issues that I’ve mentioned, the first being…you cannot be subjected or coerced into receiving medical care, medical treatment or a medical procedure, without consent…as in, turning you into a lab rat, cannot be forced…

But where this also includes - Capacity…because if you are likely to cause substantial harm to yourself or others…your rights end, where mine begin!

You see…even prior to this, a person who’d overdosed on opioids were administered Naloxone, that temporarily reverses the effects of opioids, as a life saving measure…where in the same, Ipecac solutions that induce vomiting or Stomach Pumping, could be administered to people who’d accidentally or on purpose consumed fists full of sleeping pills or pain medications, as life saving measures…

This is now written into the Bill of Rights.

This same bill of rights affords the Province of Alberta this newly extended arm of mandatory addiction treatment - taking people off of the streets - not unlike what used to be done for public intoxication, with a room in the Drunk Tank, covered by taxpayers…reducing the risks of your further self harm, or impacting others around you, putting you into safe care and removing you from the situation that put you here to begin with.

Defining compassionate care through “safe supply” and “safe injection” sites…is anything but compassionate. Allowing people to lie and possibly die in the streets where others live and work, isn’t compassionate to those who suffer from addiction nor those who find themselves living or working around these unfortunate circumstances.

The introduction of Mandatory Treatment into Alberta, will be welcomed by the many…objected by the few…

And while implementation will take some time and suffer some challenges, is a more practical set of ideas under the banner of Compassionate Care, than what we’re seeing now.

It worked before…even if only under sobriety breaks through drunk tanks…

It ought to work again.

I welcome this as great first step for both safety and harm reduction.

Leave a comment